Tapales stops Omori in 11, WBO title now vacant

23
Apr
by Ryan Songalia

Marlon Tapales gained a measure of redemption after losing his WBO bantamweight title on the scales, knocking out Shohei Omori for the second time on Sunday at EDION Arena in Osaka, Japan.

The fight came to an end 16 seconds into the eleventh round as Omori was badly damaged from a knockdown at the end of the previous round which left him out on his feet as the bell sounded.

Tapales, who weighed nearly two pounds over the bantamweight limit after two attempts to make weight, had only pride to earn, and a bit of momentum as he moves into a full-time campaign at 122 pounds.

The fight was much tougher the second time around for Tapales (30-2, 13 knockouts), who bulldozed the previously unbeaten Omori (18-2, 13 KOs) with four knockdowns in two rounds in December of 2015 to a mandatory title shot.

Tapales had hoped to make the first defense of the title he won last July with a come-from-behind knockout of Pungluang Sor Singyu in Thailand. He nearly had a flashback of the knockdowns he suffered in the fifth round in Thailand as his knee almost touched the canvas from a slicing right hook to the body in the fifth, just moments after a headbutt opened up a cut on his right eyebrow.

All 3 judges had Tapales ahead by one point, 95-94, at the time of stoppage, according to Boxrec. The Tapales win means the belt is now vacant.

Just getting to the ring was already an accomplishment for Tapales, 25, of Kapatagan, Lanao del Norte, Philippines. Co-manager James Salud tells RingTV that Tapales was unable to keep food down, and vomited a few hours later after trying to eat.

“We were a bit worried before the fight,” admits Salud, the son of Tapales’ head manager Rex “Wakee” Salud.

“It’s just heart and will. He hates losing.”

Salud says that Tapales will begin campaigning at 122 pounds.

With the title vacant, the WBO elevated the Arthur Villanueva-Zolani Tete fight on Saturday night in England from an elimination bout to a vacant interim title fight. Tete won by unanimous decision leaving him without a champion to face. An email has been sent to WBO president Francisco “Paco” Varcarcel seeking comment on the status of that championship was not immediately returned.

The fight was aired live in Japan on Tokyo Broadcasting System, but was not televised in the Philippines.

In the main event, Kazuto Ioka retained his WBA flyweight title with a 12-round unanimous decision over Noknoi Sitthiprasert.

  • Teddy Reynoso

    The WBO has just elevated Zolani Tete from being interim champion to the status as its new regular householder vice Tapales after learning that Marlon had failed to meet the weight limit. I think that’s not just quick but also rash. Most other world bodies just keep the regular title vacant in similar cases while recognizing an interim champion.

    • Pierre Burger

      Yeah, but in this case, Tete-Villanueva was an eliminator for a shot at the WBO title, and Villanueva was ranked #1. So it’s difficult to see what more Tete could have been required to do in order to win the regular WBO belt.

      • Ten Count Toronto

        you’re right , he deserves it but I hop they come up with a decently compelling mandatory anyway, I’m impatient to see Tete in significant matches. I don’t know if it’s Tete being ducked or doing the ducking, either way it seems it will only change by the order of a sanctioning organization.

        • Pierre Burger

          Apart from the Rigondeaux fight, which Tete turned down last year on the basis of being too small (he’d only just moved up to bantamweight), I don’t think he has avoided anyone. Haskins and McDonnell would probably be his first choices, but I have no doubt he’d like to get Yamanaka as well. Basically anyone ranked above him at bantamweight.

  • Teddy Reynoso

    A highest yet $150k (roughly PhP 7million) purse was something Tapales would not let pass notwithstanding his problems with meeting the weight limit. But was it worth losing his world title at the scales?

  • Ten Count Toronto

    Bullshit. But in a way it serves Omori right for agreeing to go through with the fight.

