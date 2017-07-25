Canelo Alvarez-Gennady Golovkin to be streamed on RingTV.com

Fans will be able to watch the superfight between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin right here on RingTV.com.

The official website of THE RING Magazine will be the only place viewers can watch the pay-per-view online, and it will be featured in HD in both English and Spanish. Flipps Media will provide the technology to stream THE RING middleweight champion fight, billed “Supremacy,” between Canelo and GGG on September 16.

“Over the past two years Golden Boy Media and Entertainment has changed how fight fans watch boxing,” said Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy Promotions. “We were the first boxing promotion company to live stream fights on Facebook.

“We were the first to stream live on Twitter, and we have invested heavily in making sure that boxing fans can choose how they watch their favorite fighters on RingTV.com. Bringing fans across the globe Canelo vs Golovkin on a world-class platform that provides a premium viewing experience helps fulfill my vision to make boxing accessible everywhere.”

The telecast will begin at 8 p.m. ET instead of the normal time of 9 p.m. ET so fans can watch the highly anticipated main event during a more reasonable time slot.

“We are looking to continue the momentum of our past online pay-per-view offerings. We have proven with the Canelo vs Chavez Jr, GGG vs Jacobs, Canelo vs Liam Smith, and the Canelo vs Amir Khan online pay-per-views that fans are looking to watch these fights on their device of choice,” said Scott Tetreault, Vice President of Golden Boy Media and Entertainment “We feel that the excitement behind this fight will surpass all records of past online pay-per-views, and partnering with Flipps will bring fans the best online viewing experience possible on September 16th.”