George Groves-Jamie Cox set for October 14

George Groves (left) and challenger Jamie Cox. Photo by Mark Hermenau/ World Boxing Super Series

WBA super middleweight titleholder George Groves will make his first defense against Jamie Cox on October 14 in London, England, in a bout which will also serve as a quarter-final for the World Boxing Super Series.

Groves, who is rated No. 3 by THE RING at 168 pounds, won the vacant title with a brutal sixth-round stoppage of Fedor Chudinov in May. It was the Englishman’s fourth attempt at world honors and he is eager to build on the biggest victory of his career against an opponent who he is very familiar with.

“I’m happy with my choice of opponent,” said Groves (26-3, 19 knockouts). “I know there are no easy fights in this tournament and there are no easy fights at world level, but Jamie is the guy I know the most about. I know about his background. I know how he trains. I know who he trains with. Most importantly, I know the things you need in this tournament, such as composure and experience at the highest level, he’s lacking. I’ve got them in abundance but he’s brand new. He’s a total novice. I don’t think he’s even headlined his own show yet and he’s getting flung in the deep end with me. This is a big pressure fight for him and I think he’ll struggle to cope.”

Cox (23-0, 13 KOs) will be taking part in his first world title bout and is jumping up several levels. However, the 30-year-old southpaw insists that he will not be fazed by the occasion and plans to make a big splash in the super middleweight division.

‘’I’m really excited for this fight,’’ said Cox. ‘’To win a world title on the way to fighting for the Muhammad Ali trophy would be a huge honor. I’m glad George picked me. I was prepared for anyone but I was hoping for a U.K. fight so I can’t wait. George is a tough opponent. He has some good attributes but I’m prepared to shock everyone. This is what I’ve been working towards all my career and to be a part of something this big is amazing.”

Ticket details for the World Boxing Super Series’ quarter-final bout between George Groves and Jamie Cox on October 14th at The SSE Arena, Wembley in London will be announced shortly.

Information provided courtesy of a press release issued by World Boxing Super Series

Tom Gray is a UK Correspondent/ Editor for RingTV.com and a member of THE RING ratings panel. Follow him on Twitter: @Tom_Gray_Boxing

