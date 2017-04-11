Yuriorkis Gamboa to return vs. Robinson Castellanos on May 5

After notching a victory last month in his first fight in over a year, Yuriorkis Gamboa will make an immediate return to the ring. Gamboa will face Robinson Castellanos in a crossroads bout on May 5, Golden Boy Promotions announced on Friday afternoon.

The 10-round junior lightweight bout will take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The fight will headline a three-bout “Golden Boy Boxing on ESPN” broadcast, beginning at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes.

The live broadcast will take place a few hours after the Canelo Alvarez-Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. weigh-in (5 p.m. ET/ 2 p.m. PT), which will also take place inside the arena. Fans can watch the weigh-in with the purchase of a ticket to the Golden Boy card later that evening.

Friday’s fight card commences the Cinco de Mayo holiday weekend in Las Vegas. The Mexican holiday commemorates “La Batalla de Puebla,” in which a small army of Mexican soldiers defeated a stronger, more-organized French army on May 5, 1862 in the Mexican city of Puebla.

“On the eve of the ‘Mexico vs. Mexico’ super-fight that is Canelo vs. Chavez Jr., it was only fitting we throw the ultimate fan fiesta on Cinco de Mayo in Las Vegas,” said Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy Promotions. “There is no better way to enjoy this special holiday than to come out and watch some top quality, action-packed fights, listen to the sound of mariachi bands and wave your Mexican flags.”

Gamboa (26-1, with 17 knockouts) fought on March 11, defeating Rene Alvarado by decision over 10 rounds in Verona, New York. The Miami, Florida, resident has won his last three bouts since losing to current THE RING Magazine/WBC/WBO junior welterweight champion Terence Crawford in June of 2014.

The former IBF/WBA featherweight titleholder, who challenged Crawford for the WBO lightweight belt, is eyeing a possible title opportunity at 130 pounds.

Castellanos (23-12, 13 KOs), who hails from Celaya, Guanajuato, Mexico, has not fought since March 5 of last year, when he was stopped by Oscar Escandon of Colombia.

In a battle of featherweight contenders, Southern California’s undefeated Abraham Lopez (22-0-1, 15 KOs) will face Jesus Rojas (24-1-2, 17 KOs) of Puerto Rico in a 10-round bout.

Opening the ESPN2 broadcast will be a 10-round bout between unbeaten middleweights Yamaguchi Falcao (12-0, 6 KOs) and Morgan Fitch (18-0-1, 8 KOs).

Francisco A. Salazar has written for RingTV.com since October of 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper, BoxingScene.com and Knockout Nation. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter at FSalazarBoxing.

