WATCH: Jeff Horn shows his punching power before Pacquiao fight

Photo credit: Glenn Hunt

BRISBANE, Australia – The local fans turned out in force on Thursday to show support to hometown bet Jeff Horn as he prepares to fight Manny Pacquiao this Sunday (Saturday U.S. time) at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Australia.

Hundreds surrounded the ring in the city center to catch a glimpse of the 29-year-old longshot Horn, a former schoolteacher who graduated from Griffith University in town, and who is now the No. 2-ranked welterweight contender with the WBO.

“This is kind of what I got to turn up to some of my last fights, let alone a press conference in the city,” said Horn.

Horn (16-0-1, 11 knockouts) joked that he didn’t know many jump rope tricks, saying that there were probably some fans in the crowd who could skip better than he could. He then did one long round on the punch mitts with trainer Glenn Rushton before winding down with some shadowboxing.

Horn said he still had some weight to cut down, as he was nearly eight pounds over the 147-pound limit but wasn’t concerned, saying it was just water weight. He says he usually has to drop more weight at this point in fight week.

“I’m doing it a lot better this time. I’m walking probably at 70.3 kilos (155 pounds) at the moment, so I’ve only got three or four kilos to lose to make weight. It’s a lot easier than five,” said the 2012 Olympian Horn, who says he’s usually at 71 kilograms, at this point. He says he’ll work out again on Friday and then wake up early before the weigh-in on Saturday to hit the sauna to drop more weight.

Horn has a significant disadvantage in experience and speed against the eight-division champion but is banking on his strength and power to pull off the upset.

“If I can land the right shot on Manny Pacquiao, he will go to sleep,” said Horn. “I don’t say that disrespectfully, as in I’m definitely going to knock Manny Pacquiao out, but if I land that shot, he’s gonna go down.”

