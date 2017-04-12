News

Ring Ratings Update: Many fights, few changes

by Michael Rosenthal

Busy weekend, not much movement in the RING Ratings. Here’s a division-by-division look.

POUND FOR POUND

We considered elevating Vasyl Lomachenko (No. 6 last week) after his dazzling knockout of Jason Sosa on Saturday but decided against it because of Sosa’s limitations.

CRUISERWEIGHT

Oleksandr Usyk (No. 1 last week) retains his position after his one-sided decision over Michael Hunter on the Lomachenko-Sosa card.

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT

Oleksandr Gvozdyk (No. 8 last week) moves up one notch – leapfrogging Nathan Cleverly – after his knockout of Yunieski Gonzalez on the Lomachenko-Sosa card. We considered moving Gvozdyk past No. 6 Joe Smith Jr. but decided against it because of Smith’s strong back-to-back performances.

MIDDLEWEIGHT

Maciej Sulecki (No. 9 last week) is out because he has moved down to junior middleweight. He is replaced by Sergiy Derevyanchenko, who enters at No. 10.

JUNIOR MIDDLEWEIGHT

Canelo Alvarez (No. 1 last week) has announced that he intends to fight at middleweight (where he holds the RING championship) going forward, so he was removed from the 154-pound ratings. He is replaced by Vanes Martirosyan, who comes in at No. 10.

Also, Liam Smith (No. 7 last week) stays put after his technical knockout of unrated Liam Williams, who couldn’t continue because of cuts.

JUNIOR WELTERWEIGHT

Jack Catterall (No. 7 last week) retains his position after stopping unrated Martin Gethin on Saturday in Manchester, England.

LIGHTWEIGHT

Terry Flanagan (No. 2 last week) remains in place after outpointing Petr Petrov (No. 10 last week) on Saturday in Manchester. Petrov drops out and is replaced by Raymundo Beltran at No. 10.

JUNIOR LIGHTWEIGHT

Lomachenko (No. 1 last week) keeps his spot. Sosa (No. 10 last week) is out. Tevin Farmer enters at No. 10.

JUNIOR FEATHERWEIGHT

Shun Kubo (unrated last week) stopped Nehomar Cermeno on Saturday in Japan. As a result, Kubo takes over the No. 10 spot previously owned by Jonathan Guzman.

  • Big Chris

    If Lomachenko was an African-American what’s his rank would be now by this biased, pro-black, pro-mexican, anti-European magazine I wonder? I mean they have as their #1 p4p king a guy who lost in the eyes of 75% of boxing fans and media around the world! Lomachenko’s skills are god-given. The guy’s as impressive as a boxer can be and he’s #6 behind 5 inferior boxers. If he was an African-American, this anti-European farce of a boxing analyst Rosenthal would worship him like there’s no tomorrow right now!

    • bradman

      If you’re gonna rail against something, at least have your facts straight. The Ring LOVES Euro fighters….go back and read any article this year and you’ll see your claim is baseless. Plus, there are more European fighters in the P4P list than any other ethnicity.

  • Robert Archambault

    So you remove Canelo immediately even though he still holds a title at Jr. MW which he HAS NOT VACATED but when he vacated his WBC MW Title and declared he was NOT a MW and was leaving MW to drop down and to Jr. MW for the foreseeable future and won a title there, you did not remove him from the MW rankings. Do you not see the total fucking hypocrisy there? Where is the consistency in your ranking decisions?

    This is why even though I agree with RING rankings in general, I have no respect at all for the RING title. It is not worth the underwear elastic it is made from.

    • bradman

      I had the same thoughts. The Ring bend their ranking rules whenever it suits them; and especially when it benefits a certain GBP fighter.

