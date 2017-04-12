Ring Ratings Update: Many fights, few changes

Photo / Mikey Williams-Top Rank

Busy weekend, not much movement in the RING Ratings. Here’s a division-by-division look.

POUND FOR POUND

We considered elevating Vasyl Lomachenko (No. 6 last week) after his dazzling knockout of Jason Sosa on Saturday but decided against it because of Sosa’s limitations.

CRUISERWEIGHT

Oleksandr Usyk (No. 1 last week) retains his position after his one-sided decision over Michael Hunter on the Lomachenko-Sosa card.

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT

Oleksandr Gvozdyk (No. 8 last week) moves up one notch – leapfrogging Nathan Cleverly – after his knockout of Yunieski Gonzalez on the Lomachenko-Sosa card. We considered moving Gvozdyk past No. 6 Joe Smith Jr. but decided against it because of Smith’s strong back-to-back performances.

MIDDLEWEIGHT

Maciej Sulecki (No. 9 last week) is out because he has moved down to junior middleweight. He is replaced by Sergiy Derevyanchenko, who enters at No. 10.

JUNIOR MIDDLEWEIGHT

Canelo Alvarez (No. 1 last week) has announced that he intends to fight at middleweight (where he holds the RING championship) going forward, so he was removed from the 154-pound ratings. He is replaced by Vanes Martirosyan, who comes in at No. 10.

Also, Liam Smith (No. 7 last week) stays put after his technical knockout of unrated Liam Williams, who couldn’t continue because of cuts.

JUNIOR WELTERWEIGHT

Jack Catterall (No. 7 last week) retains his position after stopping unrated Martin Gethin on Saturday in Manchester, England.

LIGHTWEIGHT

Terry Flanagan (No. 2 last week) remains in place after outpointing Petr Petrov (No. 10 last week) on Saturday in Manchester. Petrov drops out and is replaced by Raymundo Beltran at No. 10.

JUNIOR LIGHTWEIGHT

Lomachenko (No. 1 last week) keeps his spot. Sosa (No. 10 last week) is out. Tevin Farmer enters at No. 10.

JUNIOR FEATHERWEIGHT

Shun Kubo (unrated last week) stopped Nehomar Cermeno on Saturday in Japan. As a result, Kubo takes over the No. 10 spot previously owned by Jonathan Guzman.