Dillian Whyte to face Mariusz Wach on June 3 in London

Dillian Whyte won’t jump into an immediate rematch with Dereck Chisora after their war in December. But Whyte, who won a rousing split decision, will tackle another difficult challenge when he faces veteran Mariusz Wach on June 3 at the 02 Arena in London, Matchroom Boxing announced on Wednesday.

Whyte (20-1, 15 knockouts) said he could have fought Chisora again but he wanted a more exacting assignment, and he thinks he found one in the battle-tested Wach (33-2, 17 KOs), who was stopped in the 12th round by Alexander Povetkin in 2015 and lost a wide decision to Wladimir Klitschko for his three heavyweight belts in 2012. Whyte’s lone defeat came against future world champion Anthony Joshua, when he was stopped in the seventh round in 2015 in an exciting affair. A press conference is scheduled for Friday in London to hype the matchup and reveal other bouts on the card.

“After my last fight, I could have fought Chisora again but I wanted to move onwards and upwards and I believe this is a couple of levels above Chisora,” Whyte said in a press release. “I want to fight for a world title in the next year. I’m in a good position to be in with my rankings, but I know that Wach is a dangerous customer and can ruin my dreams, so I have to be at my very best and take him out in style to prove I mean business at the top level.”