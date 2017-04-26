Anthony Joshua remains calm but is eager to ‘get it on’

Photo: Lawrence Lustig

In just three days, he will take on legendary former heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitchko in front of 90,000 screaming fans at Wembley Stadium in London, but IBF titleholder Anthony Joshua is still remarkably serene.

The Englishman took part in a conference call on Wednesday and his habitual tranquility was almost disconcerting based on what lies ahead. There was nothing but words of respect for Klitschko, however, the 27-year-old power-puncher did make it clear that he’s ready to let his hands go.

“I don’t look at it like, ‘Oh my God, I’m fighting this guy who’s a legend,’” said Joshua nonchalantly. “I just look at it like, ‘I’m fighting a guy called Wladimir Klitschko.’ I simplify it. I think I’m capable of hitting someone continuously until they break down. I’ll just keep plugging way, plugging away, plugging away and hopefully I should have him.

“I’ve got my right hand to parry his jab. I’ve got my left hand, and head movement, to deflect his right hand. If he wants to grab, I can whip in a body shot and that will definitely slow him down. If you keep getting hit to the body at 41 (years old), that will take the fight out of anyone.”

In less than five years Joshua (18-0, 18 knockouts) has gone from Olympic gold at London 2012 to heavyweight prospect to heavyweight contender to heavyweight titleholder. All that groundwork coalesces with a multi-million-pound superfight which, should he win, has the potential to put him on the path to boxing immortality.

Is the home fighter fazed? Not one bit apparently.

“The only pressure would come from not training,” said Joshua, who continued to keep it simple. “I knew the significance of this fight before I took it. If I didn’t want to deal with pressure, then I would have taken another route. I want to fight the guys who are good. I don’t want to wait years before I start making a move on the heavyweight division.

“Let’s get it on now.”

Tom Gray is a UK Correspondent/ Editor for RingTV.com and a member of THE RING ratings panel. Follow him on Twitter: @Tom_Gray_Boxing