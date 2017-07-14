News

Berchelt, Miura make weight for tripleheader at Forum

14
Jul
by Michael Rosenthal

All the boxers have made weight for the three featured fights Saturday at the Forum in Inglewood, California, on HBO.

Miguel Berchelt, who will be defending his WBC junior lightweight title against Takashi Miura, weighed 129.2. Miura weighed the same.

Jezreel Corrales, the WBA 130-pound titleholder, weighed 129.6. His opponent, Robinson Castellanos, weighed 129.4.

And Joe Smith Jr. weighed 174.6 for his light heavyweight fight against fellow contender Sullivan Barrera, who weighed 173.4.

  • Orca

    Looking forward to this card. Glad it’s getting shown in the UK.

Current Poll

Ratings: Pound for Pound

Andre Ward
1
Andre Ward
Record: 32-0-0 (16 KOs)
Gennady Golovkin
2
Gennady Golovkin
Record: 37-0-0 (33 KOs)
Roman Gonzalez
3
Roman Gonzalez
Record: 46-1-0 (38 KOs)
Terence Crawford
4
Terence Crawford
Record: 31-0-0 (22 KOs)
Vasyl Lomachenko
5
Vasyl Lomachenko
Record: 8-1-0 (6 KOs)
Guillermo Rigondeaux
6
Guillermo Rigondeaux
Record: 17-0-0 (11 KOs)
Sergey Kovalev
7
Sergey Kovalev
Record: 30-2-1 (26 KOs)
Canelo Alvarez
8
Canelo Alvarez
Record: 49-1-1 (34 KOs)
Shinsuke Yamanaka
9
Shinsuke Yamanaka
Record: 27-0-2 (19 KOs)
Naoya Inoue
10
Naoya Inoue
Record: 13-0-0 (11 KOs)

Contact Us

P.O. Box 90254
Brooklyn, NY 11209
215-643-3069
© 2017 RING TV LIVE. All rights reserved.

Get Our Newsletter.

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news, events and deals in your inbox!

x

19

Posts Remaining

Subscribe | Login