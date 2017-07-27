Jorge Linares-Luke Campbell set for September 23

Photo by Lawrence Lustig

Luke Campbell will challenge Ring Magazine and WBA lightweight champion Jorge Linares on September 23 at the Forum in Los Angeles.

Linares, who has also captured titles at featherweight and junior lightweight, is coming off two unanimous decision victories over Englishman Anthony Crolla in Manchester. Firmly established as one of the finest lightweights in the world, the superbly skilled Venezuelan will now face another Englishman in his first fight on U.S. soil for three years.

“I am excited to make my return to the United States and to headline an HBO show for the first time,” Linares said. “I know Luke Campbell is a tough competitor with an incredible amateur and professional background, but I am confident that I will emerge victorious.”

Campbell, who won Olympic gold at London 2012, has defeated Darleys Perez, Derry Matthews and Argenis Mendez since his only career setback to Yvan Mendy in 2015.

“It’s an honor to be fighting Jorge Linares for the WBA and Ring Magazine titles in one of the biggest fights in the division.” said Campbell. “I’ve worked my way from Olympic champion to the No.1 spot in the WBA and WBC rankings, and I feel now is the time to take my chance.

“All the pressure is on Jorge headlining back in the States on HBO and I am so confident I am going to leave with all three belts. I have tremendous respect for Jorge and this is going to be an unbelievable fight but this is the opportunity I have been waiting for as a professional and I will take it.”

Golden Boy Promotions’ CEO Oscar De La Hoya said, “By fighting all over the world, Linares has established himself as an international fan favorite with a reputation for lightening quick hands, solid power and crafty defense. I know how hard it is to win an Olympic gold medal and given Campbell’s exciting style and punching power, we are in for an action-packed fight.”

“It’s a pleasure to be working with Jorge Linares and Golden Boy again in helping to deliver this great fight on HBO,” said Matchroom Boxing promoter, Eddie Hearn. “Luke Campbell is the most successful amateur the U.K. has ever produced. He is a razor-sharp fighter that can punch with both hands and this matchup is one of tremendous skill and speed. We have been on the receiving end of three Linares defeats in the UK but Luke comes full of expectation and belief to become world champion on September 23.”

Information courtesy of a press release issued by Matchroom Boxing

Tom Gray is a UK Correspondent/ Editor for RingTV.com and a member of THE RING ratings panel. Follow him on Twitter: @Tom_Gray_Boxing

