Anthony Joshua stops Wladimir Klitschko in 11th round

by Michael Rosenthal

The torch was passed but not without Anthony Joshua getting burned a few times.

Joshua put 41-year-old Wladimir Klitschko down three times and stopped him at 2:25 of the 11th round in a dramatic  heavyweight fight before 90,000 Saturday at Wembley Stadium.

Joshua (19-0, 19 knockouts) started quickly and put Klitschko down for the first time in Round 5, when Klitschko was also cut above his left eye. Klitschko not only survived but fought back with spirit the remainder of that round and then put Joshua down with a straight right in Round 6.

Joshua looked spent at that point, as if he might not have the stamina necessary to finish the fight. As a result, Klitschko (64-5, 53 KOs) did well in Rounds 7 and 8.

Then Joshua seemed to be reenergized, as he picked up his punch rate and turned the tide back in his favor.

The ending was dramatic. It started with a right uppercut that hurt Klitschko, followed with a barrage of shots that put Klitschko down. He got up but went down again under another flurry. Once again, he got up. And once again, Joshua attacked. This time, referee David Fields stopped it to save Klitschko from taking further punishment.

Joshua was leading on two cards (96-93 and 95-93) and behind on one (95-93). I had it 95-93 for Joshua after 10 rounds.

Klitschko was fighting for the first time since he lost the RING championship to Tyson Fury 17 months ago.

  • TMT LONDON-DA REAL OLA ODUSINA

    WELL DONE AJ!!! A NIGERIAN MAN IS THE UNIFIED HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION…!!! WE TANK GOD!!

    • maxx

      I never see Aussies calling themselves proud Englishmen whenever they win the “Ashes”, Joshua represents Britain.

      • Jody Hanna

        Racist

        • maxx

          LOL.

      • TMT LONDON-DA REAL OLA ODUSINA

        Joshua is nigerian first and foremost, never get it twisted. Let His tattoo be a reminder of that fact. When the Police were hounding him during his formative years he was a IC3 male. You never forget where you come from when you are African.

        By the way, your logic is ridiculous as Australians are english or to be exact, English convicts.

        • IanF69

          What ??

        • maxx

          Blah,blah…..blah

          • TMT LONDON-DA REAL OLA ODUSINA

            lol the truth hurts I know. Just remember that he tried to represent Nigeria first and not britain.

            Let it sink in. A NIGERIAN MAN IS THE UNIFIED HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION.

            We Nigerians never ever forget where we are from, trust me!

        • Jody Hanna

          You fucking racist arsehole, I’m Australian and my mother’s grandparents moved there from Denmark and Germany as pioneers to farm the country. The convict thing is a lazy stereotype which is thrown about by uniformed halfwits like you. And just so you know, most of the convict stayed in England.
          Prick.

          • TMT LONDON-DA REAL OLA ODUSINA

            I’m the racist arsehole.
            Tell me Jody, when your mothers grandparents went to australia, how many aborigines did they deprive of their livelihood? Were they advocates of the rights of every indigenous person whose land they stole? Stay in your lane son.

          • Jody Hanna

            Eat shit.

          • TMT LONDON-DA REAL OLA ODUSINA

            lol the truth hurts right jody.

            Aboriginals were not considered citizens of Australia until 1967, and some were regulated under Flora and Fauna Law.

            Although voting is mandatory for all Australian citizens, voting was not made compulsory for Aborigines until 1983.

            Queensland Aborigines could be forced to live on reserves until 1971, and could not own their own property until 1975

            The internet knows all Jody. Now tell me, when did your mother’s grandparents go to Australia????

          • Jody Hanna

            In the 1890s, not that’s any of your business and you’re not telling me anything I didn’t already know.

  • Orca

    Well…….. What to make of that then? I need a lie down.

    • IanF69

      get your breath back mate….great comeback by AJ…i thought he was gonna lose it.

      • maxx

        So did I pal, so did I………I was rooting for him yet if the legendary Ukrainian would have got it, I for one would not have been disappointed, Wladimir has always been a class act and the quintessential gentleman.Kudos Ian

        • IanF69

          I nearly punched the tv….not like me…AJ was half a stone too heavy….Bruno all over again …nearly…great fight, but was the ref too early in the stoppage?

          • maxx

            I think it was a fair stoppage Wladimir’s senses were scrambled in all honesty I do not think he could have recovered.Kudos Ian

          • IanF69

            Yea watched it there again …7 or 8 punches unanswered and in the HW division too dangerous. Correct stoppage

          • philoe bedoe

            I think the stoppage was a little premature…………

          • IanF69

            I watched it back……too many unanswered punches

          • philoe bedoe

            He seemed to be deflecting them off his gloves.
            But he was down twice and the ref is the closest one to the fighter, so he’s in a better position than me………..

          • Jody Hanna

            I must say, I’m olsldskool and like to see them carried out.

          • philoe bedoe

            Me too, I know that can be wrong sometimes……….

  • Ultimate sceptic

    I think Wlad thought he had the fight sewn up after round 7, AJ was wobbling back and forth every time Wlad threw a jab; and so Wlad got over confident and literally threw the fight away. Lennox looked a bit irritated when the camera caught him during the speeches at the end.

  • Chris Stans

    These new heavyweights are too big man. AJ looked like he’d keel over in the fifth

  • Mariano Alonso

    AJ has a very good chin, his power was already seen before.. maybe he is too heavy. Onces again Wlad demonstrated the athlet that he is. Nice fight.

    • left hook

      Yea AJ was heavy.

  • maxx

    TERRIFIC FIGHT!!!!!, Wladimir did his nation and family proud, I had him up at the time of the stoppage , that left hand of his is like a king sized cobra and the right hand he landed on Josh would have decked a polar bear, credit to Josh for sensing he was behind and doing the job on a terrific and hall of fame champion like Wladimir.

  • left hook

    That’s was a good fight. I favoured Wlad to win but I have a new respect for Joshua, I think he proved himself tonight.

    • Ultimate sceptic

      Yeah but his aura of invincibility is now gone, and that aura was one of his chief weapons. Although there are no apparent masters out there who could take advantage of this clear evidence of vulnerability, Holyfield style. I think AJ will dispatch Wilder in one round. And who else is there? I don’t think Fury would survive more than 3 rounds with AJ.

      • Tim Ashworth

        Parker, the WBO title holder, is still out there. Amazing handspeed, but I’m not sure he can take a punch from the likes of Wilder, Joshua, or Klitschko.

  • Michel Desgrottes

    AJ dug deep and found a way to regroup, I respect that, but Tyson fury would jab and move around him all night, only thing that would worry me is Tyson chin

    • maxx

      Fury does not have the power to keep Josh in check the way Wladimir did.Kudos Michel

    • philoe bedoe

      I agree.
      Respect to Joshua who showed a lot of heart to come back from a knock down, but a fit and focused Tyson would have him hitting fresh air……………

    • left hook

      Spot on. Tyson is skilled and awkward. I think Tyson beat Joshua.

  • Chris

    Superb fight. Best fight from Vlad in years. So weird seeing AJ actually marked.

  • IanF69

    Josh showed too much respect early on but man what a comeback…he was 2 rounds down on my card and looked fucked…he came in too heavy but finally got the job done….good fight

    • maxx

      I think that hard right hand and the feints of Wladimir kept him guessing too much, I too had him two rounds down yet his finish was marvelous.Kudos ian

      • IanF69

        the uppercut was the decider..and bring on Wilder

        • maxx

          I think Wilder would be dangerous yet Joshua would dispatch of him rather quickly, the American does not have the guile nor defensive reflexes of the Ukrainian (even at forty-one).Kudos Ian

          • IanF69

            Yip totally agree m8. Cheers maxx

          • Tim Ashworth

            How do you feel about Joseph Parker?

          • IanF69

            In the HW division….just a puncher’s chance.

  • Dee Money

    Good fight, too bad we had some Junior College art student choosing the camera angles from the truck. 90% of what I saw was an apron camera zoomed in on either of the fighter’s backs. Kinda ruined the whole event as it made it difficult to see what was taking place.

    • maxx

      Sky box office was fine.

      • Dee Money

        Ugh, not Showtime, I thought they used the same cameras. It was bad.

        • maxx

          Was it not HBO, Kellerman and co were present at ringside.

          • Dee Money

            They are splitting it in the US, Showtime gets the live broadcast HBO gets the replay. So both had announcers present

  • Conrad

    Brilliant fight back and forth, thought AJ was gonna finish Wlad in the fifth when he had him hurt, then AJ could hardly stand in the 6th after taking the backlash. Then perfect stoppage really, had everything.

  • Tramadol Jack

    Brilliant fight.
    Can’t wait to see what Henry Rush thought of it.

  • EastMan

    klit was fucked up,like all true hardcore fans predicted before the fight. New sheriff in the town and thanks god we all don’t see klit’s jab and grab fight anymore,what a relief!

  • Jody Hanna

    Best heavyweight title fight in a long time, Joshua looked ready to go in the sixth, Wilder will be up for it after that. Fair play to both fighters for giving us what we craved, excitement. Long may it continue.

  • philoe bedoe

    A cracking fight, better than I though it would be.
    And remember this was Joshua’s 19th fight, and he showed a lot balls when it looked like he was on his way out…………

    • IanF69

      Spot on m8

    • Orca

      Yeah, the while ’19th fight’ thing sure adds perspective. I’m spent.

      • IanF69

        are you able to breath again?

        • Orca

          I’m coming round now. Bit of a rollercoaster that one.

          • IanF69

            Like Scapaflow on a stormy day

    • mitch menendez

      That’s what I found most impressive actually, his ability to regroup and get the win, answering the only remaining question about him, in my opinion anyway

  • Strong Destroyer

    This fight will be legendary

  • jebib

    I don’t think I’ve seen Klitchko look better,even though defeated. It would be a respectable end to an excellent career.

    • IanF69

      He done himself proud.

    • maxx

      Absolutely.

    • Dee Money

      Agreed, although he might be thinking to himself how he had AJ down in the 6th (and looked close to having the W). He may make one last go of it.

      • jebib

        Klitchko is considered quite intelligent. I guess we’ll see. In my opinion he just spent 11 rounds teaching Joshua how to beat him.

  • Charlie U.

    So much respect to both these guys for taking the tough fight, demonstrating class in the build up to the fight, and then delivering in the ring. Boxing had gone too many years with its “premier attraction” not doing any of those three things. Kudos all the way around on this one.

  • Смотрящий

    I had huge concerns on AJ’s stamina between the end of 5th and beginning of 9th. Then i noticed his legs got stronger again. Big respect to Wlad for fighting bravely and showing big heart.

    • maxx

      Absolutely and Wladimir came very close to dethroning the young colossus.Kudos

  • Dee Money

    5th round, leader in the clubhouse for round of the year?

    • Strong Destroyer

      And the whole fight – the battle of the year

      • Jody Hanna

        Good to see the heavys putting it out there.

  • Martin Hall

    Was a strange one for sure, not in a bad way. Round 5 when Joshua just seemed to steam his way out of the corner and KD Wlad at what seemed like will had me thinking “fucking hell he can just turn it on and people fall over”….then the rest of round 5 happened and then round 6, Wlad not jumping all over AJ when he had him down was weird as well, think he let the young’n off the hook there. Was happy for AJ though, he showed some real grit there, no boxing title should ever exchange hands easily in my opinion. So, well done AJ and well done Wlad for making him dig out and show a champions will to take what was his.

  • Turner Wednesday

    I wonder who’s got Wlad’s USB stick, and what’s on it?

    • IanF69

      Guardians of the Galaxy 2

  • Charlie U.

    Well, the HBO re-broadcast will most likely do better numbers than the Showtime live telecast. Sorry, Michel. I know how much this pains you.

    • Dee Money

      The funny thing is, if you have Showtime Anytime you can watch either the east or west coast feed. So in about 10 minutes they’ll be showing the fight on Showtime Anytime. 7:15 on the east coast, won’t even have to wait for HBO.

  • Guy Grundy

    Wow! Astonishing. What a fight!

    God,I fucking love boxing.

