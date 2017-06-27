News

Manny Pacquiao can save uninspiring fight with KO of Jeff Horn

27
Jun
by Mike Coppinger

To find the last time Manny Pacquiao finished off anyone inside the distance, you’ll have to travel back to November 2009. That’s when he stopped Miguel Cotto on his feet in the final round of perhaps the Filipino’s finest performance.

Since then, opponents have tasted Pacquiao’s power, picked themselves off the canvas when they’ve landed there and crawled to the finish line.

Chris Algieri suffered six knockdowns but survived in a 2014 defeat. Timothy Bradley hit the deck in both Rounds 7 and 9 of their third meeting last year but heard the final bell. And Jessie Vargas, who Pacquiao topped in November to reclaim a welterweight title, went down in Round 2 and was hurt several more times but finished the fight on his feet.

And there was Juan Manuel Marquez, who fell to the mat in the fourth bout of their epic series only to score a sensational one-punch knockout of Pacquiao later on in the fight.

Just maybe, though, the drought ends Saturday.

That’s when Pacquiao (59-6-2, 38 knockouts) meets Australian no-hoper Jeff Horn (16-0-1, 11 KOs) in the first defense of his 147-pound title live on ESPN from Brisbane, where Horn was born and raised.

Horn, you see, is virtually unknown in the U.S.. And for good reason. The 29-year-old has accomplished little in the pros. He is undefeated but has faced no one of note, at least no one in their prime. “The Hornet” was on the canvas in two of his last three outings, wins over aging former champions Randall Bailey (41) and Ali Funeka (38).

It will be a wonder if Horn’s chin holds up to the power of Pacquiao, who may not be at his peak but proved last year he’s still pretty damn good. And he will land some big shots.

When pressed, Horn didn’t express confidence in his chin but sounded hopeful. The school teacher spewed lines like “if I can find the right shot, you never know what happens” and “I don’t know if he’s lost his knockout power, but I hope I don’t find out.”

Horn did suggest his style could give Pacquiao trouble. How? He insisted that the eight-division titleholder and veteran of 22 years has never seen a style like his. Of course, that’s nonsense, nothing more than banter meant to sell a fight.

Pacquiao has faced a who’s who of hall of famer-caliber talent, fighters like Floyd Mayweather Jr., Erik Morales and Marco Antonio Barrera. The Filipino Senator has stood toe-to-toe with pressure fighters twice his size, like Antonio Margarito, boxer-punchers like Cotto, crafty counter-punchers like Marquez, and athletic-types like Bradley.

Anything Horn will present should be no surprise to the 38-year-old.

Horn’s trainer, Glen Rushton, proceeded to rip page after page from the underdog playbook. Lines like “Jeff hates losing at anything, whether it’s poker or table tennis. … At the end of the day, Manny Pacquiao is just a name. … “It will come down to who wants this more. And trust me, there is no one in the world who wants this more than Jeff Horn.”

And, finally, Horn said: “I’m putting everything into it. I’m training hard. All that is going to pay off for me. Manny Pacquiao is going to be surprised.”

Pacquiao was asked whether he considered facing an elite opponent, one who would generate far more interest and be more competitive than Horn – such as Keith Thurman or Errol Spence Jr. Pacquiao simply answered “yes” without elaborating.

If Pacquiao wants to take a soft touch at this stage of his career – and make no mistake, that’s what this is – he’s certainly entitled. He has given more to this sport than anyone could ever ask and has thrilled the masses with some of the best action fights of this generation.

At least this isn’t on pay-per-view. Instead, it’s the start of Top Rank’s new series on ESPN, which appears to be all-in with plans to televise the three-fight undercard starting at 10 p.m. ET.

Top Rank CEO Bob Arum said in another moment of hyperbole that the event “should be viewed as a gift to the American public from Manny.”

If Pacquiao can score the knockout, though, that certainly would be a treat to both his hardcore fans and boxing in general given the many casual or non-fans expected to watch the debut of ESPN’s new foray into high-level championship boxing.

“We’re focused on throwing a lot of punches and doing our job. If the knockout comes, it will come,” Pacquiao said. “If I have the chance to knock him out, I will have to grab the opportunity.”

Freddie Roach seemed confident that Pacquiao will, indeed, get Horn out of there. The acclaimed trainer said Pacquiao scored a couple of knockdowns in sparring during this training camp, something he hasn’t seen in some time.

“The difference in this camp from recent ones has been his aggression,” Roach said. … “He has kept his foot on the pedal throughout, even when he’s had a sparring partner in trouble. After his ring work he is singing and dancing – not well – but that’s not the point. He is really hungry to make a statement in this fight against Horn. He’s even playing Shakira during his workouts again, which he hasn’t done in years.”

Pacquiao’s hips may not lie in camp, but can he channel that energy into fight-ending power once more? That would save an fight that otherwise isn’t very compelling.

Mike Coppinger is the Senior Writer for RingTV.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MikeCoppinger

  • william ellis

    The article is probably right about Horn – but to play Devil’s Advocate, Horn might be better than he seems. If you go to boxrec.com, you see that in his last ten fights all of the people Horn faced had good records, and the last nine of them were coming off winning streaks. They may have been over the hill like Bailey and Funeka, or maybe their records were padded – but you never know: it is certainly possible that some of them are good fighters. Add to this the fact that Horn has a substantial height and slight reach advantage over Pacquiao, and I think there’s a chance he might surprise us.

    • left hook

      Imagine Floyd fighting Horn…he would have been crucified.

      • james mccully

        you mean to tell me floyd is not hanging on the cross yet for fighting mcgregor? jezuz

        • left hook

          I hate floyd is fighting Connor.. but its a money fight. Even if Tyson is called to fight today and make 100 mil, am sure he will come out of retirement.

      • D Johnson

        Floyd called himself TBE. He continuingly degraded other fighters legacies to build up is own. He’s held to a different standard, simple. You can’t act like a complete ass, call yourself the best fighter ever and not expect people to treat you different.

        • left hook

          Before Floyd called himself TBE he was already held to a different standard..am sure u know this except u wanna pretend u don’t know. Am not surprised u are defending the Manny horn fight.

      • william ellis

        Well, his last fight was with a shot Berto – at least Horn is undefeated and has an unknown quality about him. Everybody knew about Berto. And by the way, who is Floyd fighting next? Look, Mayweather is rightly a first-ballot Hall of Famer (as is Pacquiao), but the quality of his opposition isn’t spotless.

        • DRE

          Maybe we should be getting Horn vs Berto. And here’s an ironic fact. The lowly Berto actually put up more a spirited effort against Mayweather than Pacquiao.

        • left hook

          If u are called to collect a proper ass whopping for 100 million…am guessing u wont taking it…lol. it’s just simply a money grabbing fight and besides Floyd is past his prime.
          The Berto u speak off is ranked in the top ten, u can go and find out.
          But not surprised u are defending Manny’s fight with horn or with Rios or algiri.

          • william ellis

            Nice comment about the 100 million. Actually, I don’t defend Pacquiao’s choice of Horn – was playing devil’s advocate. I just hope Horn shows something.

      • Joe Whiteman

        Haha why imagine a boring shit show ?? Jus a tad more impressive than fighting wrestler. At least it isnt 70 dollas

  • Joey Junger

    It’s true the narrative of this fight isn’t very compelling. It’s also true that the only reason this truth is being admitted in “The Ring” is that it’s now a Golden Boy property, and Pacquiao is still Top Rank and Bob Arum’s cash cow. Now, if De La Hoya had Pacquiao in his stable, this article would have been about how great this match is for boxing, how the story is about an old lion like Pacquiao willing to give this up-and-comer his shot. Do they really believe Canelo-Smith (or Canelo-Chavez) was compelling enough to justify being on pay-per-view? Also, if the only way to guarantee an exciting night was to guarantee a knockout, why isn’t PacMan fighting Amir Khan?

    • Justin Monreal

      Interesting analysis, that explains the bias in the coverage here.

      • ceylon mooney

        yea aint it. i didnt read this article with a critical eye.

    • ceylon mooney

      khan. would luv to see that.

      he still around?

  • Fist_ti_cuffs

    Manny is an idiot to allow Bob Arum to have him fighting on ESPN. Manny should have distanced himself from that guy eons ago.

    • DRE

      True where else should they have this fight? Hardly anyone will want to watch it if it was on PPV.

      • Fist_ti_cuffs

        That’s just it. Manny shouldn’t be fighting Horn at all. He has a belt and can choose anyone in or around his weight class for a fight. He should have formed his own Promotional company and sold his services to the highest bidder be it HBO or Showtime. Fights with Crawford, Lomo, Spence, Canelo or Thurman could easily be sold as PPV’s. He continues to make poor choices.

  • Cool Ichi

    Classic Freddie, saying how in training he’s seen him more motivated and ferocious.

    • Turner Wednesday

      He’s even playing Shakira during sparring.

      For fucks sake!

      • DRE

        Oh whatever brings out the hungry beast in Pacman

    • DRE

      Yes. The older Pacquiao gets the more motivated and ferocious he gets with each fight. Against Horn he’ll need all that killer instinct he can muster.

  • Abraham E. Hernández

    Damn he’s playing Shakira.

  • Sweet Nothing

    Yeah, of course I’m supporting Pacman in this fight, but he’s at this stage where it’s like, ok, now what? He’s either milking this thing until he no longer has passion for the sport, or perhaps if he can score a great KO, make one more run for a title. Best case scenario, the KO happens, and sometime next year we see him take on one of the younger champions in a real torch passing bout. Tons of options out there to make a great event/fight, including Crawford, Danny Garcia, Thurman, the Garcia/Broner winner (yeah I actually give Adrien a shot lol),

  • Maroon 01

    Hey Coppinger from another Australian “no hoper”, you’re a fan boy imitating a boxing writer.

  • PrinceGian

    I’m going out on a limb and picking Horn for an upset victory, whether by KO or decision. Fading/faded former stars don’t do well over here for some reason.

Current Poll

Ratings: Pound for Pound

Andre Ward
1
Andre Ward
Record: 32-0-0 (16 KOs)
Gennady Golovkin
2
Gennady Golovkin
Record: 37-0-0 (33 KOs)
Roman Gonzalez
3
Roman Gonzalez
Record: 46-1-0 (38 KOs)
Terence Crawford
4
Terence Crawford
Record: 31-0-0 (22 KOs)
Vasyl Lomachenko
5
Vasyl Lomachenko
Record: 8-1-0 (6 KOs)
Guillermo Rigondeaux
6
Guillermo Rigondeaux
Record: 17-0-0 (11 KOs)
Sergey Kovalev
7
Sergey Kovalev
Record: 30-2-1 (26 KOs)
Canelo Alvarez
8
Canelo Alvarez
Record: 49-1-1 (34 KOs)
Shinsuke Yamanaka
9
Shinsuke Yamanaka
Record: 27-0-2 (19 KOs)
Naoya Inoue
10
Naoya Inoue
Record: 13-0-0 (11 KOs)

Contact Us

P.O. Box 90254
Brooklyn, NY 11209
215-643-3069
© 2017 RING TV LIVE. All rights reserved.

Get Our Newsletter.

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news, events and deals in your inbox!

x

19

Posts Remaining

Subscribe | Login