Olympian Anthony Fowler signs with Matchroom

Photo: Mark Robinson

Former Team GB Olympic captain Anthony Fowler has signed a promotional deal with Matchroom Boxing.

Fowler led the British team at Rio 2016 where he competed in the middleweight classification. The 2014 Commonwealth gold medalist, and six-time ABA champion, will debut on the undercard of the welterweight bout between IBF titleholder Kell Brook and Errol Spence, which takes place at Bramall Lane in Sheffield, England, on May 27.

“I think being British champion in 18 months is a good target for me,” said Fowler, who will be trained by acclaimed coach Dave Coldwell. “I’ve got good people around me that give me great advice and allow me to just train and prepare to fight. I trust them a lot and they will pick the route for me and choose the right fights at the right time.

“I achieved everything I could in the amateurs apart from getting a medal at the Olympics. I waited for Rio because I wanted to go to the Olympics, but I was also gaining experience fighting the best of the best. As a pro, I think that’s going to show as there’s very few people in England that can live with me. It’s only the very elite in the world that beat me in the amateurs. I think I am going to shine as a pro and my style is great for it.

Fowler continued, “I’ve been knocking people out in the amateurs with big gloves on. In the pros, I’ll have more time to pick my shots over the longer distance. I’ll be able to take my time and look really good. As long as I keep my head down and live the life, I don’t see any reason why I won’t become a world champion.”

“I’m delighted to welcome Anthony Fowler to the Matchroom Boxing team,” said promoter Eddie Hearn. “Anthony has had an incredible amateur career, but I really believe that his style is perfect to achieve in the pro game and to entertain fight fans. We expect him to be a major star both in his home town and all around the country.”

Information courtesy of a press release issued by Matchroom Boxing

Tom Gray is a UK Correspondent/ Editor for RingTV.com and a member of THE RING ratings panel. Follow him on Twitter: @Tom_Gray_Boxing

