RING Ratings Update: Julius Indongo on the rise

18
Apr
by Michael Rosenthal

Julius Indongo easily outpointing Ricky Burns to unify two junior welterweight titles Saturday in Glasgow, near Burns’ hometown. That was preceded by a 40-second knockout of then-unbeaten Eduard Troyanovsky in Troyanovsky’s home nation of Russia in December.

The final tally: two fights in hostile territory against fighters rated in the RING Top 10, two impressive victories.

As a result, Indongo (No. 6 last week) jumps to No. 2, behind only 140-pound champion Terence Crawford and No. 1 Viktor Postol. Burns (No. 4 last week) remains in the ratings but barely, dropping all the way to No. 10.

In other divisions:

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT

Sullivan Barrera (No. 9 last week) held is position with a fifth-round TKO of unrated Paul Parker on Saturday in Uncasville, Connecticut.

STRAWWEIGHT

Katsunari Takayama (No. 5 last week) has announced his retirement. He is replaced by unbeaten Hiroto Kyoguchi, who enters at No. 10.

  • KillaBlu

    I’d rather see Indongo ahead of Postol. Why put the guy who won his unification bout behind a guy who lost his

    • Dee Money

      Yeah, I could see keeping Postol at #1 had he done ANYTHING else since the Crawford loss (giving respect to Crawford as being so good that even a loss to him shouldn’t hurt too much). But Postol has only 1 fight over the last year and a half, and that was the loss to Crawford; hard to justify keeping him there

  • Conrad

    Super Lightweight is the weakest division in boxing atm. Regis Prograis #5 hasn’t fought anyone, Antonio Orozco #3, same.

    • Conrad

      Then Postol still #1 after a loss and Granados #4 after another loss

  • Chris Smith

    Postol is very good, Crawford is just on a whole different level. I think Indongo may give Bud more problems but ultimately would come way short also. Orozco is a nice fighter too but seems to be on his way to 147? Will be interesting to see if Bud wants to stick around and wait for Mikey Garcia and in that case unify in the meantime or throw himself in the 147 mix? 147 may be tricky getting bouts since there’s a lot of Haymon guys there and Pacquaio’s team seem to not quite share our enthusiasm with matching their guy with Crawford.

Ratings: Junior Featherweight

Guillermo Rigondeaux
1
Guillermo Rigondeaux
Record: 17-0-0 (11 KOs)
Jessie Magdaleno
2
Jessie Magdaleno
Record: 24-0-0 (17 KOs)
Rey Vargas
3
Rey Vargas
Record: 29-0-0 (22 KOs)
Genesis Servania
4
Genesis Servania
Record: 27-0-0 (11 KOs)
Nonito Donaire
5
Nonito Donaire
Record: 37-4-0 (24 KOs)
Moises Flores
6
Moises Flores
Record: 25-0-0 (17 KOs)
Diego De La Hoya
7
Diego De La Hoya
Record: 17-0-0 (9 KOs)
Hugo Ruiz
8
Hugo Ruiz
Record: 36-4-0 (32 KOs)
Yukinori Oguni
9
Yukinori Oguni
Record: 19-1-1 (7 KOs)
Shun Kubo
10
Shun Kubo
Record: 12-0-0 (9 KOs)

