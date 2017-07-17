Terry Flanagan-Felix Verdejo title bout postponed

Photo by: Naoki Fukuda

The tentatively scheduled lightweight title bout between Terry Flanagan and Felix Verdejo won’t take place as originally planned.

Top Rank vice president Carl Moretti told RingTV.com on Monday that Flanagan injured his leg and won’t be able to defend his WBO lightweight title on September 16 in London against Verdejo.

Flanagan’s promoter, Frank Warren, sent an email to Bob Arum to inform him about the injury. Puerto Rican newspaper El Nuevo Dia first reported the news.

Verdejo (23-0, 15 knockouts) was preparing in Big Bear for his first title opportunity. The 24-year-old Puerto Rican is a big draw, but his level of competition has been of the developmental sort to date.

Flanagan (33-0, 13 KOs), THE RING’s No. 2 135-pounder, has made five successful defenses of the title he won in 2015. The 28-year-old Brit easily outpointed Petr Petrov in his last outing, an April victory in the U.K.

Mike Coppinger is the Senior Writer for RingTV.com.