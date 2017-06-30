Taras Shelestyuk to face Jesus Alvarez on Saturday

Undefeated welterweight Taras Shelestyuk connects with a left hand upstairs on Jaime Herrera at the Omega Products International Events Center in Corona, California on November 4, 2016. Photo credit: Esther Lin/Showtime

Welterweight contender Taras Shelestyuk will face Jesus Alvarez Saturday night, Thompson Boxing Promotions General Manager and Matchmaker Alex Camponovo told RingTV late Wednesday night.

The 10-round bout will take place at the Omega Products International in Sacramento, California.

The 31-year-old Shelestyuk (15-0, 9 knockouts), who is originally from Ukraine and now resides in the Los Angeles area, has steadily progressed since making his pro debut in March of 2013.

In his most recent bout on November 4, the 2012 Olympic bronze medalist won a hard-fought, 10-round unanimous decision over Jaime Herrera. Shelestyuk’s most notable wins thus far have come against contender Aslanbek Kozaev and Juan Rodriguez Jr.

Shelestyuk, who is co-promoted by Banner Promotions and Thompson Boxing Promotions, is ranked No. 5 by the WBO. He is managed by Vadim Kornilov.

Alvarez (15-2, 11 KOs), from Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico, has lost his last two bouts. Alvarez was stopped by Ruslan Provodnikov in November of 2015 and was knocked out by Sammy Valentin on March 17.

In the co-feature bout, unbeaten Ruben Villa (6-0, 4 KOs) faces Jonathan Alcantara (7-15-2, 1 KO) in a four-round featherweight bout.

Lightweight Jose Roman (23-1-1, 16 KOs) will square off against Miguel Angel Mendoza (23-12-2, 22 KOs) in an eight-round bout.

Hard-hitting super middleweights Rudy Puga (9-0, 8 KOs) and Dorell Van Horn Jr. (9-1, 6 KOs) will square off in a six-round bout.

The Thompson Boxing card will be streamed in its entirety on ThompsonBoxing.com and on its Facebook page, beginning at 10:45 p.m. ET/ 7:45 p.m. PT. Beto Duran and Steve Kim will call the action from ringside.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for RingTV.com since October of 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper, BoxingScene.com and Knockout Nation. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter at FSalazarBoxing.

Struggling to locate a copy of THE RING Magazine? Try here or…

SUBSCRIBE

You can subscribe to the print and digital editions of THE RING Magazine by clicking the banner or here. You can also order the current issue, which is on newsstands, or back issues from our subscribe page. On the cover this month: Vasyl “Hi-Tech” Lomachenko.