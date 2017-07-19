Callum Smith-Erik Skoglund set for September 16

Smith (left) and Skoglund set to do battle. Photo courtesy of Mark Hermenau/ World Boxing Super Series

In the first quarter-final to be announced for the World Boxing Super Series, British boxer-puncher Callum Smith will face Sweden’s Erik Skoglund in a battle of unbeaten super middleweights at the Echo Arena in Liverpool, England, on September 16.

Smith, who is rated No. 5 by THE RING at 168 pounds, selected Skoglund to be his first opponent at the Draft Gala in Monaco on July 8 and will have home advantage in the most important fight of his career to date.

“A ring is a ring no matter where it is, but of course, I’m happy to be fighting in Liverpool,” said Smith (22-0, 17 knockouts). “This is my home and this is where all my best performances as a professional have been. I like fighting in Liverpool and, with the crowd behind me, I will have an added advantage.

“There are no easy fights in this tournament. It’s the best fighting the best but I believe I made the right decision in Monte Carlo. That’s not to say Skoglund is not a good fighter. I think he is a very good fighter. His record speaks for itself but I think stylistically, he was the right choice for me.

Skoglund (26-0, 12 KOs) has been campaigning at light heavyweight but is dropping seven pounds in a bid to establish himself as one of the finest super middleweights in the world.

“This is a huge opportunity for me to prove myself at the highest level,” said Skoglund. “Callum Smith is a top-level fighter and one of the tournament favorites. This is what the World Boxing Super Series is all about – the best fighting the best. That’s why I entered and that’s why I’m really looking forward to this fight.

“For me, it’s no problem fighting in Liverpool. Of course, I am always thankful for the opportunity to fight in front of my fans in Sweden but I’m happy not having that pressure on my shoulders for this fight. I will enjoy being the underdog for once.”

Ticket details for the quarter-final clash between Smith and Skoglund on September 16th at the Echo Arena in Liverpool will be announced next week.

Information provided courtesy of a press release issued by World Boxing Super Series

