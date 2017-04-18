News

Lemieux remains option in fall for Canelo, says prez Eric Gomez

Photo by: Naoki Fukuda
18
Apr
by Mitch Abramson

Golden Boy remains open to the possibility of matching Canelo Alvarez against David Lemieux in September instead of a more anticipated clash with middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin, Eric Gomez, president of Golden Boy said on a conference call on Tuesday. However, Gomez also made it clear that Canelo prefers to face Golovkin next after his bout with Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on May 6 in Las Vegas.

“Whenever you have an exciting fighter like David, he’s good for any fight,” Gomez said on the call. “His knockouts are incredible. So, it’s something that we’ve talked about. It’s something that I know David wants. It’s something that Canelo is interested in as well,” Gomez said of potentially matching Canelo with Lemieux, who faces Marcos Reyes on May 6 on the undercard of Canelo-Chavez at T-Mobile Arena on HBO PPV. “But it depends. They have very tough fights. Chavez Jr. fights Canelo and it’s not a walkover. It’s going to be a tough fight, moving up in weight and fighting a big guy, possibly a light heavyweight. And then David has a tough fight. So, there’s possibilities. I think immediately next, Canelo wants to fight Golovkin. He’s made that very clear to everybody. Canelo said it. We’ve said it. Golovkin said that he wants that fight. We continue to negotiate for that fight. But, if whatever reason that fight doesn’t happen, yes, David would be in line (to face Canelo).”

Gomez said that Golden Boy was flooded with calls and emails following Lemieux’s devastating one-punch knockout of Curtis Stevens in the third round on March 11 with “everybody wanting to see David fight Canelo. It was incredible. But that’s what David is all about. He makes good fights.”

  • Нурбол Бекбаев

    I knew canelo wont fight ggg until hes 50

  • JA

    I have no issue with Canelo fighting Lemieux, as long as Canelo and GB stop talking about facing GGG. GGG could fight Saunders or Jacobs. All fights are attractive, but in a way, many fans have become Amir Khan. We refuse to enjoy or think about anything except the “big fight”, which still seems weird since most expect GGG to win handily. There are other matchups that are interesting and appear to be good style match-ups, but we get so hung up “the fight”, we piss all over them.

  • Chris Stans

    Golovkin blew off Saunders to chase a fight that’s as tangible as smoke

  • Colin Mc Flurry.

    Canelo vs Lemieux is a good entertaining fight in my eyes.

Current Poll

Ratings: Junior Featherweight

Guillermo Rigondeaux
1
Guillermo Rigondeaux
Record: 17-0-0 (11 KOs)
Jessie Magdaleno
2
Jessie Magdaleno
Record: 24-0-0 (17 KOs)
Rey Vargas
3
Rey Vargas
Record: 29-0-0 (22 KOs)
Genesis Servania
4
Genesis Servania
Record: 27-0-0 (11 KOs)
Nonito Donaire
5
Nonito Donaire
Record: 37-4-0 (24 KOs)
Moises Flores
6
Moises Flores
Record: 25-0-0 (17 KOs)
Diego De La Hoya
7
Diego De La Hoya
Record: 17-0-0 (9 KOs)
Hugo Ruiz
8
Hugo Ruiz
Record: 36-4-0 (32 KOs)
Yukinori Oguni
9
Yukinori Oguni
Record: 19-1-1 (7 KOs)
Shun Kubo
10
Shun Kubo
Record: 12-0-0 (9 KOs)

Contact Us

P.O. Box 90254
Brooklyn, NY 11209
215-643-3069
© 2017 RING TV LIVE. All rights reserved.

Get Our Newsletter.

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news, events and deals in your inbox!