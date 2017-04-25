Yordenis Ugas faces Nelson Lara tonight

Welterweight fringe contender Yordenis Ugas will now face Nelson Lara tonight (in a matter of hours, really), replacing unbeaten Mario Barrios, it was announced Tuesday morning.

The 10-round bout headlines a ‘TOE-TO-TOE TUESDAYS’ broadcast on FS1 and Fox Deportes, which begins at 9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. P.T.

The unbeaten Barrios (18-0, with 10 knockouts), who began his career as a junior featherweight, was originally scheduled to face Lara in a junior welterweight clash, but withdrew from the fight at Monday’s weigh-in due to Lara failed to make weight.

Lara reportedly tipped the scale at 149 pounds.

Barrios made an announcement on social media early Tuesday morning.

“Unfortunately, I won’t be fighting today due to my opponent coming in nine pounds over the contract weight.”

Ugas (18-3, with 8 KOs) was victorious in his last bout on Feb. 2, earning a split –decision victory over Levan Ghvamichava of Georgia. Ugas has won his last three bouts.

Tonight’s clash with Lara, who hails Nicaragua but resides in Costa Rica, will now be a junior middleweight bout.

Lara (17-7-4, with 9 KOs) has won his last two bouts over mediocre opposition after going winless in his eight previous bouts.

In a clash of welterweights coming off of defeats in their previous bouts, Oscar Molina (13-1-1, with 10 KOs) and Levan Ghvamichava (17-3-1, with 13 KOs) will square off in a 10 round bout.

In an off-TV bout, former IBF heavyweight titleholder Charles Martin (23-1-1, with 21 KOs) faces journeyman Byron Polley (30-20-1, with 13 KOs) in a 10-round bout.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for RingTV since October of 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (Calif.) Star newspaper, Boxingscene.com, and Knockout Nation. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter at FSalazarBoxing