Oleksandr Gvozdyk to fight Craig Baker in Crawford-Indongo co-feature

Oleksandr Gvozdyk, one of the most impressive rising talents in boxing, will get his greatest exposure yet in his next fight.

The 30-year-old Ukrainian light heavyweight will meet Craig Baker on August 26 in Lincoln, Nebraska on ESPN. The bout will serve as the co-feature to RING junior welterweight champion Terence Crawford defense against Julius Indongo.

“Baker presents another hurdle that Gzodyk has to clear on his way to top of the light heavyweight division,” Top Rank vice president Carl Moretti told RingTV.com. “Can’t afford to take him lightly. Gvozdyk must win, and win impressively.”

Gvozdyk (13-0, 11 knockouts), an Olympic bronze medalist, is currently rated No. 6 by the RING at 175 pounds after impressive back-to-back performances against contenders. He stopped tricky South African Isaac Chilemba in November and followed up with a three-round destruction of Yunieski Gonzalez in April.

Baker (17-1, 13 KOs) has fought the majority of his bouts at cruiserweight. In his lone notable fight, he was stopped by fringe contender Edwin Rodriguez in Round 3.

The Texan rebounded with a knockout of previously undefeated Steve Lovett in June of last year.

