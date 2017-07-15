Sullivan Barrera defeats Joe Smith Jr. by one-sided decision

Sullivan Barrera (right) alongside Joe Smith Jr. (Photo by Kyte Monroe / BoxStats)

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Power doesn’t mean much when you can’t land punches.

Joe Smith Jr., who made such a splash by stopping Andrzej Fonfara and Bernard Hopkins last year, put Sullivan Barrera down in the opening round but otherwise was outboxed and outworked in a 10-round light heavyweight bout on the Miguel Berchelt-Takashi Miura card Saturday night at The Forum.

Barrera (20-1, 14 knockouts) defeated Smith (23-2, 19 KOs) by scores of 96-93, 97-92, 97-92. RingTV.com had it 98-91 for Barrera.

The Cuban defector demonstrated from the opening seconds that he was the superior boxer, as he landed consistently and avoided the big punches of Smith. The Long Islander did send Barrera to the canvas late in the opening round with a left hand but struggled to find the target from then on.

Barrera never hurt Smith but it didn’t matter. He controlled the fight and clearly landed many more punches than Smith.

Barrera has now won three consecutive fights since he lost a unanimous decision to Andre Ward in March 2016. He figures as a possible opponent for promotional stablemate Sergey Kovalev in the Russian’s proposed November return.