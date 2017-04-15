Julius Indongo dominates Ricky Burns to unanimous decision

From left to right: Ricky Burns, promoter Eddie Hearn and Julius Indongo. Photo: Shabba Shafiq

Julius Indongo firmly established himself as a major player in the junior welterweight division by dominating a game-but-ineffective Ricky Burns for 12 rounds en route to a unanimous decision in Glasgow on Saturday.

Indongo (22-0, 11 knockouts), a 34-year-old southpaw from Namibia, won by scores of 120-108, 118-110 and 116-112, unifying the IBF and WBA 140-pound belts in the process. The rangy boxer-puncher was simply too fresh, too big, too fast, too strong and skilled for Burns (41-6-1, 14 KOs) to cope with.

The Scottish hero wanted to keep away from Indongo’s powerful left in hopes that the Namibian would slow down over the second half of the fight where his experience would allow him to rally and take over the fight, but that never happened.

Indongo controlled the bout with a stiff jab and hard one-two combinations to the body and head, dominating the action simply by coming forward and throwing more punches. Burns, who was gradually worn out during the fight, tried to let his hands go late in the bout, but he had the look of a fighter whose more than 16-year pro career has taken its toll.

A full report by Tom Gray will be posted shortly.