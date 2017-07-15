News

Sullivan Barrera defeats Joe Smith Jr. by one-sided decision

Sullivan Barrera (right) alongside Joe Smith Jr. (Photo by Kyte Monroe / BoxStats)
15
Jul
by Michael Rosenthal

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Power doesn’t mean much when you can’t land punches.

Joe Smith Jr., who made such a splash by stopping Andrzej Fonfara and Bernard Hopkins last year, put Sullivan Barrera down in the opening round but otherwise was outboxed and outworked in a 10-round light heavyweight bout on the Miguel Berchelt-Takashi Miura card Saturday night at The Forum.

Barrera (20-1, 14 knockouts) defeated Smith (23-2, 19 KOs) by scores of 96-93, 97-92, 97-92. RingTV.com had it 98-91 for Barrera.

The Cuban defector demonstrated from the opening seconds that he was the superior boxer, as he landed consistently and avoided the big punches of Smith. The Long Islander did send Barrera to the canvas late in the opening round with a left hand but struggled to find the target from then on.

Barrera never hurt Smith but it didn’t matter. He controlled the fight and clearly landed many more punches than Smith.

Barrera has now won three consecutive fights since he lost a unanimous decision to Andre Ward in March 2016. He figures as a possible opponent for promotional stablemate Sergey Kovalev in the Russian’s proposed November return.

  • ceylon mooney

    barrera looked good–hell, great. smith looked gunshy and clumsy for most of the fight. looked like a different fighter from his last
    few fights–it wasnt just barreras great performance smith wasnt any good. hw blew it.

    kellerman and jones were right btw–watchin barrera this time helps u appreciate how good andre ward is.

  • Charlie U.

    Maybe that Andre Ward guy ain’t so bad.

  • Kiowhatta

    I wonder what now for Smith Jr? Did he have an off night, or is he just not a good technician?

Current Poll

Ratings: Pound for Pound

Andre Ward
1
Andre Ward
Record: 32-0-0 (16 KOs)
Gennady Golovkin
2
Gennady Golovkin
Record: 37-0-0 (33 KOs)
Roman Gonzalez
3
Roman Gonzalez
Record: 46-1-0 (38 KOs)
Terence Crawford
4
Terence Crawford
Record: 31-0-0 (22 KOs)
Vasyl Lomachenko
5
Vasyl Lomachenko
Record: 8-1-0 (6 KOs)
Guillermo Rigondeaux
6
Guillermo Rigondeaux
Record: 17-0-0 (11 KOs)
Sergey Kovalev
7
Sergey Kovalev
Record: 30-2-1 (26 KOs)
Canelo Alvarez
8
Canelo Alvarez
Record: 49-1-1 (34 KOs)
Shinsuke Yamanaka
9
Shinsuke Yamanaka
Record: 27-0-2 (19 KOs)
Naoya Inoue
10
Naoya Inoue
Record: 13-0-0 (11 KOs)

Contact Us

P.O. Box 90254
Brooklyn, NY 11209
215-643-3069
© 2017 RING TV LIVE. All rights reserved.

Get Our Newsletter.

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news, events and deals in your inbox!

x

19

Posts Remaining

Subscribe | Login