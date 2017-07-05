News

Pacquiao backs GAB call for review, but WBO dismisses matter

Photo by Wendell Alinea / OSMP
05
Jul
by Ryan Songalia

SYDNEY, Australia – Manny Pacquiao has backed the Games and Amusements Board’s call for a “thorough review” of the judging and officiating in his disputed points loss to Jeff Horn this past weekend in Brisbane, Australia.

The letter, issued on July 3 by the professional boxing regulatory body in the Philippines, writes to the WBO  “to echo the stand of many boxing followers on the possible errors of the referee and the judges who officiated the subject fight.

While we respect the decision, we are constrained to request for a thorough review by the WBO for possible miscalls of the referee where some deductions were not made and of the judges in their judging that have caused varying opinions on their objectivity.

“We are making this request for a review, which may call for sanctions on the referee if so warranted, in furtherance of our mutual goal of protecting the integrity of the sport and even more improving the boxing industry we all love.”

Pacquiao’s office on Wednesday issued its own statement, saying, “WBO should take appropriate action on the letter sent by the Games and Amusement Board (GAB) so as not to erode the people’s interest in boxing.

“On my part, I had already accepted the decision but as a leader and, at the same time, fighter I have the moral obligation to uphold sportsmanship, truth and fairness in the eyes of the public. I love boxing and I don’t wanna see it dying because of unfair decision and officiating.”

WBO president Francisco “Paco” Valcarcel took to Twitter to address the matter, shooting down any calls for a review.

“The discretion of a referee or judge cannot be reversed, except in a case of fraud or violation of laws which is not the case in Pac vs Horn,” Valcarcel tweeted.

“The contract for Pac vs Horn provides a rematch clause, which the WBO is in accordance if the promoters decide to move forward.”

The unanimous decision verdict was widely panned by boxing observers, with many boxers and most mainstream boxing reporters scoring the fight for Pacquiao. Pacquiao had said afterward that he’d exercise the rematch clause but has since said he’d “think hard” about retirement upon the urging of his trainer, Freddie Roach, and wife Jinkee.

RING Magazine Editor Michael Rosenthal and U.K. Correspondent Tom Gray discuss Pacquiao vs. Horn:

  • Michel Desgrottes

    Wbo has a loyalty to arum to keep things moving so he can supply them with more champions and sanctioned fees

    • SouthMan

      I honestly thought he owns WBO….

    • FLOMATARD

      and WBC to oscar?

  • Julius Kent

    As what you have said, you are a leader so be an example to your rabid followers by accepting your loss with class and tell them to move on. They are now threatening Horn, his wife and unborn child with death.

    And one more thing, your loss will not kill boxing.

Current Poll

Ratings: Pound for Pound

Andre Ward
1
Andre Ward
Record: 32-0-0 (16 KOs)
Gennady Golovkin
2
Gennady Golovkin
Record: 37-0-0 (33 KOs)
Roman Gonzalez
3
Roman Gonzalez
Record: 46-1-0 (38 KOs)
Terence Crawford
4
Terence Crawford
Record: 31-0-0 (22 KOs)
Vasyl Lomachenko
5
Vasyl Lomachenko
Record: 8-1-0 (6 KOs)
Guillermo Rigondeaux
6
Guillermo Rigondeaux
Record: 17-0-0 (11 KOs)
Sergey Kovalev
7
Sergey Kovalev
Record: 30-2-1 (26 KOs)
Canelo Alvarez
8
Canelo Alvarez
Record: 49-1-1 (34 KOs)
Shinsuke Yamanaka
9
Shinsuke Yamanaka
Record: 27-0-2 (19 KOs)
Naoya Inoue
10
Naoya Inoue
Record: 13-0-0 (11 KOs)

Contact Us

P.O. Box 90254
Brooklyn, NY 11209
215-643-3069
© 2017 RING TV LIVE. All rights reserved.

Get Our Newsletter.

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news, events and deals in your inbox!

x

19

Posts Remaining

Subscribe | Login