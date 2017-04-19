Rigondeaux to defend title against Flores on Ward-Kov undercard

News

One of the top pound-for-pound fighters in the world and also one of its biggest enigmas is set to resume his career.

Guillermo Rigondeaux, who hasn’t fought since last July, will defend his WBA 122-pound title against mandatory challenger and secondary belt-holder Moises Flores on June 17 at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on HBO PPV on the undercard of Andre Ward-Sergery Kovalev, Roc Nation announced on Wednesday. Rigondeaux (17-0, 11 knockouts) has been dismissed by promoters and network officials as too cautious and boring. However, he basically promised fireworks and an explosive performance on June 17 against Flores (25-0, 17 KOs).

“It’s going to be a chance to show HBO what they want to see,” the Cuban stylist and RING-rated No. 7 pound-for-pound boxer said in a press release. “Some say I’m not exciting but it’s not my fault that once my opponents feel my power, they start running and stop throwing punches. Regardless of that, I’m going to give them what they want. I will be standing in the middle of the ring toe-to-toe and putting on a show for the fans.”

The match between the undefeated fighters was initially supposed to take place on the HBO PPV undercard of Miguel Cotto’s return-bout against James Kirkland on Feb. 25 but an injury to Kirkland caused the entire card to be canceled. “I’m very excited to have my world title fight with Guillermo Rigondeaux rescheduled for Saturday, June 17 on HBO Pay-Per-View,” Flores said in the release. “I never stopped my preparations from the original date and look forward to making the Mexican fans proud when I defeat the great Rigondeaux.”

  • D Johnson

    I’d rather watch Butterbean skip rope…I’m serious

    • Fist_ti_cuffs

      Yet here you are.

      • D Johnson

        I’m on and off this website all day. What’s your point?

    • Stephen M

      I like Rigo. I just hope that Flores comes to win.

      • D Johnson

        Rigo is obviously very talented. But I can’t think of a more boring top tier fighter to come along in decades. But hey to each their own. I was a big Chris Byrd fan back in the day and people thought I was nuts.

        • amiwill

          Nah this is nuts. When I first saw Bird fight I used to tell everyone he was the heavyweight version of Roy Jones Jr.

          • D Johnson

            Lol

        • Stephen M

          What was great with Byrd is that he was always the smaller guy (often by a lot) so he had to fight his ass off. It would be nice if Rigo went up in weight as it would create some braver guys. Because at 126 or 130 they would have a size advantage and wouldn’t hesitate so much to throw at Rigo.

          • Giuseppe

            A great point. He’d have to do what chocolatito is doing. Though obviously not that gung ho

  • william ellis

    Flores is a genuine top-ten challenger: he’s taller, has power, and has a small reach advantage. This fight should show us how good Rigondeaux is now, after having had only one fight in 2015, and one in 2016.

  • Conrad

    Don’t care if people think he’s boring, I like to watch him. Can think of numerous boxers that are less entertaining to watch

  • Giuseppe

    Rigondeaux please do something.

