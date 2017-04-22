News

Martin Murray wins majority decision over Gabriel Rosado

by Tom Gray

British veteran Martin Murray made a successful return to the middleweight division with a 12-round majority decision over fellow world title challenger Gabriel Rosado at the Echo Arena in Liverpool, England, on Saturday. The official scores were 114-114, 116-112 and an abysmal 119-109.

Murray, who has been campaigning at 168 pounds for the past two years, boxed as well as he has in a long time but, in fairness, so did Rosado. The pair were evenly matched throughout most of the fight and the fans were treated to an entertaining scrap.

“I gave him three (or) four rounds max,” said Murray when interviewed by Sky Sports in the U.K. “He got schooled and I’m a level above him. I’m back in the middleweight division.”

I personally had the fight even at the midway point and then Murray appeared to solve the riddle. He stung the Philadelphia fighter with a sharp right hand at the end of the sixth and controlled consecutive sessions by interspersing movement with some nifty counter punching.

Rosado, not to be outdone, closed well in the championship rounds. It’s just a shame that the American’s efforts weren’t recognized by judge Leszek Jankowiak who simply doesn’t know how to score a fight.

There was a minor pushing match between the participants after the result was announced but order was quickly restored.

Since 2011, Murray has fallen short in four world title bouts. There was the draw with Felix Sturm, a close decision defeat to Sergio Martinez and an 11th-round stoppage loss to Gennady Golovkin. All those bouts took place at 160 pounds, and Murray also dropped a split decision to then-WBO super middleweight titleholder Arthur Abraham in November 2015.

There are still big fights available at 160 pounds, however, and Murray’s history and name recognition almost guarantees that he’ll be involved in one.

Murray improves to (35-4-1, 16 knockouts) and Rosado falls to (23-11, 13 KOs).

 

 

Tom Gray is a UK Correspondent/ Editor for RingTV.com and a member of THE RING ratings panel.  Follow him on Twitter: @Tom_Gray_Boxing

  • Guy Grundy

    Words completely fail me on that 119-109 score..even in a time where outrageous scorecards seem to have become pretty much commonplace. Having just watched the fight through again, I simply cannot see how a judge could even remotely score that fight in such a manner. Quite ludicrous.

    The whole judging process really needs to be rethought in boxing and some form of more accurate system created through some form of computation, aided by the use of technology and a greater pool of experienced and graded professional judges.

    • Martin Hall

      Yeah indeed. It was the right result in my opinion, but those score cards were all over the place. Not going to say Rosado was guilty of sour grapes, that 119-109 scorecard was an insult and he was within his right to show his disgust.

  • pnut166

    Murray was robbed in three of those title losses.

    • Pierre Burger

      Against Martinez, certainly. I didn’t see the others.

    • Tramadol Jack

      I’d say he was robbed against Martinez and very unlucky against Stturm but not Abraham.
      He held far too much.

      • Nick Bannister

        I really didn’t see the Martinez one as a robbery. He won his rounds more clearly but he took rounds off, and i thought Sergio did enough to sneak 7. Morally he was the better fighter that night, but the points were about right.

