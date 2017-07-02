News

Bob Arum: Jeff Horn’s win over Manny Pacquiao was no robbery

(Photo by Jono Searle/Bradley Kanaris Photography)
02
Jul
by Mike Coppinger

BRISBANE, Australia – Bob Arum appeared calm and collected as he sat on the dais between Queensland Tourism and Education Minister Kate Jones and Lord Mayor Graham Quark in a large room on the fifth floor of Suncorp Stadium.

While social media and sports commentators on ESPN — which televised the fight in primetime on Saturday in the U.S. — shouted robbery after Jeff Horn won a unanimous decision over Manny Pacquiao to lift the WBO welterweight title, Arum called for restraint.

Five years ago, when Tim Bradley Jr was awarded a split-decision winner over Pacquiao, Arum went off in the media center, calling the judging “outrageous.”

This time around, Arum kept an open mind about the scoring, explaining a win for either fighter could be reasoned.

“I thought it was a close fight, it could’ve gone either way,” said Arum, who will co-promote Horn’s future fights alongside New Zealand’s Duco Events. “There’s an argument for the fight being 7-5 Manny — 11th round was sort of close. I thought Manny gave away early rounds.

“Could it have been 7-5 for Manny? Yeah. But you can’t argue with the result.”

Few thought Horn, an Olympian and local prospect who rose to the number two ranking with the WBO, would last the 12-round distance, let alone be in the discussion for a win against Pacquiao. But at 38, the Filipino senator looked his age against the physically aggressive Horn, a 29-year-old. The Brisbane native used a fast start and a strong finish to create the right impression in the judges’ eyes, a verdict which Pacquiao did not vocally dispute.

Arum pointed to Pacquiao’s slow start for the reason he was on the wrong side of two scorecards which read 115-113 and one that gave it 117-111 for Horn (17-0-1, 11 knockouts).

“I think you cannot spend so much time as a senator and expect to be a world-class fighter,” said Arum, who has promoted Pacquiao since the mid-2000s. Arum adds that there is a provision for a rematch, but says it’s contractually obligated to happen in Brisbane. Still, he says Horn could one day make the trip across the Pacific to fight in Las Vegas and Madison Square Garden.

“He was quick when he put the combinations together but I felt like controlling the gap, that distance, made it a lot easier to see his punches coming,” said Horn, who was nursing a cut on his right eye at the press conference. “I could easily step back and dodge a few of them and counter with my own. On that aspect, just the size difference of both of us, it was a big advantage.”

Pacquiao (59-7-2, 38 KOs) didn’t show up to the post-fight press conference, the first time he didn’t appear to speak with media since his 2012 knockout loss to Juan Manuel Marquez. Instead, “Pacman” was getting stitched up from two cuts on his scalp he received in the sixth and seventh rounds due to head clashes (9 on the right side, 8 needed to close the laceration on the left).

Pacquiao’s trainer, Freddie Roach, said he would discuss the possibility of retirement with Pacquiao in light of the loss, but says he’s on the fence about whether the 22-year ring veteran should hang them up.

“I’m gonna have a long talk with him about that. Because I think maybe being a senator, being a fighter, both is maybe too much,” said Roach.

“I’m gonna give him my feelings on this because I’m a little bit in the middle because he didn’t fight badly, he did well in some of the rounds. He just wasn’t consistent enough for what I want.”

Roach stopped short of calling the verdict, which was widely panned on social media and among boxing observers, a robbery, but said he finds it hard to score fights he’s involved with.

“I thought it was a pretty close fight, I thought Manny had a really good round in the ninth, I thought it was maybe a two-point round and I just told Manny give me one more of them and the fight’s over, it’s done,” the Hall of Fame trainer said. “He just couldn’t do it. We lost the decision.

“I hear there’s a lot of people who think it’s controversial and Manny won and so forth, it went the other way and we have to live with that. Will we have a rematch? Maybe — I hope so.”

Pacquiao’s conditioning coach, Justin Fortune, said they had a “bad referee” and “crappy judges” but also laments that Pacquiao didn’t take the fight out of the judges’ hands.

“That’s boxing,” Fortune said. “You get given a gift sometimes, you get screwed sometimes, but when you come to someone’s house, you’re supposed to mess them up, make a statement and then never leave it in the judge’s hands.

The loss was Pacquiao’s first since his 2015 defeat to Floyd Mayweather Jr. Pacquiao is set to leave Australia on Monday morning to fly back to the Philippines, where he’ll have much to contemplate.

  • Don Badowski

    And in other news, Jeff Horn is now the WBO Welterweight champion. How does that sit with you?

    • OneFlip

      Despite the Compubox landed punch stats in favor of Manny Pacquiao 2:1 (double), the official judges’ scorecards did give it to Jeff Horn. Okay. But the former school teacher, Horn, supposedly a good and decent guy, fought a DIRTY fight, something the former street kid, Pacquiao, never wanted to and won’t do. This is one of the reasons why Pacquiao is admired and loved by boxing fans. A good man, a true warrior. Bottom line is, fighting dirty and winning is a short-term strategy. People don’t really respect you and, soon enough, it will come around to haunt you.

      • Mike M.

        Jeff Horn was held up by the ropes during that 9 th round after receiving a punch. He would of stumbled out on to the floor..the 9th round should have been 10-7 round.

    • philipmatsikoudis

      Fine, he is a good boxer..no question.

    • Mike M.

      Zero respect for the guy. Don’t care how much courage you display in a fight you should have lost. You’re no champ when your home town wins it for you.

  • The Imp

    Nationalism/tribalism is ruining this sport. Can’t get a fair decision no matter what country you’re in. SMH.

    • AngelMorningstar

      And Arum? Typical he sees his cash cow is done so gets his hooks into Horn.

      • leevonmanstein

        you’re right, but i’d be surprised if horn is his cash cow for long against the top guys at welterweight.

      • The Imp

        I know arum rigged this…..

        • philipmatsikoudis

          Ridiculous!!!

    • Mark Major

      I thought pac would win in 6. I saw Horns last fight and he struggled past a journeyman. But anyone that thinks that was some kind of robbery must of watched a different fight!!! Horn won the first 3 rounds and probably the last 3 for a start. If you have the 9th as a 10 8 to PAC which it wasn’t technically, it made it close but Horn was the aggressor, dictated the pace and bullied manny for most of the rounds. Just think age caught up with Manny and the old speed and snap had gone…..all the UK pundits ringside and in the studio thought it was a fair decision and they were neutral.

      • The Imp

        I thought it was pretty clear, 8 to 4. Even worse if you count the 9th as a 10-8.

        • Mark Major

          I suppose that’s the different perception a couple of rounds either way can have. Love PAC but 5 years ago he would have stopped Horn in 3 or 4 rounds. Times caught up with him I’m afraid

      • Joe Steed III

        Best assessment yet. I had Horn winning the first 3 and the last 3 making the fight at best a draw for Manny. However as you put it “Horn was the aggressor, dictated the pace and bullied Manny for most of the rounds”. So even the rounds Manny won he was still being physically dominated. People are just upset because they love Paq. Plain and simply Jeff Horn shouldn’t be going 12 rds with Paq so I blame Paq for this loss. Been telling people all day to be upset with Manny. Not the judges, not Bob Arum or boxing, but the guy you wanted to win.

        • Mark Major

          Spot on

  • Fist_ti_cuffs

    Bob Arum will hide Horn and that weak ass belt in Australia for years to come without a decent fight. I hope he allows Bud to go down under for a 147 title fight after he unifies the 140 titles.

  • IanF69

    No man can beat the Horn….especially after a few pints.

  • philipmatsikoudis

    Australians had nothing to do with the scoring or officiating of this match. Maybe the Aussie fans cheering affected the scoring? If that’s the case, then that’s the home field advantage that is intrinsic and something that is unwieldy, but Horn did not win because of home cooking on the score cards in a close match I thought he lost by a 114-113 score.

    • Mike M.

      Pacquaio landed 32% of his punches…Horn only landed 15%, 182(Pac) – 92(Horn). That was NOT a close fight at all.

      • Dee Money

        You may be right, but % landed is no way to evaluate who won a fight, otherwise you reward inactivity. Fighter A lands 5 of 10 punches thrown, is that better than fighter B landing 10 of 40? Based on the logic you used here it is.

        • The Imp

          Wrong, to accurately describes this, Pac landed 5 of 10 n horn landed 3 out of 20

          • Dee Money

            I wasnt refering to this fight specifically, rather the argument in general

        • Mike M.

          I hear what your saying, however Pacquaio still out landed Horn through the majority of the rounds; they both combined for 1,100 punches thrown so no one was rewarding inactivity, and the cuts and bruises on Horns face were caused by clean punches as opposed to Mannys cuts being caused by head clashes. Horn was also kept up by the ropes while getting brutalized in the 9th round, it should have been scored 10-7 but all the judges scored that round 10-9.

          • Dee Money

            Yeah, I hear that. I just don’t like the premise of % landed as being a sign someone won. I think citing total punches landed, and impact of those punches (which could be argued pacquiao did win) are better indicators- on a rd per rd basis

          • Mike M.

            Yeah I know what you mean. Percentages can be deceiving, there’s a lot of fights where fighter A lands at a higher percentage and fighter B lands at a lower percentage but they both happen to land an equal amount of punches. Fighter B gets the decision based on his work rate and fighter A scratches his head frustrated that he didn’t win on clean punching and fans throw their hands up in the air in anger. It really just comes down to context, in those scenarios the guy who’s punches had the greatest effect eek out the decision.

            This fight was similar in the way it played out, only Horn didn’t physically dominate Manny the way he probably could have if he had more talent. I thought he did well imposing his size on Pacquiao, he just didn’t land enough meaningful punches during those moments for me to give him more than 4 rounds. Manny was able to catch him coming in and out consistently enough for me to give him the majority of the rounds. I don’t think it was as close as people think but it was a really competitive fight. I had it 116-112 for Pacman.

  • Charlie U.

    Even Freddy Roach thinks it was close. Most of you guys were just listening to Teddy Atlas’ one sided commentary. http://www.boxingscene.com/roach-fight-pretty-close-pacquiao-ve-stopped-him–118115

  • Colnef

    Looking at comments from others sites this is another victory for UFC where this sort of travesty seldom happens.

    • Dee Money

      UFC judging criteria is more clearly defined than boxing. Despite most boxing fan’s stated aversion to olympic scoring we seem to cite it as how we want fights scored (ie compubox totals and only counting a punch that lands 100% clean).

      That being written I will gladly watch a boxing match like last night than most any UFC fight

      • Colnef

        Yes, it was a good fight but that is what bad decisions do – they make you forget about the fight and the effort of the fighters.

  • Dee Money

    So if a fighter throws a hook to the body that is partially blocked (connecting both on the ribs and the elbows) does it count as a scoring punch?

  • kawilui

    No Robbery? WTF Just look at Compu Box statistics Idiot! Horn punch 15% Manny 30% what the fuck you saying No Robbery! This is Travesty same as PacBrad 1 .. Arum is one old corrupt mofo so he can get a trilogy out of this BUllshit fight and make more money!

  • Alex Ayala

    This is 100% a Bob Arum rigging….period. The first question you should ask why was this fight in Austrialia when Pac is the champion? Easy…to cause controversy and have an out for the rigged loss, blame the host country for “nationalism”. Arum is using the same blue print he used with Bradley, rig the 1st match and then get at least one more fight between two fighters under his promotion. There is a reason Mayweather, De la Hoya, Cotto, etc eventually dropped Arum….HE IS A GRADE A SCUMBAG!!. Pac do us a favor and retire you dont need this crap after what you have accomplished.

  • JV316

    the rematch is contractually obligated to be in brisbane? not the phillippines? wtf? promotional malpractice…

