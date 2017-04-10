Luke Campbell-Darleys Perez set for April 29

News

Popular British lightweight Luke Campbell will face Darleys Perez in an eliminator for the WBA title at Wembley Stadium in London on April 29.

The London 2012 Olympic gold medalist is gunning for his first world title shot and is eager to face Jorge Linares, who successfully defended THE RING and WBA titles in a rematch with Anthony Crolla last month.

Perez, the former WBA lightweight titleholder, from Columbia, is no stranger to the U.K. He drew and then lost by knockout to Crolla in Manchester, but Campbell is certain that the 33-year-old pressure-fighter will provide him with his most arduous challenge

“This is the fight of my career so far and I’m so excited to be boxing on this huge night at Wembley,” said Campbell, who will be performing on the undercard of the heavyweight title showdown between Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko.

“Darleys Perez is by far my toughest fight yet, but I need to come through this in order to face the champions. We have identified Linares as a fight we want and this win would put us No. 1 in the WBA and in a great position to fight him. It’s going to be an incredible experience and I’m looking forward to shining on the big stage.”

Also on the card, former WBA junior featherweight titleholder Scott Quigg will face Viorel Simion at featherweight, and three former Team GB Olympians, Lawrence Okolie, Joe Cordina and Josh Kelly, will be in action.

Information courtesy of a press release issued by Matchroom Boxing.

 

 

 

 

 

