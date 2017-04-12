Jezreel Corrales joins the Golden Boy Promotions stable

Photo courtesy of Team Jezreel Corrales

Golden Boy Promotions has signed WBA 130-pound titleholder Jezreel Corrales to a multi-year promotional deal, the Los Angeles-based company announced on Wednesday.

Corrales (21-1, 8 KOs), a skilled and athletic Panamanian boxer who caused shock waves in the boxing world by twice beating respected long-reigning champ Takashi Uchiyama last year, is THE RING’s No. 3-rated junior lightweight, behind only pound-for-pound ranked Vasyl Lomachenko and Mexican veteran Orlando Saldio.

“First of all, I would like to thank God for allowing these doors to keep opening up for me,” Corrales was quoted in the press release. “I would also like to thank Golden Boy Promotions for giving me the opportunity to become a part of their huge company and for giving me the chance to showcase my skills in the U.S. market and being able to perform on the big stage and participate in the huge events that they put together. With their hand, I will be the best super featherweight champion in the world.”

Golden Boy Promotions Chairman and CEO Oscar De La Hoya is exited about showcasing the unorthodox southpaw’s style against top 130-pound talent in the U.S.

“We know that Corrales has a huge opportunity to impress boxing fans here in the U.S, and we have no doubt that he will attain his goal as one of the best super featherweights in the world,” he said. “We look forward to seeing him showcase his talent here, and taking on the best in his class.”