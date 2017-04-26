News

Anthony Joshua remains calm but is eager to ‘get it on’

Photo: Lawrence Lustig
26
Apr
by Tom Gray

In just three days, he will take on legendary former heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitchko in front of 90,000 screaming fans at Wembley Stadium in London, but IBF titleholder Anthony Joshua is still remarkably serene.

The Englishman took part in a conference call on Wednesday and his habitual tranquility was almost disconcerting based on what lies ahead. There was nothing but words of respect for Klitschko, however, the 27-year-old power-puncher did make it clear that he’s ready to let his hands go.

“I don’t look at it like, ‘Oh my God, I’m fighting this guy who’s a legend,’” said Joshua nonchalantly. “I just look at it like, ‘I’m fighting a guy called Wladimir Klitschko.’ I simplify it. I think I’m capable of hitting someone continuously until they break down. I’ll just keep plugging way, plugging away, plugging away and hopefully I should have him.

“I’ve got my right hand to parry his jab. I’ve got my left hand, and head movement, to deflect his right hand. If he wants to grab, I can whip in a body shot and that will definitely slow him down. If you keep getting hit to the body at 41 (years old), that will take the fight out of anyone.”

In less than five years Joshua (18-0, 18 knockouts) has gone from Olympic gold at London 2012 to heavyweight prospect to heavyweight contender to heavyweight titleholder. All that groundwork coalesces with a multi-million-pound superfight which, should he win, has the potential to put him on the path to boxing immortality.

Is the home fighter fazed? Not one bit apparently.

“The only pressure would come from not training,” said Joshua, who continued to keep it simple. “I knew the significance of this fight before I took it. If I didn’t want to deal with pressure, then I would have taken another route. I want to fight the guys who are good. I don’t want to wait years before I start making a move on the heavyweight division.

“Let’s get it on now.”

 

 

Tom Gray is a UK Correspondent/ Editor for RingTV.com and a member of THE RING ratings panel.  Follow him on Twitter: @Tom_Gray_Boxing

  • Michel Desgrottes

    AJ the future, strong nigerian warrior

    • DRE

      That kind of future champion the heavyweight division so needs right now. Here’s hoping that after Saturday we get to refer Joshua as “Current heavyweight champion.”

  • Pit bull

    Yes sir. The kid would be ready to go for sure. It’s for one of those trinkets they hand out every so often..
    Nope. Wlads been to inactive to win this one.
    You can only go on what you’ve seen n wlad look perfetic against fury.
    Add that time off n AJ shouldn’t have to much trouble.
    It’s just the chin isn’t it, AJs chin needs another hit,, whyte isn’t enough
    All the talk off wlad having one of those last great fights left in him as they say in folk lore,, ain’t buying it
    AJ by ko.!

  • Colin Mc Flurry.

    AJ’s meteoric rise has been remarkable. I don’t think a lot of people realise he only started boxing at the very late age of 18.

    Will his lack of experience cost him on Saturday?
    Klitschko with 68 fights behind him is one of the most experienced Heavyweight champions of all time.
    AJ with a mere 18 bouts under his belt – mostly against very inept opposition.
    If Klitschko has anything left, this is a real acid test.
    We’ll know in the opening round.

    • Julio

      I am certain than both Joshua’s and Wlad’s teams have seen enough to think that both fighters have substantial weaknesses that can be exploited. I am still siding with the much younger, stronger (albeit limited tested Joshua) to finally send the Ukrainian into a permanent sabbatical.

      • Ultimate sceptic

        If it’s just a sabbatical, then it is not permanent.

        • Julio

          Didn’t I say “permanent”?

      • Ultimate sceptic

        If it’s just a sabbatical, then it is not permanent.

  • DRE

    Glad that AJs eager to get it on. I’m just as eager to see him get it on while getting Klitschko out of there and into retirement.

  • KillaBlu

    I still have a gut feeling that old Klitschko will pull the upset and regain his former glory.

