Billy Joe Saunders training alongside Tyson Fury

Unbeaten WBO middleweight titleholder Billy Joe Saunders. Photo: frankwarren.com
26
Apr
by Tom Gray

WBO middleweight titleholder Billy Joe Saunders is training in Marbella, Spain, with THE RING heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

Saunders, who is rated No. 3 by THE RING at 160 pounds, faces mandatory challenger Avtandil Khurtsidze in London, England, on July 8 and took to Instagram to reveal his new training partner.

“Got the big man with me,” said Saunders via the social networking site. “Tyson Fury is running with us, getting in good shape. He’s lost weight already.

“We’re all looking good. Bring on Danny DeVito (Khurtsidze) and bring on the winner of (Anthony) Joshua vs. (Wladimir) Klitschko for the big man!”

In November 2015, Fury upset the odds to dethrone Klitschko on a 12-round unanimous decision. The Englishman has been inactive ever since but recently stated that he planned a return to action in the summer.

Saunders (24-0, 12 knockouts) targeted Khurtsidze after the 5-foot-4 Georgian power-puncher stopped Tommy Langford in Leicester, England, on Saturday. A proposed unification matchup between the unbeaten southpaw and IBF, WBA and WBC titleholder Gennady Golovkin failed to transpire.

Information courtesy of a press release issued by Frank Warren PR

 

 

 

 

Tom Gray is a UK Correspondent/ Editor for RingTV.com and a member of THE RING ratings panel.  Follow him on Twitter: @Tom_Gray_Boxing

  • WillieSmalls

    Fury to outpoint Joshua upon his return.

    • DRE

      First we have to see if Joshua can take care of Vladdy once and for all. And now we have another reason to root for Joshua. We’ll love to see Joshua vs Fury. Klitschko vs Fury 2? Not so much.

    • Dee Money

      I hope not; I hope Joshua beats Wlad (sorry but time for some new blood) and Wilder beats Parker. Setting up what could be a very big fight. Sure they’ve got their flaws, but a heavyweight, undefeated, unification bout with two young and marketable stars would be great.

      Fury can get the winner of that.

      • WillieSmalls

        You could make a case for Joshua (if he beats Klit) v Fury being for the undisputed Heavyweight Championship. Fury is still the no.1 guy until he is beaten. I think that fight has a much bigger market potential than the one taking pace Saturday.

        • Dee Money

          It might be tribalism and my bias writing here (I am an American); but I think Wilder vs Joshua has a lot bigger market than Joshua vs Fury. To me, Fury seems more like a wannabe WWE caricature; and though he may be a better boxer than Wilder, Wilder’s style seems more engaging and a bigger sell.
          Moreover, Fury hasn’t fought since the Wlad fight. It would be a two year layoff (assuming no tune ups). Lastly, Wilder being an American may open up this market more, and brings in a bigger audience. I know no fighter in the US not named Floyd Mayweather gets much media run, although Wilder gets his sportscenter appearances leading up to each of his fight, but I believe a Wilder Joshua fight would sell well here in the US.

          • Stephen M

            Wilder is only big in Alabama…

          • ceylon mooney

            man, after this weekend thats my #1 fight for hw.

  • Pit bull

    Saunders is a hard man to beat when he’s on song n in fighting trim
    Can’t see the lil Georgian landing near enough to beat a 100% saunders
    Might get a flash knockdown, but nothing else.!

  • Caleb Shakuur

    My money is on Devito I’d like him to shut Saunders mouth

    • DRE

      But can DeVito do just that? For all the ridicule Saunders is getting he at least holds a win over a serious contender as in Andy Lee. Can’t say the same for Khurts. What top 10 contender has he beaten? He couldn’t get even get past Nassam NDam. Maybe DeVito will take it but its certainly no guarantee, that’s for sure.

      • philoe bedoe

        Well said…….

      • ceylon mooney

        true that, but man i dont like BJS as
        much as khurtzide

