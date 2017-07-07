Eubank Jr. or Abraham to enter World Boxing Super Series

Chris Eubank Jr, (left) and Arthur Abraham. Photo courtesy of Poxon Sports on Twitter

The winner of the July 15 super middleweight bout between Chris Eubank Jr. and Arthur Abraham will enter the World Boxing Super Series.

The pair meet at the Wembley Arena in London with the final spot in the 168-pound elimination tournament up for grabs. The victor will join WBA titleholder George Groves, former light heavyweight titleholder Juergen Braehmer, Callum Smith, Erik Skoglund, Jamie Cox, Avni Yildirim and Rob Brant

“I look forward to testing myself against the best fighters out there,” said Eubank Jr. (24-1, 19 knockouts). “The Muhammad Ali Trophy is a great idea and I am thrilled to participate. It would be great to fight George Groves and to take his title away from him but let´s see what the draw in Monaco brings. I am taking one step at a time and right now all my focus is on the fight with Arthur Abraham. With just one win between me and the World Boxing Super Series, I am extremely motivated.”

Abraham (46-5, 30 KOs) is equally determined. “All my focus is on the difficult fight next week at Wembley,” he said. “I have to and I will defeat Eubank. Then things will take off with the World Boxing Super Series, which really is amazing. There are so many great fights in such a short period of time. The boxing fans will really love it. I have been dreaming of having a tournament with the world´s best boxers. I will become the world´s best super middleweight.”

On Saturday, participants of the World Boxing Super Series will come face-to-face in Monaco. Matchups in the super middleweight and cruiserweight tournaments will be determined during a live TV show, available at the World Boxing Super Series website.

