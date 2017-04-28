Weigh-in alert: Joshua 250.1, Klitschko 240.6

Photo: Matchroom Boxing

There were smiles and some small talk but the next time Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko see one another, there will be a fight.

Both heavyweights weighed in on Friday ahead of their super-hyped IBF/ WBA championship fight, which will take place tomorrow before a live crowd of 90,000 people at Wembley Stadium in London.

The location today was Wembley Arena and approximately 7,000 people queued for hours just to get a taste of the pre-fight atmosphere.

Klitschko, who is rated No. 1 by THE RING, was first on the scales and looked to be in excellent fighting shape. That came as no surprise as the former champion is always immaculately conditioned. He weighed in officially at a pretty standard 240.6 pounds.

Joshua, who is rated No. 5, took to the scales amid a thunderous reception. The Englishman was all smiles and, like his opponent, is renowned for having an incredible physique. The home fighter weighed 250.1 pounds which, again, is a normal number for the defending IBF titleholder.

The question marks surrounding Klitschko revolve around his age (41 years old) and a career-long layoff (17 months).

Joshua is the favorite but this is his acid test. Will that crushing power, which has led to 18 knockouts in 18 straight wins, be effective against a true world class operator?

It won’t be long before we have all the answers.

Tom Gray is a UK Correspondent/ Editor for RingTV.com and a member of THE RING ratings panel. Follow him on Twitter: @Tom_Gray_Boxing