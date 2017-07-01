News

Oleksandr Usyk joins World Boxing Super Series

Photo courtesy of K2.
by Tom Gray

Unbeaten WBO cruiserweight titleholder Oleksandr Usyk has officially joined the World Boxing Super Series elimination tournament.

Usyk, who is rated No. 1 by THE RING at 200 pounds, joins Mairis Briedis (WBC titleholder), Murat Gassiev (IBF), Yunier Dorticos, Marco Huck and Krzysztof Wlodarczyk, with two more spots to be filled.

On July 8, all participants will come face-to-face at the Draft Gala in Monaco where they will hand-pick their quarter-final opponents.

Usyk is thrilled to be fighting for the Muhammad Ali trophy. “I feel happy and inspired with the idea of such a tournament,” he said. “I’ve been dreaming of putting together all the champs to see who is the strongest and becomes the undisputed king of the division.”

The inclusion of Usyk into this tournament will be welcome news for fight fans. The fearsome Ukrainian has stopped 10 of 12 opponents and is widely considered to be the standout fighter in a stacked division.

In the World Boxing Super Series, 16 elite fighters – eight super-middleweights and eight cruiserweights – will battle it out in a bracket-style elimination tournament. In both divisions, there will be four quarter-finals (September / October 2017), two semi-finals (early 2018) and one final (May 2018), making for a total of 14 high-class fights.

Information courtesy of a press release issued by World Boxing Super Series

 

 

 

 

Tom Gray is a UK Correspondent/ Editor for RingTV.com and a member of THE RING ratings panel.  Follow him on Twitter: @Tom_Gray_Boxing

 

 

 

  • ceylon mooney

    very cool. one of the two best weight classes in the sport

    • Charlie U.

      One of the cooler, more innovative things to happen in boxing in awhile. Who do you have in the finals?

  • IanF69

    This announcement now officially rules him out of being the next Bond villain…..Damn .

  • KillaBlu

    This tournament really is something special. All 6 competitors so far are top 10 ranked cruiserweights 4 are undefeated champions and the other 2 are ATG’s of the division. So looking forward to this.

  • ciobanu catalin

    Ward can go ahead and try to fight and outbox this guy anytime he wants before going to heavy, he wont go far

  • PrinceGian

    I don’t see either Huck or Wlodarczyk progressing to the final though the other four will be evenly matched. Bellew would make an interesting inclusion to the tournament. My pick would be Usyk as finals winner over Gassiev.

  • Dee Money

    Ahhh yeah! Very excited for this announcement, this thing is turning out even better than I thought it would.

