News

Julius Indongo dominates Ricky Burns to unanimous decision

From left to right: Ricky Burns, promoter Eddie Hearn and Julius Indongo. Photo: Shabba Shafiq
15
Apr
by Doug Fischer

Julius Indongo firmly established himself as a major player in the junior welterweight division by dominating a game-but-ineffective Ricky Burns for 12 rounds en route to a unanimous decision in Glasgow on Saturday.

Indongo (22-0, 11 knockouts), a 34-year-old southpaw from Namibia, won by scores of 120-108, 118-110 and 116-112, unifying the IBF and WBA 140-pound belts in the process. The rangy boxer-puncher was simply too fresh, too big, too fast, too strong and skilled for Burns (41-6-1, 14 KOs) to cope with.

The Scottish hero wanted to keep away from Indongo’s powerful left in hopes that the Namibian would slow down over the second half of the fight where his experience would allow him to rally and take over the fight, but that never happened.

Indongo controlled the bout with a stiff jab and hard one-two combinations to the body and head, dominating the action simply by coming forward and throwing more punches. Burns, who was gradually worn out during the fight, tried to let his hands go late in the bout, but he had the look of a fighter whose more than 16-year pro career has taken its toll.

A full report by Tom Gray will be posted shortly.

  • Jody Hanna

    I’d like to see him in with Crawford

    • left hook

      That will be a good fight.

  • Crawford awaits to get the belt though.

  • Niall Burns

    Indongo just far too physically superior in there and also proved he has a good amount of technique. I’m British but that wasn’t anything other than 120-108. For Indongo moving forward a Crawford fight only seems natural, get a unified title holder. Would be nice since GGGs aspirations for that have stalled for some reason. Think Crawford beats him though, too good technically but the Indogo left hand is dangerous. Whereas for Ricky all he can do is be a stepping stone for Crolla up to light welter (thats a potential banger), such a legend, you’ve done Scotland proud in your career Ricky.

    • left hook

      I agree with your score…I think I underestimated indongo, I felt his one punch KO was a lucky one..he will be a problem for any fighter in that division.
      I hate southpaws, they are always difficult to fight.

      • Niall Burns

        Yeah I didn’t know what to expect from Indongo but he can hurt you and he is a technician. That is always a problematic fighter to deal with no matter how special you are, Crawford has a job on his hands here. Indongo is BIG for the weight too, he dwarfed Ricky,

  • KillaBlu

    Indongo proved himself tonight. He showed great stamina, and proved while he may not have great knockout power as shown in the Troyanovsky fight, he shown he has enough to keep you worried. I wouldn’t bet on him but his rangy, awkward style could give Crawford Some problems.

  • Jonathan Smith

    The judge who scored that 116-112 really shouldn’t be allowed to officiate again. He’ll probably get away with it because it was the right result but honestly I would love to hear him explain which four rounds he thought Burns won.

    • Jody Hanna

      Joke card

  • Emeka Nnaji Jr.

    Thank goodness I thought we were going to have to see a Crawford vs Burns fight again. This time it would probably have gotten pretty ugly. After Crawford takes care of Diaz he can become the first truly unified undisputed champion in ages.

Current Poll

Ratings: Junior Featherweight

Guillermo Rigondeaux
1
Guillermo Rigondeaux
Record: 17-0-0 (11 KOs)
Jessie Magdaleno
2
Jessie Magdaleno
Record: 24-0-0 (17 KOs)
Rey Vargas
3
Rey Vargas
Record: 29-0-0 (22 KOs)
Genesis Servania
4
Genesis Servania
Record: 27-0-0 (11 KOs)
Nonito Donaire
5
Nonito Donaire
Record: 37-4-0 (24 KOs)
Moises Flores
6
Moises Flores
Record: 25-0-0 (17 KOs)
Diego De La Hoya
7
Diego De La Hoya
Record: 17-0-0 (9 KOs)
Hugo Ruiz
8
Hugo Ruiz
Record: 36-4-0 (32 KOs)
Yukinori Oguni
9
Yukinori Oguni
Record: 19-1-1 (7 KOs)
Shun Kubo
10
Shun Kubo
Record: 12-0-0 (9 KOs)

Contact Us

P.O. Box 90254
Brooklyn, NY 11209
215-643-3069
© 2017 RING TV LIVE. All rights reserved.

Get Our Newsletter.

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news, events and deals in your inbox!