Julius Indongo ready for Ricky Burns unification bout

Namibian southpaw Julius Indongo has told Ricky Burns that hometown fans won’t be able to help him when they clash in a junior welterweight unification fight at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland, on Saturday.

Indongo, who is rated No. 6 by THE RING at 140 pounds, is looking to add Burns’ WBA belt to the IBF title he won in December with a stunning one-round, one-punch knockout of the previously unbeaten Eduard Troyanovsky.

The 34-year-old left-hander feels that his win in Russia has been dismissed as a fluke and is intent on proving that he’s for real.

“We’re focused and ready,” said Indongo, who is 22-0 (11 knockouts). “I’ve polished the tools and technique for the fight. He’s picked us which is fine with me. It’s not easy to fight someone in their backyard, but you need to make sure that you are totally prepared for the task.

“We don’t have any doubts in this team. The aim is to keep winning. I’ve heard what they’ve been saying. They said it was a lucky punch that floored Troyanovsky. It’s always easy to talk. Bring Burns in front of me and we will see who is the best.”

The Glasgow crowd are sure to give the visitor a hostile reception as he walks to the ring, but Indongo insists that he cannot be intimidated.

“Fighting away from home has never been a problem,” he said. “I know that we cannot host such a huge event in South Africa, so I am always prepared to travel. There’s only Ricky and me in the ring. The fans will have no effect on me.

“The knockout will be a bonus but we’re training for hard rounds. I am undefeated and have no doubts that I will stay that way. We are not that well recognized in the world of boxing but I warn you – do not underestimate us. That’s what happened in Moscow (against Troyanovski).”

Also on the card, Scott Cardle looks to win the British lightweight title outright when he faces Robbie Barrett. Charlie Edwards and Iain Butcher will contest the vacant British super flyweight title. Rio 2016 Olympian Josh Kelly makes his pro debut and his Team GB teammate Lawrence Okolie boxes for the second time in the pro ranks. Charlie Flynn fights Ryan Collins for the Celtic lightweight title and Joe Ham takes on Scott McCormack for the Scottish Super-Bantamweight title.

