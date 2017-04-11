Canelo says he will stay at middleweight after bout with Chavez Jr.

Photo courtesy of Golden Boy Promotions

Canelo Alvarez said on a conference call on Tuesday that he intends to campaign as a middleweight after his bout with Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on May 6, fueling speculation he may be finally ready to face middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin in the fall.

The fight with Chavez Jr. at T-Mobile Arena on HBO PPV is being waged at a catch-weight of 164.5 pounds, the first time Canelo has fought above 155 pounds. Canelo’s promoter, Golden Boy has been in discussions with Golovkin promoter Tom Loeffler on a possible blockbuster between them in September. There was some fear among fans that Canelo may remain at 154 pounds and defend his WBO title instead of fighting at 160 pounds after the bout with Chavez since he hasn’t formally vacated the junior middleweight title. But Canelo seemed to put those fears to rest on Tuesday.

“Look, I’m not a current world champion at middleweight,” Canelo said on Tuesday during a conference call, responding to a question of whether he still considers himself a middleweight champion. “I have been in the past. But I’m not now. And as far as the weight, after this fight — I’m not looking past this fight. I’m 100% focused on this fight but I’m staying (at middleweight).” It was hard to understand the last part on the call, but Golden Boy president Eric Gomez confirmed to RingTV.com that his plan is to remain at 160 pounds after the bout with Chavez.

Of course, it’s not written in stone, or even in a contract yet that Canelo has to face the three-belt champion Golovkin later this year. Golden Boy could instead opt to match Canelo with another middleweight such as David Lemieux in September, milking the anticipation of an eventual bout with Golovkin even more. Golden Boy officials refused to discuss anything beyond the bout with Chavez Jr. on Tuesday.