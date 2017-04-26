Billy Joe Saunders training alongside Tyson Fury

Unbeaten WBO middleweight titleholder Billy Joe Saunders. Photo: frankwarren.com

WBO middleweight titleholder Billy Joe Saunders is training in Marbella, Spain, with THE RING heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

Saunders, who is rated No. 3 by THE RING at 160 pounds, faces mandatory challenger Avtandil Khurtsidze in London, England, on July 8 and took to Instagram to reveal his new training partner.

“Got the big man with me,” said Saunders via the social networking site. “Tyson Fury is running with us, getting in good shape. He’s lost weight already.

“We’re all looking good. Bring on Danny DeVito (Khurtsidze) and bring on the winner of (Anthony) Joshua vs. (Wladimir) Klitschko for the big man!”

In November 2015, Fury upset the odds to dethrone Klitschko on a 12-round unanimous decision. The Englishman has been inactive ever since but recently stated that he planned a return to action in the summer.

Saunders (24-0, 12 knockouts) targeted Khurtsidze after the 5-foot-4 Georgian power-puncher stopped Tommy Langford in Leicester, England, on Saturday. A proposed unification matchup between the unbeaten southpaw and IBF, WBA and WBC titleholder Gennady Golovkin failed to transpire.

