RING Ratings Update: Julius Indongo on the rise

Julius Indongo easily outpointing Ricky Burns to unify two junior welterweight titles Saturday in Glasgow, near Burns’ hometown. That was preceded by a 40-second knockout of then-unbeaten Eduard Troyanovsky in Troyanovsky’s home nation of Russia in December.
The final tally: two fights in hostile territory against fighters rated in the RING Top 10, two impressive victories.
As a result, Indongo (No. 6 last week) jumps to No. 2, behind only 140-pound champion Terence Crawford and No. 1 Viktor Postol. Burns (No. 4 last week) remains in the ratings but barely, dropping all the way to No. 10.
In other divisions:
LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT
Sullivan Barrera (No. 9 last week) held is position with a fifth-round TKO of unrated Paul Parker on Saturday in Uncasville, Connecticut.
STRAWWEIGHT
Katsunari Takayama (No. 5 last week) has announced his retirement. He is replaced by unbeaten Hiroto Kyoguchi, who enters at No. 10.
