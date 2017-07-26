Rabbit Punches podcast, Episode 6

This is Episode No. 6 of “Rabbit Punches,” a RingTV.com podcast featuring THE RING Magazine Editor Michael Rosenthal and U.K. Correspondent Tom Gray. This week, we start off with previews of Mikey Garcia vs. Adrien Broner and Carl Frampton vs. Andres Gutierrez. Then it’s mythical matchup time as Michael and Tom re-animate Joe Louis, de-animate Mike Tyson and throw them in a ring together. There will be blasphemy.

