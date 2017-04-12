Easter Jr. and Shafikov reach deal for June 30 in Toledo

Photo courtesy of Robert Easter Jr.'s Twitter account.

Lightweight titleholder Robert Easter Jr. and mandatory challenger Denis Shafikov have struck a deal to fight on June 30 in Easter’s hometown of Toledo, Ohio at the Huntington Center, father and co-trainer Robert Easter Sr. told RingTV.com on Wednesday.

Easter Sr. suggested the television rights were still being worked out. A source told RING a network hadn’t been determined yet. However, Jake Donovan reported on Twitter it will take place on Bounce TV. It’s the second time that Easter (19-0, 14 knockouts) has headlined at the Huntington Center after he won a decision against Luis Cruz in February. Easter Sr. predicted another sellout of an arena that will seat up to 9,500 on June 30, he said. “We’re going to try and sell it out again,” he said in a phone interview. “The reason why is Robert is a very likable person. In Toledo, everyone loves him both young and old. Robert has brought boxing back to Toledo.”

Shafikov (38-2-1, 20 KOs) became the mandatory by virtue of his split decision win against Richard Commey in Russia in December in an IBF eliminator. The brokered deal allowed both Easter Jr. and Shafikov to avoid a purse bid. Easter Sr. said he hopes for a title unification fight after his son takes care of Shafikov, who is trained by Abel Sanchez. “Anyone who has a title in the weight class, we want after this fight,” Easter said. “That’s the fight we want next.”