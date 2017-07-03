News

Commentary: Pacquiao-Horn and ‘Compucroc’

by Tom Gray

So, what shall we talk about?

I had Jeff Horn winning by three points over Manny Pacquiao on Saturday and took a cyber ass-whipping for it. I acknowledge that my opinion is in the minority and I certainly do not have the priority on the truth. No problem. I also had Andre Ward over Sergey Kovalev in fight one and Srisaket Sur Ringvisai over Roman Gonzalez. I was swimming in other people’s tears both of those weekends.

The difference with Pacquiao-Horn is the emphasis that has been placed on CompuBox statistics. More than any other fight I’ve encountered, the good ‘ole boys who hit the buttons every time a punch is thrown or lands have come under the spotlight. Compubox employees collate jab connects, jab misses, power punch connects, power punch misses and they work this miracle on a subjective basis from one side of a prize ring. And you thought Horn beating Pacquiao was an impossible task?

With that in mind, let’s crunch the numbers from the land down under and remove any unwanted viruses and malware. In fact, let’s throw the whole bloody computer in the dustbin.

CompuBox: Pacquiao outlanded Horn 10 punches to nine in Round 1

Yeah, I’ll crack the jokes. Horn was all over Pacquiao in the opening round. The Filipino legend merely had a look in what amounted to nothing more than reconnaissance. Horn landed to the mid-section and had more success up top. Pacquiao evaded some shots but he was tagged a lot more than Horn was. Not only are the numbers a joke, but this is where CompuBox’s legitimacy in this contest ends. If Horn is not credited for outlanding Pacquiao in this session, then I think we can assume that for reasons of glamour, or boxing style, that his work was simply not appreciated by the guys hitting the buttons. That is demonstrable.

 

 

CompuBox: Pacquiao better against Horn than against Bradley and Vargas

According to CompuBox, Pacquiao landed 147 of 408 (36 percent) against Jessie Vargas and 122 of 439 (28 percent) against Tim Bradley in fight three. Pacquiao, although obviously not as busy as he was in his heyday, was given full credit for both victories. Against Horn, he landed 182 of 573 (32 percent). So, Pacquiao is throwing more, landing more and his connect percentage is right in the middle of his two most recent wins.  Meanwhile, we’re telling this poor guy that he looked like s__t and it’s time to hit the golf course. Why? In his second fight against Bradley, the former eight-weight world champion apparently landed 198 of 563. That was “five” years ago, and those stats almost mirror what he accomplished against Horn. So, did Pacquiao do really well, or are CompuBox statistics woozy here? It’s one or the other.

 

 

CompuBox cannot score everything

Every fight is different but your paramount criteria for scoring should always be clean effective punching. Pretty obvious. However, when you have a mauling, messy fight, like Pacquiao-Horn was, you need to look elsewhere and I default to ring generalship. In the early rounds; Horn’s lateral movement, broken rhythm, feints and angles were giving Pacquiao fits. Horn was controlling distance and I personally felt he was more effective in the first half. Pacquiao was at his best at long range but he got nothing done up-close. Horn punched with his free hand in clinches. Pacquiao didn’t. Horn went to the body. Pacquiao didn’t. Horn belabored his opponent against the ropes. Pacquiao didn’t. Did CompuBox credit Horn for roughing Pacquiao up and making a strong physical impression? You decide. And if you want to bitch that Horn was dirty, then go out and get some gardening done because boxing isn’t for you. This is full contact combat and you do what you have to do to win. The referee polices a fight, not a judge. You don’t penalize Horn because you think poor Manny is having a hard time. If we adopted that policy, Ricky Hatton would never have won a fight.

CompuBox: The Future

CompuBox will always be there but it’s of token value. Is it a coincidence that this type of statistical scoring was removed from amateur boxing? There are times where it serves as a useful guide in the pros; like when a fight has plenty of clean contact and the punches are easy to see. That was not the case on Saturday and the system, for my money, failed miserably. The numbers were crazy. In six months’ time, Pacquiao will be back in action against Horn and CompuBox will be a redundant resource. Why? Because a fully focused Pacquiao is likely to be too much for the unbeaten Australian. Time will tell, but while I respect anyone who feels that Pacquiao deserved the nod this time, I will not condone CompuBox as a reason for justifying scoring in any way whatsoever.

 

Tom Gray is a UK Correspondent/ Editor for RingTV.com and a member of THE RING ratings panel.  Follow him on Twitter: @Tom_Gray_Boxing

 

  • Scott Burton

    Yep! People worship Compubox as if it’s a super computer rather than what it really is, someone’s opinion of what landed with a clicker in hand.

    Horn took Pacman to school and deserved the win. An easy one to score.

  • Dan James

    Open your eyes…..Arum fed Manny to Horn. He(Arum) is screwing Manny over. He could have done Pac Vs Crawford.

  • Stephen M

    Pretty well what I saw. I was very surprised by the punch stats.

  • David McCann

    Remember when the compubox stats were nonsense and we were being told not to trust them? Oh yeah, it was directly after Pac lost to Mayweather….now though? Absolute proof Pac won v Horn.

    • William Oliveira

      People are too emotional to judge a fight :/

  • Mark Lynch

    Absolutely brilliant article!!!

  • Bob Canobbio, CompuBox, Inc

    If you closer at the CompuBox stats you’ll see that Horn had a 8-6 edge in power shots landed in round one and threw 20 more power shots. Again, a closer, more comprehensive look at the stats reveals that Pacquiao landed 32% of his power punches vs. Horn after landing 42% in his previous five fights. So no, he wasn’t as effective vs. Horn as he was vs. Vargas & Bradley. Also, the flawed computer scoring system that was removed from the Olympics was not CompuBox. That system had one judge counting punches landed for BOTH fighters, unlike CompuBox, where we employ two operators who count punches landed/thrown for one fighter each.

    • Julius Kent

      Tom gray? Hello?

      Crickets.

      • Tom Gray

        Timing is everything, Julius!

        • Julius Kent

          You were beaten by compubox unanimously.

          You’ll get no support from Twitter.

          • Tom Gray

            Were you counting punches in Brisbane on Saturday? 🙂

          • Julius Kent

            I watched the fight twice. A very close fight no doubt but I think Horn’s aggression, stamina and size had won him the day. Question. Was that an effective aggression?

          • Tom Gray

            Me too and I think you’re right. There was a lot of missing from both sides but I felt Horn worked well in various ways. He scored on the outside but he also worked hard inside. Pacquiao didn’t work inside at all and neglected body punching almost completely. Horn was clearly stronger and made a physical impression when clean effective punches were lacking. If nothing else is happening that wins rounds.

          • Julius Kent

            But what about hard and clean punches? Manny won that. Watch it again.

            Defense? Manny won that too. Despite Horn’s aggression and size, Manny almost ended the fight in 9. Boxing is a gentleman’s sport and head locking or rough housing a smaller man is not a gentleman’s style. Hatton? Compare him to the Pac. Why do you think Pac is loved universally and Floyd not?

            Ring generalship. Tie. Remember, the matador always control the arena.

            I had Manny winning that fight but I am happy Horn actually won it on the judges cards. He gave his all and made Manny looked like a 40 year old boxer.

          • Dee Money

            I agree Manny landed the harder punches, but that doesn’t carry over round to round as some imply. A lot of people are citing the damage he inflicted in the 9th as proof that he won. The 9th only counts as one round. Each round is a clean slate

          • Julius Kent

            Yes. Just one round. And I do not like what Atlas did to that kid. That kid called out Floyd, so what? Who does not want to fight these legends? For millions? Of fans. Lol.

    • Tom Gray

      “If you closer at the CompuBox stats you’ll see that Horn had a 8-6 edge in power shots landed in round one and threw 20 more power shots.”

      Thanks Bob. I know that but I still don’t agree with the total connects.

      “Again, a closer, more comprehensive look at the stats reveals that Pacquiao landed 32% of his power punches vs. Horn after landing 42% in his previous five fights. So no, he wasn’t as effective vs. Horn as he was vs. Vargas & Bradley.”

      I didn’t reference the last five fights. I get the jabs/ power punches argument but were my numbers on the fights I did reference wrong in terms of punch output or total connects?

      “Also, the flawed computer scoring system that was removed from the Olympics was not CompuBox. That system had one judge counting punches landed for BOTH fighters, unlike CompuBox, where we employ two operators who count punches landed/thrown for one fighter each.”

      It’s still people counting punches from one side of the ring. And that really doesn’t work in a fight loaded with inside activity like Pacquiao-Horn was. Normally I would “personally” regard CompuBox as a useful guide. In a fight such as this one, however, the results did not mirror the fight’s narrative “in my opinion”.

  • Dee Money

    One thing I’ve noticed with compubox, is its basically the old olympic style scoring, where a punch only counts if it doesnt even touch the guard. There are punches that break through a guard and graze the arm, but still connect that arent counted. Even more are hooks to the body that connect with the ribs but hit the elbows some too; they connect and cause damage but compubox doesn’t count them as landed.

    I rewatched the fight and there are some rounds where that was the instance against Jeff Horn, where he landed more punches then credited for, but since they graze the guard they dont count. They connected with force, but they didn’t count.

    Was it enough that he should’ve won 117-111? NO. But it was a lot closer than the click count compubox implies

  • JV316

    very good points tom. i have been convinced compubox stats are not reliable for a long time, should not be cited as gospel. by the way i can one up you…i thought bradley won the first fight!

    and couldn’t have said it better: “And if you want to bitch that Horn was dirty, then go out and get some gardening done because boxing isn’t for you.”

    • Julius Kent

      Ok, what’s next? Accidental biting? Try head locking tyson in his prime.

      • JV316

        i’m a fan of overcoming physical/athletic limitations intelligently

        • Julius Kent

          A bigger man head locking a smaller man? Probably that could be part of his strategy but cmon now. Do you want this guy to win fights in the future this way? We don’t need more Wards in boxing dude.

          • JV316

            haha ward’s my favorite fighter. manny does seem to have a big charlie brown head, don’t sleep on how difficult it might be to lock it in

      • Penoy

        i think horn should switch to MMA….

    • William Oliveira

      This referee was terrible, if it was a good one he would’ve deducted points.

  • William Oliveira

    Thank you Tom. Horn won that, people won’t admit because they love Manny.

  • Guy Grundy

    “….because a fully focused Pacquiao is likely to be too much for the unbeaten Australian….”

    Really? You sure about that,Tom? Because I’m not.There were many aspects of Pacquiao’s performance which suggest that finally, father time has caught up with him.No shame in that, as it happens to all fighters, even the greats,of which he most certainly is one.Clearly, he’s past his prime and on the down slope.Needless to say, there were many who thought that even a Manny ‘past his prime” version could easily take care of a “nobody” like Horn.How wrong they were.

    It’s time for Manny to retire with dignity and continue with his political career full time.He’s rich,loved by his people and respected around the boxing world.He has nothing to gain by continuing to fight but much to lose.

    If he fought Horn again,he’d lose… again.

  • Kenneth Groovey Johnson

    If you have to get your opinion on a fight from the announcers and some geeks tapping buttons who cant see most of the action, you might be a non boxing fan.

  • Evo Slevven

    I hate to say it was a bad and is a controversial match. Was Horn more aggressive? Yes. Was he more physical? Yes. Was he showing good movement? Yes. Problem was his aggressiveness made him eat more punches, his lateral movement gave fits but he wasn’t able to be successful off from it and if your criteria is the above criteria, then Mayweather shouldn’t technically be winning any of his matches, especially with Castillo #1 and especially with Maidana. Boxing is and should be judged as a relative of what one does qualified by their success. If Horn is just rushing into Pacquiao without much success, the question then is, how does that merit a victory?

    Compubox wasn’t needed to judge that fight but it’s metrics only add that layer of how utterly unsuccessful Horn was in that match and the ref even saw that in wanting to stop that match before the last round! That’s how boxing is and should’ve been judged. When it was Bradley Vs. Pac #1 the excuse was “bradley was shown to be a better technical fighter who put up a good skill set and demonstrated patience and pointed boxing” and then we take that for this match and reverse with the “well Horn was the aggressor more often and, thus, was awarded more rounds on that basis despite being a punching bag for those rounds”.

    The message I got after that match was that instead of letting his opponent live Pac should’ve just gone in for the kill and honestly killed him in the ring if to get the point across of highway robbery. Horn didn’t win the match because his detractors rely on Compubox but what we saw was Pac getting fits but being successful and Horn trying to generate pressure and getting punched a lot from it. That’s all that I really saw and the scorecards didn’t reflect that. May not be as bad as arguing with Tyson fans but Horn didn’t win that one and the fact that he showed very little technical ability, technique and ability to generate pressure against a 38 yr old boxer only shows how little prepared he is for others in the division.

