News

Jeff Horn upsets Manny Pacquiao by controversial decision

(Photo by Jono Searle/Bradley Kanaris Photography)
01
Jul
by Mike Coppinger

All Manny Pacquiao could do was laugh after he once again was on the wrong end of a highly controversial decision.

He engaged in a surprisingly close fight with massive underdog Jeff Horn but seemed to pull away over the final four rounds. The judges in Horn’s hometown of Brisbane, Australia — before 51,052 at Suncorp Stadium — saw it quite differently.

They turned in tallies of 115-113, 117-111 and 115-113 for Horn, a 29-year-old former school teacher who won the WBO welterweight title Saturday night in the debut of Top Rank’s new series on ESPN.

“I guess it’s the crowd behind me and all the support,” an elated Horn said, his right eye bloody and badly bruised.

Referee Mark Nelson almost stopped the fight following Round 9, when Horn was absolutely battered but somehow didn’t go down.

“Show me something in this next round or I’m gonna stop the fight,” Nelson instructed.

Horn did just that, showing great fitness and determination. He plowed forward in that round as he did all night and reached the final bell. But did he win? It didn’t appear so.

“I wasn’t really that hurt,” Horn (17-0-1, 11 knockouts) insisted, referring to the round in which he was rocked around the ring. “I was a little bit buzzed, but I recovered very quickly. I thought i was winning the fight at that stage. I thought I was coming forward more and landing the cleaner blows.”

There’s a rematch clause in the contract, and both fighters expressed great interest in a return meeting of the highly entertaining slugfest.

“Absolutely, yes. Rematch, no problem. No doubt about it.” said Pacquiao (59-7-2-38 KOs), who lost to Tim Bradley — who was at ringside to call the action — via a hotly debated decision in 2012. ” … I didn’t expect his toughness. I tried knocking him out in Round 9, but he survived.

“I’m a professional; I respect the judges. He’s tough, and he survived that round.”

Pacquiao, who looked all of his 38 years on this night, did say afterward, “I don’t like to complain, but when I arrive here (in Australia), I catch cold.”

Horn was given no chance to compete, let alone win, by oddsmakers and media alike, but he stunned Pacquiao with his aggressive approach right out of the gate.

“The Hornet” pinned Pacquiao on the ropes in Round 1 and connected with some effective body blows, along with a few uppercuts to the head. Horn was dropped in two of his last three bouts entering the Pacquiao bout, but his chin held up against boxing’s only eight-division champion ever, round after round.

While he was aggressive, he was far from accurate. Horn landed just 15 percent of his punches (92 of 625), per CompuBox; the Filipino senator connected on 182 of 573 (31.8 percent).

Horn’s awkward movement, size and non-stop pressure troubled Pacquiao early, and eventually the Aussie was able to hurt the champ in Round 6 with a straight right, no doubt to the shock of the millions watching Pacquiao’s first non-pay-per-view bout since 2005.

Horn pressured recklessly and led with his head at times. A clash of heads opened up a nasty cut over the right side of Pacquiao’s hairline in the sixth. Moments earlier, Pacquiao was pinned on the ropes when Horn banged the body followed by clean right uppercut.

The following round, another clash of heads opened up a gash on the opposite of the southpaw’s hairline, and he too, was now a bloody mess.

Pacquiao, though, finally timed Horn. He buzzed Horn with a left hook in Round 8, and then proceeded to absolutely pummel the underdog in Round 9. Horn was swaying around the ring on wobbly legs but somehow stood up to 29 connects, by far Pacquiao’s best round of the night.

Nelson almost stopped the contest, but Horn protested and pressed on, toe-to-toe with an all-time great.

When Michael Buffer set out to announce the final decision, it seemed a formality: Pacquiao would retain his title via unanimous decision. But it wasn’t to be. Pacquiao showed his age, after so many brutal wars, but he still seemed to win the fight.

Now, it looks as if Pacquiao and Horn will do it one more time. Who could have imagined that just 24 hours earlier?

Mike Coppinger is the Senior Writer for RingTV.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MikeCoppinger

  • Roberto Carlos Guerra

    I’m a Pacquiao fan, but I didn’t see it as controversial. Pacman’s foot speed was gone and he could barely pull the trigger even though he had a good round 9.

    Time forgives no one.

    • Gary Kim

      I don’t see it as controversial- although I thought pacman won. It was a ridiculously close fight.

    • SouthMan

      I dnt know about that.. Horn was all over the place. NO real skills if
      you ask me. Just all heart and youth. He was a bigger and well
      condition. Manny still has the speed, but his timing is off tonight and I
      think it has to do to Horn’s weird boxing style. The kid didn’t give a
      shit and didn’t respect Manny. He gave it all on the ring.. I don’t thin
      Manny really hit him with a solid shot. He was jumping all over the
      place…I mean, U dont get a damn cut via headbutt twice like that if he
      wasn’t jumping inside.. It was a like a kangaroo in the ring…Down under baby…

  • Sean Kusel

    117-111 is ridiculous. However can’t call this a robbery, it was a close fight. Manny couldn’t pull the trigger early and he paid for it on the cards. I had Horn up by one.

    • Gary Kim

      I also think 117-111 is ridiculous, but I can see why one would give him that. I had Pacman 114-113. Dont think Jeff shouldve won. But can really go either way.

  • Nick

    I used to box a little.

    What this fight proved more than anything else is that the ESPN announcing team is awful.

    Tim Bradley was the only good announcer.

    Eyeballing it I thought it was probably slightly tilted toward Paquiao, but I thought it could have gone either way.

    Teddy Atlas didn’t have a good thing to say about Jeff Horn the entire fight. Biased much?

    I think it’s pretty clear the entire machine was gearing up for the next Paquiaio PPV.

    It was a close fight.

    And Stephen A. Smith is horrible. I don’t think he knows even the slightest thing about boxing.

    • Sean Kusel

      I used to like Teddy but he is so bias it boils my blood. Dont even get me started on Stephen A.

    • foeaminute

      Agreed, Stephen A had ZERO business being on this planet…er, broadcast.

    • Angel

      That’s because Horn made it a dirty and ugly fight, wild punches coming in wide open head first. He gets knocked out by any top 10.

      • Nick

        Really, you don’t think Manny is top 10? Congrats on buying into ESPN/Top Rank marketing.

        Teddy Atlas was not a fighter, at least not a good one.

        Everyone said to keep your hands up until RJJ and Vitali Klitschko didnt.

        You should always be wary of some quasi-academic boxing professor.

        The best commentator by far was Bradley, the only fighter on the telecast.

  • Chris Stans

    I disagree with the decision but somerounds were close so I’ll let it go. Either way, pac has slowed even since Vargas and should just call it a day. It’s not like anyone (sane) will hold this one against him

  • repugnicant

    Horn was begging to be knocked out all night and Pacquiao couldn’t pull it off. 5 years ago, no problem. He needs to do what Marquez did when he got older: Focus on power. Pac’s footwork is a mess. Settle down.

    • Sean Kusel

      My exact thoughts. Horn was wide open coming in sometimes and I though early on that Manny was gonna catch him. Just couldnt pull the trigger.

    • SouthMan

      Marquez was on roids..Only way he could get a win from Manny…

      • repugnicant

        Ah, the Donald Trump explanation.

  • foeaminute

    I would say that I’m surprised by the decision, but not outraged. It was a fun enough fight, and Horn came forward enough to make a case for the win.

    Pac is still good enough to hang in there with most anyone, but that is about it, and it won’t be that for much longer.

  • Dee Money

    There are four categories in which fights are “supposed to be scored”; those categories are vague and ambiguous. Moreover, there is no explanation to what extent each category counts towards the final outcome of any given round.

    So basically a judge is free to score a round however he wants and can make it fit his feeling, and until the sanctioning bodies decide to change things we just have to deal with it.

    • foeaminute

      Still though, the only alternatives put forward are even worse – old olympic style scoring doesn’t tell the story of a fight either. So I’m not sure what can really be done. I used to think maybe internet scoring might be a possibility, but…the internet.

      • Dee Money

        I think that cleaning up the definitions and giving a percentage scoring for each would be a start. Also, I hate that defense gets you points in scoring. Defense prevents the others from getting points not gets you points

        • foeaminute

          Not bad.

    • FatCheesesteakers

      The problem is some people put all 4 categories as equals.

  • Sean Kusel

    I think a lot of people who are outraged by the decision are letting their disappointment that Manny got beaten by someone that in his prime he would’ve outclassed. Father time has caught up to Manny who has had a LONG career at lower weights. Fight could’ve gone either way but I had Horn. In saying that Horn won’t stand a chance against the young top welters.

    • SouthMan

      I thought Horn was a gamer. His style was a bit difficult for Manny. I have never seen this dude fight before. I think he will get killed by young top 5 in the WW div. His just leaves himself wide open…Anyways, I thought Manny won a close decision. 115-113, only because of the 9th round. Manny did landed some cleaner shots than Horn, but Horn had his shares. I think Manny’s timing was off tonight. Obviously his power has diminished and showed the 9th round. The old Manny would have at least knock him down, but he was really tired. There were a few times I thought Horn got Manny really good. Maybe stunned him a bit. I give Horn a lot of credit. He show a lot of heart and am happy for him…He seems like a good guy.

      • Sean Kusel

        An old stablemate fought Horn in the amateurs at the Oceania games. Said he was a top bloke, but hes’s definitely a level below the top of the division.

  • RStech

    Horrible decision. Not sure why Manny keeps getting screwed by judges, but he should just walk away from the sport at this point. Stephen Smith and Teddy Atlas were right to be outraged.

    Not sure what the ref was doing tonight allowing Horn to forearm, rabbit punch, head butt, headlock, etc. horrible ref and horrible judges.

  • Son of God

    Jeff Horn is a dirty fighter.

  • ciobanu catalin

    Payday to step aside ? Doesnt it smell like at all to anyone?

  • SouthMan

    Retire Manny, seriously. I don’t get why you are doing this still? Money? Jeff Horn was a gamer, a banger. he was all over the place. Headbutts after headbutts, Grabbing, Holding. Elbows. He was almost out already, but still won the fight. I thought it was close, but still it to Manny. Now I fear a rematch…Oh well, it was a good fight after all I guess.

  • Gary Kim

    I wasn’t really scoring the fight, but I “had” it 114-113 pacquiao, 6 rounds apiece, but 10-8 round for pacman in the 9th. The fight was that close, and anyone who had it otherwise is not being objective. I thought pacman won, and Jeff Horn lost by the smallest of margins. Great fight, and I hope pacman gets redemption in the rematch.

  • KillaBlu

    It was an extremely close fight, Horn really surprised me with his Jersey Joe Walcott style but I can’t see how anyone could really give it to Horn. The man is one tough sob with a lot of heart but he was just getting beat up the last four rounds. Probably the biggest disappointment of the night was how far Pacman has diminished. He looked for the most part flat footed and unable to get a good combination going.

    • Gary Kim

      Not a pacman fan, but I refuse to believe a legend like pacman has diminished when he was sooooo close to stopping Horn in the 9th. And let’s all stop saying Horn is a bum. All these people saying he’s a bum is like everyone saying AB was the next floyd until he got rekt…. multiple times.

      • Charlie U.

        You think he’s even close to his ’09 peak??

        • Gary Kim

          I think with the right mindset and training, he can look like that in his next fight. I do not think he is close to his ’09 peak, but not because he is diminished physically. I think it’s more of a mental thing.

          • Son of God

            I doubt it he’s already going downhill, no amount of training or correct mindset could reverse it.

          • Charlie U.

            Volume of punches has gone down quite a bit, footspeed isn’t the same, he’s getting hit a lot, can’t finish anyone. Jeff Horn had been down in two of last three fights. Prime Manny would have mowed this guy down in 5 or less.

          • Gary Kim

            I think Pacquiao will mow him down in the rematch. He trained hard, but not as hard as he should’ve. That combined with this guy being relentless caught him offguard.

        • philipmatsikoudis

          No way…but was was ’09 his peak? Maybe?

      • SouthMan

        Come on dude, old Manny would have at least kd Horn by the 9th. He was fucking gassed out by the end of the 9th and 10th round. He also takes breaks between rounds. Only reason Horn could catch him on the ropes. Manny needs to retire is all I got to say…

        • Gary Kim

          I really dont think he is diminished physically. Sure, he gassed out and took breaks at certain points. But I think that has to do with his training, not his age. I just don’t think he trained the way he did a decade ago. If he puts his mind to it and gives it 100%, I want him to get a rematch with Floyd. Floyd is even older than Pacquiao, but no one ever says Floyd is diminished. I actually think that mentally, Floyd is in much better position than Pacquiao is.

        • philipmatsikoudis

          Right, thus Horn winning a lot of close rounds while Pacquiao won most his rounds conclusively.

  • Why settle for one payday if you can have a rematch or a trilogy? 😁😃👌👌👌👌💲💲💲💲💲

    • philipmatsikoudis

      B.S. that had nothing to do with it at all.

  • Henry Rush

    Absolutely F’ING ridiculous! Manny landed TWICE as many punches! Horn took Manny’s belt by landing 15% of his punches. How is that possible? Again, absolutely F’ING ridiculous. ANYBODY who thinks Horn won is a) Australian or b) delusional.

    • Gary Kim

      Timothy Bradley said the fight was suppppppper close. I guess he’s delusional.

      • SouthMan

        but he also said Manny won, so I guess he isn’t.

        • Nick

          When pressed. Meaning he likely saw it as very close.

        • Gary Kim

          He saw it as super close- which means he believes it can go either way w/o it being controversial. Henry Rush is saying it was a clear Pacman win, which it clearly wasnt.

          • Henry Rush

            He agreed that Manny won it 8-4. Are you having difficulty understanding that?

      • Henry Rush

        Tim wants to get out of Australia in one piece. AND, I just watched him agree that Pac won it 8 to 4!

        • Gary Kim

          Sorry, but I had it 6-6 with 10-8 for pac in the 9th for a score of 114-113. 8-4 for pac is far from the right score.

        • Charlie U.

          As if Australia would riot and attack a commentator for saying he had a different scorecard. Lol. Where are Murial, Jackie, and Monroe?

          • Henry Rush

            Uh….I’m being facetious.

          • Charlie U.

            Who knows what you’re being? You have about 9 screen names here that you use regularly.

          • Henry Rush

            I have one and only one. Again, don’t be mad that Tim agreed with 8-4, bud.

          • Charlie U.

            You have many, Stephen Keaton being a very obvious one. You can fool the Brits who didn’t watch crappy American 80’s sitcoms but not me…bud.

          • Henry Rush

            Shows the depth of your “intuition.” Because 2 out of millions of Discus users use 80’s tv show character monikers, it must be the same guy. Take a nap, bud.

          • Charlie U.

            Henry Rush and Stephen are fairly obscure references outside of the United States. They’re even obscure to Americans who didn’t grow up in the 80’s. I’m supposed to believe there are two different guys on a boxing website, who share the exact same opinions about everything, and choose an 80’s TV dad as their name and avatar. Go hang out at a gay bar with Monroe. You’re not fooling me.

          • Henry Rush

            I didn’t know we shared the same exact opinions on everything. I haven’t seen Stephen Keaton on here in a long time, so hopefully he’ll show up some time and can defend himself. One thing I can assure you is that we are not the same people. Between you and me, you look like a jackass. It’s always amusing in life when someone commits to a “you’re not fooling me” when they are 100% wrong.

          • Charlie U.

            If I could, I would bet every dollar from every asset I have that you’re the same person. Don’t know why you’d want to keep up the charade but I guess it gives you some kicks. Carry on.

    • Nick

      Do you really believe all that Compubox bullshit?

      • Gary Kim

        Classic case of some random guy thinking numbers tell the full story of a fight. It doesn’t always necessarily tell the truth.

        • Henry Rush

          To set you straight,
          Re:Twitter: CompuBox @CompuBoxManny Pacquiao out landed Jeff Horn in 11
          of the 12 rounds. Pacquiao out landed Horn, 182-92. Does that help
          now?

          • SouthMan

            I am starting to think Bob had something to do with this. Rematch anyone?

      • Henry Rush

        In the context of this fight, YES!

    • Charlie U.

      Compubox is just one way to gauge how a fight went but it’s not the end all, be all.

      • Henry Rush

        Thanks boss. No kidding, but in this situation, it speaks volumes. Manny landed the cleaner shots all damn night.

        • Charlie U.

          Ok, chief. How does it speak volumes? Unfortunately, Compubox doesn’t keep a tally of “cleaner” punches.

          • Henry Rush

            As I told your buddy above….

            Re:Twitter: CompuBox @CompuBoxManny Pacquiao out landed Jeff Horn in 11
            of the 12 rounds. Pacquiao out landed Horn, 182-92.
            Does that help now?

          • Sean Kusel

            Agreed. If you go off CompuBox only, then that’s basically the old amateur scoring system. And we all know how terrible that was at times.

      • FatCheesesteakers

        Who was almost stopped, who had more damage from legal blows are also ways to gauge.

    • SouthMan

      Its boxing.. Not a good style of fighitn for Manny. Horn was all over the place. Manny’s timing if off ,but he did win…

    • Toby Hines

      Punch stats are flawed for judging a fight in two ways mate – 1. reliance of accuracy by a human. The numbers could be hugely wrong. 2. Even if the numbers are right, without a round by round breakdown they are worthless. I know this is not the case but I will give an exaggerated example – Pac could have landed 80% of his punches in just two dominant rounds but then been outlanded by a couple shots in each of the other ten.

      • Henry Rush

        Re:Twitter: CompuBox @CompuBoxManny Pacquiao out landed Jeff Horn in 11 of the 12 rounds. Pacquiao out landed Horn, 182-92. Does that help now?

  • Charlie U.

    Teddy Atlas was giving Jeff Horn very little credit throughout. Even when Tim Bradley tried to point out the good work Horn was doing, Atlas kept qualifying what Tim said. It seemed like Atlas had an agenda and that type of commentary goes a long toward influencing people watching the fight. I thought Pac won a close fight but I don’t believe at all that this was a robbery.

    • Gary Kim

      exactly my thought.

    • Nick

      Exactly. I thought Manny eeked it out but the experience was appalling in light of Teddy not having a single good thing to say about Horn the entire time.

    • Sam Topeka

      Atlas’s constant prattling was very annoying.

  • Charlie U.

    I suspect the large majority of folks who think it was a robbery were listening to Teddy Atlas’ highly biased commentary.

    • Gary Kim

      The people who think it was a robbery are just being stupid. This was a close fight. As close as the first two fights pacman had with marquez. No robbery here.

      • SouthMan

        So who do you thnk won the fight?

        • Gary Kim

          114-113 Pacman, 6 rounds apiece, 10-8 round for pacman in 9th. You?

          • SouthMan

            i had 115-113, 10-8 on the 9th round as you said. So if Manny won by your account and mine, but Manny still lost then he was robbed. Not a highway robbery but was robbed none the less.

          • Gary Kim

            Yea, I actually felt like Pacquiao got “robbed” when the scores were announced. My reason is that I thought the score should’ve clearly indicated a super narrow pacquiao win (114-113 or 115-113 as you said). Just depends on the definition of robbery I guess. But yes, I thought it was a clear narrow Pacquiao win, and depending on the definition of robbery, he did get robbed. That being said, I felt like he did get “robbed”.

          • SouthMan

            Then stop calling people stupid. you basically called both of us stupid. OK?

          • Gary Kim

            Well, I did say that it depends on the definition of “robbery”. Many people are saying he got robbed because it wasn’t even close, which is the group of people I’m calling stupid.

          • SouthMan

            Hahaha, Just giving you a hard time man.. I am with you!!

          • Gary Kim

            Rofl dang, you got me.

          • philipmatsikoudis

            Absolutely, a common occurrence in boxing but not the catastrophic blunder in the Bradley win over Pacman.

          • philipmatsikoudis

            I had it identical to you with the 10-8 round in the 9th heat.

      • FatCheesesteakers

        They were hunting to give Horn points. Not one 10-8 score for Pac in the 9th there.

        • Sean Kusel

          Judges are discouraged from scoring a round without a knockdown 10-8. So I can see why they didn’t (even though a argument could be made to score it that way).

          • SouthMan

            Then those judges needs to get some training again. That was a clear 10-8 round..I don’t think it matter anyways. 1 judge scored 117-111. LOL

          • Gary Kim

            When I heard 117-111, I assumed it was for Pacquiao and I thought it was a disgrace. Then when Jeff won, I thought it was even more disgraceful.

          • FatCheesesteakers

            USA Boxing teaches 10-8 as clear winner. Total Dominance 10-7.

        • Gary Kim

          To be honest, I think boxing judges are just stupid- just like many boxing referees are stupid. I dont think they were trying to be biased.

        • philipmatsikoudis

          The 9th was a 10-8 round without a knockdown as any round I’ve seen without a knockdown, hence Ref Nelson Smith had made his mind up to stop the fight, however, Horn’s corner more than earned their keep in swaying Smith to change his mind and boxing history.

    • SouthMan

      TIm Bradly also said Manny won the fight, but it was close…I dnt pay attention to Teddy. He is a duchbag if u ask me..

    • Gary Kim

      Also notice that after Bradley’s win over pac, pacman said the fans know who the real winner was. However, here, he just said that he respects the judges decision. Pretty sure both fighters knew it was close.

      • philipmatsikoudis

        This contest was much closer to Pacquiao being robbed against Timothy Bradley. Pacquiao dominated Bradley in that bout.

    • Dee Money

      I agree with this, and just to get a different perspective I rewatched the replay on Box Nation and the announcers there felt Horn clearly won. I wonder how many fans in the UK felt he was robbed

      • Charlie U.

        Ahh, thanks for that insight. I thought that would probably be the case but unfortunately I only have access to Teddy.

        • Dee Money

          I had to dig around on Youtube to find it, you only get partial screen and miss the first 10 seconds of each round….but they had Horn winning

  • Charlie U.

    The guy is wild, aggressive and his hooks are wide and loopy. But sign me up to watch him fight again anytime. I was wrong to dismiss him. Big heart.

    • Gary Kim

      I mean… he almost got stopped and came back. Nothing but positive things to say about both fighters.

      • Sean Kusel

        Agreed, I tuned in expecting to see little more than a long overdue Manny stoppage and in the end was treated to an exciting fight. All I will say is thank god Manny didnt fight Crawford.

        • Gary Kim

          If this Manny showed up to fight Crawford, I think he would’ve been in danger, which is why many people are saying he should retire. However, I think if Manny really wanted to and trained all out, he can beat Crawford because I think he is elite. I actually want to see Pacquiao fight these guys and get to the top of welterweight again.

      • SouthMan

        I agree. I am happy for Horn and his family. That is what boxing is all about. I dnt know if this kid is famous before this fight over there, but I can guarantee you he is all over the news now…They will have Jeff Horn’s face all over Australia now.. Good for this kid and a teacher. I love and respect teachers…..

    • SouthMan

      Big heart indeed. Manny should stay way from these hungry young bucks. Now it’s to late. He has to fight him again… Wrong style for Manny. The kid was all over the place. Would be easy to time if you ask me. I can see Danny Garcia and Thurman knocking him out, but got to give him so much credit. H’s face looked bad, but the kid never gave up. He stood up and fight..All you can ask for if you like boxing…I am happy for him regardless.

      • philipmatsikoudis

        I though Horn displayed some good footwork that at times gave Manny problems wiyth his timing in landing blows.

  • Henry Rush

    For the folks that are trying to dismiss compubox, in the context of this particular fight it means a lot. Once again, Re:Twitter: CompuBox @CompuBox Manny Pacquiao out landed Jeff Horn in 11
    of the 12 rounds. Pacquiao out landed Horn, 182-92.

    • FatCheesesteakers

      You can dismiss it in some fights but who was almost stopped and who took more damage to their head from legal blows? Then add in Compubox.

  • Gary Kim

    This is what I’m going to say before I go to bed. Pacquiao got schooled by Morales. Then he worked his ass off and demolished Morales. The first 2 times he faced Marquez, although it was draw/win, the fight was close. In the 3rd fight, he won a fight which was still close, but not as close as the first two. My point is that Pacquiao knows how to make a comeback. Recall the 4th fight with Marquez, he almost finished him before he got KO’ed and in this fight, I thought he was losing until the 9th round carnage. I want to see this him come back and maul this guy, then take on the top welterweights. But I am doubtful, because it seems to me that he doesn’t have the same passion for it after over two decades in the sport- literally.

  • philipmatsikoudis

    Steven A. & Teddy Atlas go bananas over a terrible decision in their estimation. While I agree with both of them that Pacquiao should have won, I think it was closer than both of those guys think it was. I had had both men winning 6 rounds apiece with Pacquiao winning round (9) 10-8 for a 114-113 score. They harp too much on the discrepancy of blows landed heavily by Pacquiao, however, this isn’t basketball where they total up the punches and whomever landed the most punches wins. Joe Frazier defeated ali clearly in the 1st classic meeting, but Frazier clearly landed the harder blows. Frazier also was credited with effective aggression in carrying the bout to Ali. I think in this bout when Pacquiao won his rounds in did so in a far more definitive manner. While Jeff Horn’s victorious rounds were very close, mainly because of Horn’s effective aggression and pretty much relentlessly carrying the fight to Pacquiao more efficiently than Pacquiao carried it to Horn. The bigger Horn used his size to push Pacquiao around while landing some hard flush jabs and occasional lead right hands. Horn also had an effective body attack when he trapped Pacquiao against the ropes, particularly early on in the contest. I gave Horn Rounds 2 & 3 mostly for those reasons. After (6) heats I had it even. I gave Pacquiao a (10-8) edge in round (9), with Horn going onto to win rounds 10 & 12 that gave each boxer (6) rounds but Pacquiao’s dominant 9th round was the difference maker in the mill to me. Manny Pacquiao gets ripped-off again and once again he is the consummate gentlemen in defeat. He is the all-time most gracious loser in any sport, which in my mind makes this sure shot Hall of Famer an even greater sportsman than anyone else in any sport. He is the patron Saint of Boxing if Rocky Marciano isn’t. Maybe they can share that honor. I would definitely like to see a rematch and this time I predict a Pacquiao KO.Jeff Horn fought a hell of a fight & deserves kudos but not the win.

  • SeanLM

    Pac easily won this fight. Have your fucking eyes and brain examined if you disagree. 117-111? Are you fucking kidding? These should judges should never work in this sport again. Australia should never host another title fight and the WBO should review this decision.

  • Pobreng Alindanaw
  • Michel Desgrottes

    Lmaoooooooo hilarious, i love it, poor Manny awwwwww

    • Rick

      What exactly do you love? At least Manny’s still fighting uh, ya know, boxers.

  • Mark Slain

    Floyd be like, “Damn! Why did i unretire again?”

  • PrinceGian

    I picked Horn by upset but unfortunately didn’t put money on it. Horn can expect to make some good coin out of this by setting up a trilogy with Pacquiao who I think will win a rematch.

Current Poll

Ratings: Pound for Pound

Andre Ward
1
Andre Ward
Record: 32-0-0 (16 KOs)
Gennady Golovkin
2
Gennady Golovkin
Record: 37-0-0 (33 KOs)
Roman Gonzalez
3
Roman Gonzalez
Record: 46-1-0 (38 KOs)
Terence Crawford
4
Terence Crawford
Record: 31-0-0 (22 KOs)
Vasyl Lomachenko
5
Vasyl Lomachenko
Record: 8-1-0 (6 KOs)
Guillermo Rigondeaux
6
Guillermo Rigondeaux
Record: 17-0-0 (11 KOs)
Sergey Kovalev
7
Sergey Kovalev
Record: 30-2-1 (26 KOs)
Canelo Alvarez
8
Canelo Alvarez
Record: 49-1-1 (34 KOs)
Shinsuke Yamanaka
9
Shinsuke Yamanaka
Record: 27-0-2 (19 KOs)
Naoya Inoue
10
Naoya Inoue
Record: 13-0-0 (11 KOs)

Contact Us

P.O. Box 90254
Brooklyn, NY 11209
215-643-3069
© 2017 RING TV LIVE. All rights reserved.

Get Our Newsletter.

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news, events and deals in your inbox!

x

19

Posts Remaining

Subscribe | Login