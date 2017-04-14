Adams to fight three minute rounds, wants to change female boxing

Nicola Adams will get a chance to see if three really is the hard way.

Adams, a two-time Olympic gold medalist from the United Kingdom, will fight three-minute rounds in her second professional fight on May 13 in her hometown of Leeds, a departure from the standard two-minute rounds for women. She is scheduled to face an opponent to be determined in a four-round flyweight bout on the undercard of Josh Warrington-Kiko Martinez.

Adams, 34, intends to lobby the British Boxing Board of Control to make the two-minute interval standard for all women’s bouts, a press release suggested, even if the British Boxing Board of Control doesn’t make a distinction between three-minute rounds and two-minute rounds for women. It’s just become the norm for women to fight two-minute rounds, 60 seconds less than men.

Adams also plans to lobby for a change in glove size, from the 10-ounce gloves women wear, regardless of weight, to 8-ounce gloves for men for all divisions up to welterweight. Adams made her pro debut last Saturday, winning a four-round decision against Virginia Noemi Carcamo in two-minute rounds.

“Female boxing has come a long way since Jane Couch MBE made the sport possible here in the UK in 1998,” Adams said in a press release, referring to Couch, who secured the first professional license for a female boxer in the UK in 1998. “However, there is still a way to go until both male and female boxers can campaign under the same competition rules. Fighters and fans want these changes to happen and it will make the fights more entertaining. It was really frustrating in my first professional fight as every time I felt I was getting close to a stoppage the bell would go for the end of the round. It’s great that the BBBofC has supported this first change and hopefully changes to glove sizes will come next.”