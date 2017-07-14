Mexico vs. Japan: a world title timeline going into Berchelt-Miura

Over the years, Mexico and Japan have enjoyed a storied rivalry. Both countries have had their successes and, on Saturday, Miguel Berchelt and Takashi Miura will lock horns for Berchelt’s WBC junior lightweight title as the countries resume hostilities.

The pair will headline an HBO tripleheader from the Forum in Inglewood, California.

Here, we look at each world title bout (a surprising number) between the rival nations. We include only the four major sanctioning body titles: IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO.

We didn’t include Sugar Ramos because, although he lived in Mexico, he was born in Cuban; Yuri Arbachakov, who fought out of Japan and defended his title three times against Mexicans but was born in Russia; and Waruinge Nakayama, who was originally from Kenya.

Also, interim title fights were not included.

In total, there have been 132 world titles contested between Mexico and Japan. Sixty-six have been won by the Japanese (50 percent) and 61 have been won by Mexico (46 percent). There has been four draws and one no-contest.

Over the past decade, the countries have met on 62 occasions and Japan holds a 41-19-1 advantage, with one no-contest. Japan is currently on an eight-fight win streak.

The countries haven’t met in a title fight above welterweight.

The breakdown for each division is as follows:

Welterweight: 1-0, Mexico

Junior welterweight: 1-1

Lightweight: 3-2-1, 1 no-contest, Japan

Junior lightweight: 9-6, Japan

Featherweight: 7-2, Mexico

Junior featherweight: 9-5, Mexico

Bantamweight: 15-5-1, Japan

Junior bantamweight: 12-11-1, Mexico

Flyweight: 4-4

Junior flyweight: 8-7-1

Strawweight: 8-7, Japan

They have fought for world titles from all four sanctioning bodies.

WBA: 29 — 15-14-2, Japan

WBC: 92 — 46-44-2, Mexico

IBF: 6 — 4-2, Japan

WBO: 8 — 5-2, Japan with one no-contest

It should be noted that, only in recent years, the Japanese Boxing Commission (JBC) has sanctioned IBF and WBO title fights for Japanese boxers.

Results in Mexico: 10 fights — 7-3 Mexico.

Results in Japan: 117 fights — 62-51-4 Japan; United States: five fights — 2-2 with one no-contest

The most successful Mexican is Oscar Larios, who went 6-1 against Japan. The two Japanese fighters Toshiaki Nishioka and Shinsuke Yamanaka are tied at 4-0. Yamanaka has the chance to go ahead of Nishioka when he faces Luis Nery next month.

Here is the list of fights:

Aug. 7, 1966 — Vicente Saldivar UD 15 Mitsunori Seki — WBA/WBC featherweight — El Toreo de Cuatro Caminos, Mexico City

Jan. 3, 1967 — Fighting Harada UD 15 Jose Medel — WBA/WBC bantamweight — Aichi Prefectural Gym, Nagoya

Jan. 29, 1967 — Vicente Saldivar TKO 7 Mitsunori Seki — WBA/WBC featherweight — El Toreo de Cuatro Caminos, Mexico City

March 4, 1971 — Hiroshi Kobayashi UD 15 Rene Arredondo — WBA junior lightweight — Nihon University Auditorium, Tokyo

Oct. 10, 1971 — Ricardo Arredondo KO 10 Yoshiaki Numata — WBC junior lightweight — Miyagi Sports Center, Sendai

Oct. 25, 1971 — Ruben Olivares KO 14 Kazuyoshi Kanazawa — WBA/WBC bantamweight — Aichi Prefectural Gym, Nagoya

Sept. 15, 1972 — Ricardo Arredondo KO 12 Susumu Okabe — WBC junior lightweight — Nihon University Auditorium, Tokyo

March 6, 1974 — Ricardo Arredondo UD 15 Apollo Yoshio — WBC junior lightweight — Kyuden Gym, Fukuoka

April 11, 1974 — Guts Ishimatsu KO 8 Rodolfo Gonzalez — WBC lightweight — Nihon University Auditorium, Tokyo

Sept. 12, 1974 — Guts Ishimatsu D 15 Arturo Pineda — WBC lightweight — Aichi Prefectural Gym, Nagoya

Nov. 28, 1974 — Guts Ishimatsu KO 12 Rodolfo Gonzalez — WBC lightweight — Prefectural Gymnasium, Osaka

Sept. 1, 1973 — Ricardo Arredondo KO 6 Morito Kashiwaba — WBC junior lightweight — Nippon Budokan, Tokyo

Feb. 28, 1974 — Kuniaki Shibata UD 15 Ricardo Arredondo — WBC junior lightweight — Nihon University Auditorium, Tokyo

July 9, 1974 — Ruben Olivares KO 7 Zensuke Utagawa — Vacant WBA featherweight — Zensuke Utagawa

June 5, 1975 — Guts Ishimatsu UD 15 Arturo Pineda — WBC lightweight — Kinki University Auditorium, Osaka

Oct. 8, 1975 — Rodolfo Martinez UD 15 Hisami Numata — WBC bantamweight — Miyagi Sports Center, Sendai

June 27, 1976 — Pipino Cuevas KO 6 Shoji Tsujimoto — WBA welterweight — Jissen Rinri Hall, Kanazawa

Jan. 1, 1977 — Guty Espadas KO 7 Jiro Takada — WBA flyweight — Nihon University Auditorium, Tokyo

Sept. 7, 1977 — Shozo Saijo KO 2 Jose Luis Pimentel — WBA featherweight — Nakajima Sports Center, Sapporo

Jan. 2, 1978 — Guty Espadas TKO 7 Kimio Furesawa — WBA flyweight — Shinagawa Sports Land, Tokyo

June 11, 1980 — Lupe Pintor D 15 Eijiro Murata — WBC bantamweight — Nippon Budokan, Tokyo

Oct. 12, 1980 — Yoko Gushiken UD 15 Pedro Flores — WBA junior flyweight — Jissen Rinri Hall, Kanazawa

March 8, 1981 — Pedro Flores KO 12 Yoko Gushiken — WBA junior flyweight — City Gymnasium, Gushikawa

May 12, 1981 — Antonio Avelar KO 7 Shoji Oguma — WBC flyweight — City Gymnasium, Mito

Sept. 22, 1981 — Lupe Pintor KO 15 Hurricane Teru — WBC bantamweight — Aichi Prefectural Gym, Nagoya

April 4, 1982 — Katsuo Tokashiki SD 15 Lupe Madera — WBA junior flyweight — Miyagi Sports Center, Sendai

April 10, 1983 — Katsuo Tokashiki D 15 Lupe Madera — WBA junior flyweight — Korakuen Hall, Tokyo

June 23, 1983 — Jiro Watanabe MD 15 Roberto Ramirez — WBA junior bantamweight — Miyagi Sports Center, Sendai

July 10, 1983 — Lupe Madera TD 4 Katsuo Tokashiki — WBA junior flyweight — Korakuen Hall, Tokyo

Oct. 23, 1983 — Lupe Madera UD 15 Katsuo Tokashiki — WBA junior flyweight — Nakajima Sports Center, Sapporo

April 9, 1984 — Gabriel Bernal KO 2 Koji Kobayashi — WBC flyweight — Korakuen Hall, Tokyo

March 30, 1986 — Gilberto Roman UD 12 Jiro Watanabe — WBC junior bantamweight — Sports Centre, Itami

July 24, 1986 — Tsuyoshi Hamada KO 1 Rene Arredondo — WBC junior welterweight — Kokugikan, Tokyo

July 22, 1987 — Rene Arredondo TKO 6 Tsuyoshi Hamada — WBC junior welterweight — Kokugikan, Tokyo

July 9, 1988 — Gilberto Roman TKO 5 Yoshiyuki Uchida — WBC junior bantamweight — City Gymnasium, Kawagoe

Sept. 4, 1988 — Gilberto Roman UD 12 Kiyoshi Hatanaka: WBC junior bantamweight — Rainbow Hall, Nagoya

Oct. 25, 1990 — Ricardo Lopez TKO 5 Hideyuki Ohashi — WBC strawweight — Korakuen Hall, Tokyo

May 19, 1991 — Ricardo Lopez TKO 8 Kimio Hirano — WBC strawweight — Kusanagi Gymnasium, Shizuoka

June 14, 1991 — Daniel Zaragoza SD 12 Kiyoshi Hatanaka — WBC junior featherweight — Rainbow Hall, Nagoya

Sept. 17, 1992 — Victor Rabanales TKO 9 Joichiro Tatsuyoshi — WBC bantamweight — Osaka–Jo Hall, Osaka

May 4, 1994 — Hiroshi Kawashima UD 12 Jose Luis Bueno — WBC junior bantamweight — Bunka Gym, Yokohama

Jan. 18, 1995 — Hiroshi Kawashima UD 12 Jose Luis Bueno — WBC junior bantamweight — Bunka Gym, Yokohama

April 16, 1994 — Yasuei Yakushiji KO 10 Josefino Suarez — WBC bantamweight — Inae Sports Center, Nagoya

April 2, 1995 — Yasuei Yakushiji MD 12 Cuauhtemoc Gomez — WBC bantamweight — Rainbow Hall, Nagoya

March 3, 1996 — Daniel Zaragoza TKO 11 Joichiro Tatsuyoshi — WBC junior featherweight — Arena, Yokohama

April 27, 1996 — Hiroshi Kawashima UD 12 Cecilio Espino — WBC junior bantamweight — Kokugikan, Tokyo

July 20, 1996 — Daniel Zaragoza TKO 7 Tsuyoshi Harada — WBC junior featherweight — Prefectural Gymnasium, Osaka

July 14, 1997 — Daniel Zaragoza UD 12 Joichiro Tatsuyoshi — WBC junior featherweight — Prefectural Gymnasium, Osaka

Aug. 23, 1998 — Cesar Bazan UD 12 Hiroyuki Sakamoto — WBC lightweight — Arena, Yokohama

Nov 11, 2001 — Jose Antonio Aguirre TKO 3 Wolf Tokimitsu — WBC strawweight — Budokan, Okayama City

Aug. 22, 2002 — Masamori Tokuyama RTD 6 Erik Lopez — WBC junior bantamweight — Super Arena, Saitama

Aug. 24 — 2002 — Oscar Larios TKO 8 Manabu Fukushima — WBC junior featherweight — Kokugikan, Tokyo

April 26, 2003 — Oscar Larios UD 12 Shigeru Nakazato — WBC junior featherweight — Kokugikan, Tokyo

June 23, 2003 — Jose Antonio Aguirre TKO 12 Keitaro Hoshino — WBC strawweight — Arena, Yokohama

Sept. 7, 2003 — Oscar Larios TKO 2 Kozo Ishii — WBC junior featherweight — Rainbow Hall, Nagoya

Nov. 22, 2003 — Oscar Larios TKO 10 Namchai Saru — WBC junior featherweight — Olympic Auditorium, Los Angeles

January 10, 2004 — Eagle Den Junlaphan UD 12 Jose Antonio Aguirre — WBC strawweight — Korakuen Hall, Tokyo

March 6, 2004 — Oscar Larios UD 12 Shigeru Nakazato — WBC junior featherweight — Super Arena, Saitama

May 16, 2004 — Martin Castillo TKO 11 Hideyasu Ishihara — WBA junior bantamweight — Memorial Center, Gifu

Sept. 20, 2004 — Katsushige Kawashima UD 12 Raul Juarez — WBC junior bantamweight — Bunka Gym, Yokohama

December 18, 2004 — Isaac Bustos TKO 4 Eagle Den Junlaphan — WBC strawweight — Korakuen Hall, Tokyo

April 4, 2005 — Katsunari Takayama UD 12 Isaac Bustos — WBC strawweight — Central Gym, Osaka

June 26, 2005 — Martin Castillo UD 12 Hideyasu Ishihara — WBA junior bantamweight — Aichi Prefectural Gym, Nagoya

Sept. 25, 2005 — Hozumi Hasegawa TKO 7 Gerardo Martinez — WBC bantamweight — Arena, Yokohama

July 22, 2006 — Nobuo Nashiro TKO 10 Martin Castillo — WBA junior bantamweight — Arena, Higashiosaka

July 30, 2006 — Rodolfo Lopez TKO 7 Takashi Koshimoto — WBC featherweight — Marine Messe, Fukuoka

Nov. 13, 2006 – Eagle Den Junlaphan UD 12 Lorenzo Trejo – WBC strawweight – Nippon Budokan, Tokyo

Nov. 13, 2006 — Hozumi Hasegawa UD 12 Genaro Garcia — WBC bantamweight — WBC bantamweight — Nippon Budokan, Tokyo

Dec. 2, 2006 — Nobuo Nashiro UD 12 Eduardo Garcia — WBA junior bantamweight — Prefectural Gymnasium, Osaka

Jan. 3, 2007 — Cristian Mijares TKO 10 Katsushige Kawashima — WBC junior bantamweight — Ariake Colosseum, Tokyo

July 13, 2007 — Cristian Mijares TKO 10 Teppei Kikui — WBC junior bantamweight — Auditorio Centenario, Gomez Palacio, Durango

June 14, 2008 — Edgar Sosa TKO 8 Takashi Kunishige — WBC junior flyweight — Palacio de los Deportes, Mexico City

Oct. 16, 2008 — Hozumi Hasegawa TKO 2 Alejandro Valdez — WBC bantamweight — Yoyogi First Gym, Tokyo

Oct. 16, 2008 Oscar Larios SD 12 Takahiro Ao — WBC featherweight — Yoyogi First Gym, Tokyo

Jan. 3, 2009 — Toshiaki Nishioka TKO 12 Genaro Garcia — WBC junior featherweight — Pacifico, Yokohama

March 12, 2009 — Takahiro Ao UD 12 Oscar Larios — WBC featherweight — Korakuen Hall, Tokyo

May 23, 2009 — Toshiaki Nishioka TKO 3 Jhonny Gonzalez — WBC junior featherweight — Arena Monterrey, Monterrey

Sept. 30, 2009 — Nobau Nashiro D 12 Hugo Cazares — WBA junior bantamweight — Prefectural Gymnasium, Osaka

Oct. 10, 2009 — Toshiaki Nishioka RTD 3 Ivan Hernandez — WBC junior featherweight — Yoyogi #2 Gymnasium, Tokyo

Jan. 11, 2010 — Takashi Uchiyama TKO 12 Juan Carlos Salgado — WBA junior lightweight — Tokyo Big Sight, Tokyo

April 30, 2010 — Fernando Montiel TKO 4 Hozumi Hasegawa — WBC bantamweight — Yoyogi #2 Gymnasium, Tokyo

May 8, 2010 — Hugo Cazares UD 12 Nobau Nashiro — WBA junior bantamweight — Prefectural Gymnasium, Osaka

Sept. 20, 2010 — Tomas Rojas UD 12 Kohei Kono — vacant WBC junior bantamweight — Super Arena, Saitama

Nov. 26, 2010 — Hozumi Hasegawa UD 12 Juan Carlos Burgos — WBC featherweight — Nihon Gaishi Hall, Nagoya

Dec. 23, 2010 — Hugo Cazares UD 12 Hiroyuki Hisataka — WBA junior bantamweight — Prefectural Gymnasium, Osaka

April 8, 2011 — Jhonny Gonzalez TKO 4 Hozumi Hasegawa — WBC featherweight — World Memorial Hall, Kobe

April 8, 2011 — Takahiro Ao KO 4 Humberto Mauro Gutierrez — WBC junior lightweight — World Memorial Hall, Kobe

May 21, 2011 — Tomas Rojas UD 12 Nobuo Nashiro — WBC junior bantamweight — Prefectural Gymnasium, Osaka

June 25, 2011 — Humberto Soto TD 11 Motoki Sasaki — WBC lightweight — Parque Andrés Quintana Roo, Cozumel

July 23, 2011 — Orlando Salido TKO 11 Kenichi Yamaguchi — WBO featherweight — Centro de Usos Multiples, Ciudad Obregon

Aug. 10, 2011 – Kazuto Ioka UD 12 Juan Hernandez – WBC strawweight – Korakuen Hall, Tokyo

Aug. 31, 2011 — Koki Kameda UD 12 David De La Mora — WBA bantamweight — Nippon Budokan, Tokyo

Oct 1, 2011 — Toshiaki Nishioka UD 12 Rafael Marquez — WBC junior featherweight — Marquee Ballroom, MGM Grand, Las Vegas

Nov. 6, 2011 — Shinsuke Yamanaka TKO 11 Christian Esquivel — Vacant WBC bantamweight — Yoyogi #2 Gymnasium, Tokyo

Dec. 7, 2011 — Koki Kameda KO 4 Mario Antonio Macias — WBA bantamweight — Prefectural Gymnasium, Osaka

Dec. 31, 2011 — Takashi Uchiyama TKO 11 Jorge Solis — WBA junior lightweight — Bunka Gym, Yokohama

Oct. 12, 2012 — Gamaliel Diaz UD 12 Takahiro Ao — WBC junior lightweight — Tokyo International Forum, Tokyo

Nov. 3, 2012 — Shinsuke Yamanaka KO 7 Tomas Rojas — WBC bantamweight — Xebio Arena, Sendai

Dec. 4, 2012 — Koki Kameda SD 12 Hugo Ruiz — WBC bantamweight — Bodymaker Colosseum, Osaka

March 30, 2013 — Katsunari Takayama UD 12 Mario Rodriguez — IBF strawweight — Estadio Carranza Limón, Guasave

April 8, 2013 — Takashi Miura TKO 9 Gamaliel Diaz — WBC junior lightweight — Kokugikan, Tokyo

May 8, 2013 — Ryo Miyazaki TKO 5 Carlos Velarde — WBA strawweight — Bodymaker Colosseum, Osaka

Aug. 12, 2013 — Akira Yaegashi UD 12 Oscar Blanquet — WBC flyweight — Ota–City General Gymnasium, Tokyo

Aug. 17, 2013 — Takashi Miura UD 12 Sergio Thompson — WBC junior lightweight — Plaza de Toros, Cancun

Aug. 31, 2013 — Adrian Hernandez TKO 4 Atsushi Kakutani — WBC junior flyweight — Gimnasio Olímpico Juan de la Barrera, Mexico City

Sept. 3, 2013 — Daiki Kameda UD 12 Rodrigo Guerrero — Vacant IBF junior bantamweight — Sun Messe Kagawa, Takamatsu

Sept. 11, 2013 — Ryo Miyazaki MD 12 Jesus Silvestre — WBA strawweight — Bodymaker Colosseum, Osaka

Nov. 10, 2013 — Shinsuke Yamanaka KO 9 Alberto Guevara — WBC bantamweight — Kokugikan, Tokyo

Dec. 6, 2013 — Akira Yaegashi UD 12 Edgar Sosa — WBC flyweight — Kokugikan, Tokyo

Dec. 31, 2013 — Takashi Miura TKO 9 Dante Jordan — WBC junior lightweight — Ota–City General Gymnasium, Tokyo

April 6, 2014 — Akira Yaegashi KO 9 Odilson Zaleta — WBC flyweight — Ota–City General Gymnasium, Tokyo

April 6, 2014 — Naoya Inoue TKO 6 Adrian Hernandez — WBC junior flyweight — Ota–City General Gymnasium, Tokyo

Aug. 9, 2014 — Francisco Rodriguez Jr. UD 12 Katsanari Takayama — IBF/WBO strawweight — Arena Monterrey, Monterrey

Nov. 1, 2014 — Tomoki Kameda SD 12 Alejandro Hernandez — WBO bantamweight — UIC Pavilion, Chicago

Nov. 22, 2014 — Takashi Miura TKO 6 Edgar Puerta — WBC junior lightweight — Yokohama International Swimming Pool, Yokohama

Dec. 30, 2014 — Pedro Guevara KO 7 Akira Yaegashi — WBC junior flyweight — Metropolitan Gym, Tokyo

May 1, 2015 — Ray Beltran NC 2 Takahiro Ao — WBO lightweight — The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Las Vegas

May 30, 2015 — Kosei Tanaka UD 12 Julian Yedras — WBO strawweight — Park Arena, Komaki

Nov. 21, 2015 — Francisco Vargas TKO 9 Takashi Miura — WBC junior lightweight — Mandalay Bay Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas

Nov. 28, 2015 — Yu Kimura SD 12 Pedro Guevara — WBC junior flyweight — Xebio Arena, Sendai

Nov. 28, 2015 — Carlos Cuadras UD 12 Koki Eto — WBC junior bantamweight — Xebio Arena, Sendai

Dec. 29, 2015 — Akira Yaegashi UD 12 Javier Mendoza — IBF junior flyweight — Ariake Colosseum, Tokyo

Dec. 31, 2015 — Jose Argumedo TD 9 Katsunari Takayama — IBF strawweight — EDION Arena Osaka, Osaka

March 4, 2016 — Ganigan Lopez MD 12 Yu Kimura — WBC junior flyweight — Shimazu Arena, Kyoto

May 8, 2016 — Naoya Inoue UD 12 David Carmona — WBO junior bantamweight — Ariake Colosseum, Tokyo

May 8, 2016 — Akira Yaegashi SD 12 Jose Martin Tecuapetla — IBF junior flyweight — Ariake Colosseum, Tokyo

Sept. 16, 2016 — Hozumi Hasegawa RTD 9 Hugo Ruiz — WBC junior featherweight — EDION Arena Osaka, Osaka

Dec. 31, 2016 — Kosei Tanaka TKO 5 Moises Fuentes — WBO junior flyweight — Memorial Center, Gifu

March 2, 2017 — Shinsuke Yamanaka TKO 7 Carlos Carlson — WBC bantamweight — Kokugikan, Tokyo

May 20, 2017 — Ken Shiro MD 12 Ganigan Lopez — WBC junior flyweight — Ariake Colosseum, Tokyo

May 20, 2017 — Daigo Higa TKO 6 Juan Hernandez — WBC flyweight — Ariake Colosseum, Tokyo

May 21, 2017 — Naoya Inoue KO 3 Ricardo Rodriguez — WBO junior bantamweight — Ariake Colosseum, Tokyo

July 15, 2017 — Miguel Berchelt vs. Takashi Miura — WBC junior lightweight — Forum, Inglewood

July 23, 2017 — Jose Argumedo vs. Hiroto Kyoguchi — IBF strawweight — Ota–City General Gymnasium, Tokyo

Aug. 15, 2017 — Shinsuke Yamanaka vs. Luis Nery — WBC bantamweight — Shimazu Arena, Kyoto

Questions and/or comments can be sent to Anson at [email protected]

