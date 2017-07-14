Berchelt, Miura make weight for tripleheader at Forum

All the boxers have made weight for the three featured fights Saturday at the Forum in Inglewood, California, on HBO.

Miguel Berchelt, who will be defending his WBC junior lightweight title against Takashi Miura, weighed 129.2. Miura weighed the same.

Jezreel Corrales, the WBA 130-pound titleholder, weighed 129.6. His opponent, Robinson Castellanos, weighed 129.4.

And Joe Smith Jr. weighed 174.6 for his light heavyweight fight against fellow contender Sullivan Barrera, who weighed 173.4.