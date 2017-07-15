Chris Eubank Jr. punches ticket to WBSS with win over Arthur Abraham

Photo by Poxon Sports

Chris Eubank Jr. is headed to the World Boxing Super Series.

The No. 3 seed in the super middleweight bracket was up for grabs in Saturday’s clash between Eubank and Arthur Abraham, and the son of the British star left no doubt.

Eubank had his way with Abraham in London — as most top fighters have recently — and scored a unanimous decision via scores of 120-108, 118-110 and 118-110.

“Of all the guys that have beaten him,” said Eubank, “I have beaten him the most convincingly.”

Eubank (25-1, 19 knockouts) now moves on to a quarterfinal bout against Turkish pressure-fighter Avni Yildirim (16-0, 10 KOs) in either September or October.

The 27-year-old is one of the favorites to win the tourney, and Saturday’s showing did nothing to change those predictions. Eubank simply outclassed the former two-division champion from the opening bell and used a superior work rate and athleticism to basically toy with the Armenian, who is well past his best days.

Abraham (46-6, 30 KOs) was shut out by Gilberto Ramirez last year, and at 37, it’s the end of the line for him as an elite-level fighter.

Eubank moves on to greener pastures, though. His lone defeat came to Billy Joe Saunders in 2014, but that was at 160 pounds, and Eubank seems to be hitting his stride now.

Mike Coppinger is the Senior Writer for RingTV.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MikeCoppinger