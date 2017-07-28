Tramaine Williams to face William Gonzalez on Saturday night

Tramaine Williams is creating a name for himself in a deep featherweight division. It may be a while before he faces the upper echelon at 126 pounds but he’s looking to stay busy and improve with each outing.

Williams will face former bantamweight title challenger William Gonzalez, Saturday night at The Queen Mary in Long Beach, California.

The 10-round bout will headline a televised tripleheader on CBS Sports Network, beginning at 10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT.

Saturday night marks the first time Williams will headline a televised fight card, as well as his first 10-round outing.

Williams (11-0, 4 knockouts) is coming off a second round stoppage victory over former fringe contender and gatekeeper Christopher Martin on June 17.

In his previous fight on March 25, the southpaw Williams, who hails from New Haven, Connecticut, dropped Eduardo Garza twice, en route to a one-sided eight-round decision victory.

The 24-year-old Williams, who is signed to RocNation Sports, used to fight under the Top Rank banner. Williams was released from his promotional contract when he pleaded guilty to possession of an assault weapon and narcotics in 2014.

The hard-hitting Gonzalez (30-7, 26 KOs) is the most formidable opponent Williams will have faced, thus far, on paper.

In his most recent bout on December 10, the 36-year-old from Managua, Nicaragua was stopped after the fifth round by unbeaten Dewayne Beamon.

Gonzalez’s other notable bouts were knockout losses to Albert Pagara in 2015 and to Jhonny Gonzalez in 2005. His best win was a split decision over former WBO bantamweight titlist Mauricio Martinez.

In the co-feature, unbeaten light heavyweight Junior Younan (12-0, 9 KOs) of Brooklyn, New York, will square off against Mike Guy (9-2-1, 5 KOs), of Sacramento, in an eight-round bout.

Opening the CBS Sports Network broadcast will be a six-round heavyweight bout between Rodney Hernandez (10-5-2, 2 KOs), of Modesto, California, and Jonathan “Jonnie” Rice (6-2-1, 4 KOs), of Los Angeles.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for RingTV.com since October of 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper, BoxingScene.com and Knockout Nation. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter at FSalazarBoxing.

