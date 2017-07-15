News

Chris Eubank Jr. punches ticket to WBSS with win over Arthur Abraham

Photo by Poxon Sports
15
Jul
by Mike Coppinger

Chris Eubank Jr. is headed to the World Boxing Super Series.

The No. 3 seed in the super middleweight bracket was up for grabs in Saturday’s clash between Eubank and Arthur Abraham, and the son of the British star left no doubt.

Eubank had his way with Abraham in London — as most top fighters have recently — and scored a unanimous decision via scores of 120-108, 118-110 and 118-110.

“Of all the guys that have beaten him,” said Eubank, “I have beaten him the most convincingly.”

Eubank (25-1, 19 knockouts) now moves on to a quarterfinal bout against Turkish pressure-fighter Avni Yildirim (16-0, 10 KOs) in either September or October.

The 27-year-old is one of the favorites to win the tourney, and Saturday’s showing did nothing to change those predictions. Eubank simply outclassed the former two-division champion from the opening bell and used a superior work rate and athleticism to basically toy with the Armenian, who is well past his best days.

Abraham (46-6, 30 KOs) was shut out by Gilberto Ramirez last year, and at 37, it’s the end of the line for him as an elite-level fighter.

Eubank moves on to greener pastures, though. His lone defeat came to Billy Joe Saunders in 2014, but that was at 160 pounds, and Eubank seems to be hitting his stride now.

Mike Coppinger is the Senior Writer for RingTV.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MikeCoppinger

  • Kiowhatta

    Beating a well past his prime former champion I wouldn’t say means he’s ‘hitting his strides’.
    I still find it odd that there was a lack of attention around Eubank jr moving up in weight, as he was often talked about as a potential opponent for any and every quality opponent at 160.
    I think many fans would agree he did not really accomplish anything at MW, save for his close but unsuccessful tilt at BJS.
    I really would have like to have seem him mix it up with Lemieux, Jacobs, Golovkin, Canelo or any other name in that division as, like him or loathe him, he added some genuine excitement to the division.
    It seems he has taken a soft route by beating Quinlan for the now emerging 5th major sanctioning body’s super middleweight belt, the IBO. Now he beats an ageing Abraham to enter the super six, which does promise to be an exciting format.
    Perhaps at 5’11”, making weight was taking it’s toll, and he could conceivably go to light heavy, where the opportunities and potential match-up’s are more exciting.

