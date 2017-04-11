Orlando Salido to face Amphon Suriyo on May 27

Orlando Salido's manager Sean Gibbons calls the 20-year veteran the "Ultimate Warrior" and many fans would agree. Photo / Chris Farina-Top Rank

With a rematch against Vasyl Lomachenko still a likely possibility this year, Orlando Salido has a fight lined up in the meantime. Salido will face Amphon Suriyo on May 27, Zanfer Promotions matchmaker and liaison Sean Gibbons told RingTV late Saturday night.

The 10-round bout will take place in Bacum, Sonora, Mexico, Salido’s home state.

The fight will air on beIN Sports en Espanol.

Salido (43-13-4, 30 knockouts) has not fought since his thrilling back-and-forth draw against Francisco Vargas, on June 4, in Carson, California. The bout was the consensus “Fight of the Year” choice by numerous boxing publications.

Salido, who currently resides in the Phoenix area, is winless in his last three fights but many boxing scribes and fans thought he did enough to defeat Vargas.

The same could be said in his previous fight against Roman “Rocky” Martinez in September of 2015, as much of the media at ringside thought Salido defeated Martinez convincingly.

The fight boxing fans have wanted to see is a rematch between Salido and WBO junior lightweight titleholder Vasyl Lomachenko but talks have fallen through between both sides. Salido defeated Lomachenko by split decision in March of 2014 in Lomachenko’s second pro fight.

Salido was originally penciled in to face Miguel “Mickey” Roman but the fight fell through.

“I would’ve loved to have done that fight but there was not enough money in Mexico for it to be made,” said Gibbons.

Salido faces a fighter in Suriyo (18-2, 14 KOs), who has lost two of his last three fights. Suriyo also goes by the alias Pharanpetch Tor Buamas.

There is a possibility that Salido could be Lomachenko’s next opponent. Lomachenko is eyeing a return to the ring in late July or August.

Gibbons is careful to acknowledge Salido’s fight as a tune-up for Lomachenko.

“The word ‘tune-up’ scares me. It is a fight to shake the rust off. But this (fight) is more dangerous than the Lomachenko fight because a loss here and it’s game over.”

Francisco A. Salazar has written for RingTV since October of 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper, BoxingScene.com and Knockout Nation. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter at FSalazarBoxing.

Struggling to locate a copy of THE RING Magazine? Try here or…

SUBSCRIBE

You can subscribe to the print and digital editions of THE RING Magazine by clicking the banner or here. You can also order the current issue, which is on newsstands, or back issues from our subscribe page. On the cover this month: THE RING reveals The Greatest Heavyweight of All Time.