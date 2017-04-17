Will Adeilson Dos Santos bring a major title back to Brazil?

Photo credit: International Boxing Group

Adeilson Dos Santos will make a bold attempt to become the fifth male boxer from Brazil to become a world titlist when he faces WBO junior featherweight beltholder Jessie Magdaleno (24-0, 17 knockouts) on Saturday at the StubHub Center, Carson, California as part of the Top Rank Promotions world title tripleheader on a Top Rank Pay-Per-View broadcast at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Dos Santos (18-2, 14 KOs) is unmoved and optimistic, despite the sizeable task that lays ahead of him.

“I will fight for (the WBO) 122-pound title,” Dos Santos said through handler Patrick Nascimento. “To me, it is a big dream come true. I’m very happy for this opportunity and I’ll give my best in the ring.

“I will give my best to bring this title to Brazil. If I win it, it will be very important for all Brazilian people. We will see after the fight.”

The 25-year-old puncher will be taking a significant step up in class.

A pro since 2012, Dos Santos’ biggest fight to date was a wide, 12-round decision loss to fringe contender Kid Galahad. On the flipside, he got stopped a year ago by unheralded Argentinean Fabian Orozco.

To his credit, Dos Santos rebounded with two wins since and is now ranked by the WBO at No. 12. However, the considerable leap in levels are best illustrated by the bookmakers odd’s of 15/1 (+1500) on Dos Santos pulling the upset.

While most in Brazil grow up playing soccer – it’s the national pastime – Dos Santos was introduced to boxing at a young age and stuck with it.

“When I was a child, my brother introduced the boxing gym to me. When I was there, I started and threw my first punch and never stopped.” he said.

Impressively, Nascimento, who, earlier this month, turned 22, has been involved in boxing since he was 16.

He fills a multitude of positions in Brazilian boxing, including manager, matchmaker and also promoter, and helped procure this opportunity for his fighter.

“This fight is very important for all Brazilians,” said the young Jack-of-all-trades. “We’ve had 10 years since a Brazilian last fought for the world title. It’s will be very difficult fight. Jessie is a real world champ. He is very fast.

“We have a couple of months training here in Las Vegas, making a lot of sparring with (THE RING Magazine/WBA lightweight champion) Jorge Linares and Nonito Donaire. Adeilson has everything (necessary) to become a world champion. We had a great camp and are getting ready to win this title.”

