News

Khurtsidze adviser mocks ‘fat’ Saunders

27
Apr
by Mitch Abramson

As a video circulated online of middleweight titleholder Billy Joe Saunders jawing with mandatory contender Avtandil Khurtsidze on Saturday, one observer couldn’t help noticing the obvious: Saunders was sporting an impressive paunch.

“He looked like he was 220 pounds at that press conference,” Khurtsidze adviser Keith Connolly said in a phone interview. “He looks like he should be on Weight Watchers right now. I wouldn’t use ‘big’ to describe him as the word. I would use ‘fat.’ Yes, I was surprised about how fat he was. To me it looked like he was well above 200 pounds.”

Khurtsidze won the interim WBO middleweight title with a sensational fifth-round stoppage of Tommy Langford on Saturday at Leicester Arena. He is now negotiating for a July 8 bout with Saunders. The two trash-talked on Saturday and Saunders, wearing a tight, pink polo shirt, looked as though he’s been enjoying his time off.

“That tells me he doesn’t really want to fight anymore,” Connolly said. “He’s just doing it to make a living and that his heart isn’t really into it. And that’s what happened at the press conference: He was trying to pump himself up, drum up some attention because he hasn’t really fought that much recently. He’s been ducking everybody and I wouldn’t be surprised if he claims to have an injury and pulls out of this fight because I think he’s scared of Khurtsidze.”

(Video credit: iFL TV)

  • Fist_ti_cuffs

    He is soooooo ripe for an upset.

  • Will Arbuckle

    Fat boy for sure….

  • Dee Money

    There has got to be a promoter or ad wizard out there who can really take this thing to new heights. “One of them is too fat, the other is too short. What happens when these middleweight oddities collide…”

    Just need to come up with a good final tagline and the fight sells itself.

    • philoe bedoe

      Frank Warren is calling the show “Get Shorty” lol……….

  • philoe bedoe

    That’s got to be the worst article I’ve read since I’ve been on here lol.
    It reminds me of an article you would read on BOXING NEWS 24………….

Current Poll

Ratings: Pound for Pound

Andre Ward
1
Andre Ward
Record: 31-0-0 (15 KOs)
Sergey Kovalev
2
Sergey Kovalev
Record: 30-1-1 (26 KOs)
Gennady Golovkin
3
Gennady Golovkin
Record: 37-0-0 (33 KOs)
Roman Gonzalez
4
Roman Gonzalez
Record: 46-1-0 (38 KOs)
Terence Crawford
5
Terence Crawford
Record: 30-0-0 (21 KOs)
Vasyl Lomachenko
6
Vasyl Lomachenko
Record: 8-1-0 (6 KOs)
Guillermo Rigondeaux
7
Guillermo Rigondeaux
Record: 17-0-0 (11 KOs)
Canelo Alvarez
8
Canelo Alvarez
Record: 48-1-1 (34 KOs)
Shinsuke Yamanaka
9
Shinsuke Yamanaka
Record: 27-0-2 (19 KOs)
Naoya Inoue
10
Naoya Inoue
Record: 12-0-0 (10 KOs)

Contact Us

P.O. Box 90254
Brooklyn, NY 11209
215-643-3069
© 2017 RING TV LIVE. All rights reserved.

Get Our Newsletter.

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news, events and deals in your inbox!

x

19

Posts Remaining

Subscribe | Login