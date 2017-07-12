Shun Kubo to face Danny Roman on September 3

Photo / Shinsei Gym

THE RING Magazine No. 9-ranked junior featherweight Shun Kubo will face Danny Roman on September 3, Thompson Boxing Promotions general manager and matchmaker Alex Camponovo told RingTV.

The 12-round bout will take place at the Shimazu Arena in Kyoto, Japan.

The fight matches two 27-year-old fighters who have enjoyed breakout performances to begin 2017.

Kubo (12-0, 9 knockouts), who was born in Kyoto and now lives in Kobe, Japan, stopped Nehomar Cermeno in round 10 in his most recent bout on April 9. He will have nearly a five-inch height advantage over Roman, who resides in the Los Angeles suburb of Garden Grove.

Roman (22-2-1, 8 KOs) stopped Adam Lopez after the ninth round on January 20, earning the opportunity to face Kubo.

Roman has won his last 14 bouts, dating back to October of 2013. He joins Timothy Bradley, Mauricio Herrera, Yonnhy Perez and Josesito Lopez, who developed as prospects on Thompson Boxing club shows in Ontario and Corona, California.

Also on the Shinsei Promotions card, lightweight Masayoshi Nakatani (14-0, 8 KOs) will square off against Ryan Sermona (20-8-1, 13 KOs) in a 12-round bout.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for RingTV.com since October of 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper, BoxingScene.com and Knockout Nation. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter at FSalazarBoxing.

