News

Bad boy Broner is back

Photo / Stephanie Trapp-SHOWTIME
24
Apr
by Michael Woods

The old Adrien Broner is back, y’all, if we take as evidence the recent behavior of the talented and occasionally troubled pugilist who had been walking the straight and narrow path a couple months ago.

Cynics said that wouldn’t last, that if Broner had seen the light, then it wouldn’t last. Sadly, the cynics could be sages, as the Cincinnati-based boxer has been stirring it up on social media and out on the streets of late.

Firstly, check out this snippet I caught as I was leaving Barclays Center Saturday night, after Shawn Porter gave Andre Berto the business in an alley fight which screened on Showtime.

After Porter took victory bows at the post fight presser, I exited, and saw a cluster on Atlantic Avenue, right outside the arena. It was a gaggle of videographers and his crew and fans listening to Broner hold court. And did he. The boxer gave a media man the business, and even ventured into vaguely threatening mode, telling the questioner that boxers aren’t given enough respect and that he’d be unbeaten if he chose to take on fight writers instead of fellow pro pugs. (“We’ll knock all you n__gas out,” he said. “)

He ended the impromptu session by boasting that someone or someones had fired bullets at him but missed. Most everyone present chuckled….

Broner was referring to his being arrested Thursday, after cops took him in from what was described in the Washington Post as a “SUV that was riddled with bullet holes.”

Broner, after crossing into Kentucky, was stopped and told cops he’d been shot at. The cops found an open warrant, from 2014, and took him in. He got out and made it to Brooklyn for the welterweight show.

My take: Broner is entertaining. He’s feisty and fun, to a degree. But then I have to ask myself…is it entertaining? Is it funny boasting about not getting hit by a barrage of bullets? It wouldn’t be if he didn’t duck. It wouldn’t be for his family, his kids, if the next time, God forbid, they don’t miss. We in the sport don’t need mainstream coverage, and “attention from the casuals,” this badly. Here’s hoping Broner, for the sake of his loved ones if not for him, at least, sees the light and stays on a more boring but righteous, and not so “colorful” path. Because we won’t be laughing, not at all, if the self destructive ways aren’t curtailed.

  • The Immortal S-Hop

    Maybe Broner SAID he was on the straight and narrow for a bit, but if you follow him on snapchat, Instagram, or Twitter its been plain to see that Broner is and has been Broner. He’s not about to change. He’s out at the club right this minute. Filming himself acting a fool with his big fake teeth.

  • Ignacio Ortiz

    This is going to end up being another cautionary tale of a fighter who was given too much too soon was allowed to go completely off the rails at times with no one able to reign him and his antics in until it’s too late. I hope i’m wrong about this but it sounds like the odds are i’m going to be right i’m afraid.

    • Wade Wilson

      It could be that’s the case. But I think it’s more likely that he’s just a jerk.

      • ceylon mooney

        jerk for sure. but he aint a mayweather in that way. he aint got his shit together the way a grownup does. i see broner as a sports car, maybe a ferrari, with a scared 8 year old behind the wheel.

        hes got real problems and, man, its real sad. the jackass thing is entertaining to a point, but whats got him all bent runs real deep and on a human level man its real sad hes gotta carry that around.

        hard for
        me
        to be unsympathetic.

  • IanF69

    Broner is the Boxing equivalent of the Flu Jab………Just an irritating little prick.

  • Randall Bannister

    He may of been acting the fool but could he making light of the situation as it actually scared him? People handle fear in different ways and humour could be his way of shielding his fear away from other people…

  • WildArrow

    Nice to see the old Broner back. Its good for boxing.

  • Michel Desgrottes

    I guess broner didn’t like being referred to as a tune up, I can understand that….

    But like I said…

    I have a problem with Bradley and how his career is being handled, respect to his wife, she seems like a classy cool lady

    But
    This guy Bradley is a dumbass, he effectively gave up his belt for Bob Arum (and I’m sure a “payday”) to service the manny fight, manny took the belt from Jessie Vargas, and now he out here calling out broner who is on another network and with Haymon, he needs to take control of his career before calling out people, mind u he hasn’t fought in a year

    Bradley could have still been a champion late last year and active if he didn’t play into bob’s wishes by doing the pacquiao fight, could have rematched Jessie, then unified with Kell Brook and get England cash sky box office

    What a dumbass

    • D Johnson

      You could be right but he may have just wanted some time off from the sport.

    • wrecksracer

      Bradley probably made enough money fighting Pac 3 times that he really doesn’t need to fight again. Is he really a dumbass?

      • Michel Desgrottes

        yea if hes trying to dictate a fight with broner with no power in negotiation or leverage, that belt is leverage, right now he has none, so yea he is a dumbass

  • Rick

    Yawnnn.

  • Giuseppe

    Jimmy Lennon Jr:
    “Ladies and Gentlemen, the Paul Spadafora Self-annihilation Award goes to…. Adrien Broner.”

    Broner: “Thank you very much, Jimmy. It’s an honour. A true honour to stand up here and say fuck y’all”

  • ceylon mooney

    coulda written “troubled and occaisionally talented”

Current Poll

Ratings: Junior Bantamweight

Naoya Inoue
1
Naoya Inoue
Record: 12-0-0 (10 KOs)
Srisaket Sor Rungvisai
2
Srisaket Sor Rungvisai
Record: 42-4-1 (38 KOs)
Roman Gonzalez
3
Roman Gonzalez
Record: 46-1-0 (38 KOs)
Carlos Cuadras
4
Carlos Cuadras
Record: 36-1-1 (27 KOs)
Juan Francisco Estrada
5
Juan Francisco Estrada
Record: 35-2-0 (25 KOs)
Khalid Yafai
6
Khalid Yafai
Record: 21-0-0 (14 KOs)
Luis Concepcion
7
Luis Concepcion
Record: 35-5-0 (24 KOs)
Jerwin Ancajas
8
Jerwin Ancajas
Record: 26-1-1 (17 KOs)
McJoe Arroyo
9
McJoe Arroyo
Record: 17-1-0 (8 KOs)
Kohei Kono
10
Kohei Kono
Record: 32-10-1 (13 KOs)

Contact Us

P.O. Box 90254
Brooklyn, NY 11209
215-643-3069
© 2017 RING TV LIVE. All rights reserved.

Get Our Newsletter.

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news, events and deals in your inbox!

x

19

Posts Remaining

Subscribe | Login