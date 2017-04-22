Gilberto Ramirez outpoints Max Bursak over 12 one-sided rounds

Photo / Mikey Williams-Top Rank

Gilberto Ramirez soundly out-boxed Max Bursak over 12 one-sided (and somewhat monotonous) rounds on Saturday to retain his WBO super middleweight title by shut-out unanimous decision at StubHub Center in Carson, California. Ramirez won by unanimous scores of 120-106.

Ramirez (35-0, 24 knockouts), a 26-year-old southpaw from Mazatlan, Mexico, showed no signs of ring rust nor any hesitation to throw his right hand, which had kept him out of the ring since he shutout Arthur Abraham to earn the WBO belt last April due to an injury.

Bursak (33-5-1, 15 KOs), a tough European-level veteran, tried his best but apart for a few moments during Round 2 he couldn’t deal with Ramirez’s busy jab, lateral movement, accurate combinations and body attack. The 32-year-old Ukrainian was docked points for excessive holding by referee Tom Taylor in Rounds 5 and 11.

Ramirez outworked Bursak in the trenches early, stick-and-moved on the scrappy stalker in the middle rounds, and punished the vet’s body down the stretch of the fight. After the bout, in improving English, Ramirez called out his fellow 168-pound beltholders, middleweight king Gennady Golovkin and the winner of Canelo-Chavez Jr.

A full report on the Top Rank card will be posted later in the evening.