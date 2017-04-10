News

Rey Vargas reflects on WBC 122-pound title win

Rey Vargas (right) and Gavin McDonnell. Photo: Mark Robinson
10
Apr
by Anson Wainwright

In late February, Rey Vargas won a 12-round majority decision over Gavin McDonnell to claim the vacant WBC junior featherweight title.

Vargas, who is rated No. 3 by THE RING at 122 pounds, was announced as the winner by scores of 117-111, 116-112 and 114-114 at the Ice Arena in Hull, England.

Looking back, the 26-year-old boxer-puncher is pleased with his efforts. “It was a great fight,” Vargas told RingTV.com through Ivan Leon of Promociones Del Pueblo. “We followed the plan and the strategy and I believe that it gave us the result because now I am world champion.”

In the early rounds, the Mexico City native pressed the action, before picking off the previously unbeaten Brit by counter-punching. “That was the strategy: to press the first rounds, then counter at the end,” revealed the unbeaten titleholder. “I believe it gave us good results.”

Although confident he’d won the fight, Vargas (29-0, 22 knockouts) admits to be being anxious before the scores were announced. “Yes, of course there was concern,” he admitted. “We felt like winners but, many times, the judges see something else.”

The decision, justifiably, went Vargas’ way and he was elated to fulfill a lifelong dream. “It is why you fight as a professional and now being here as a champion is incredible,” he said.

Vargas was greeted by a throng of his friends and family, press and a mariachi band when he returned to Mexico.

His mentor Nacho Beristain was also very happy with his fighter’s endeavors.

“Rey is a very disciplined boxer, strong trainer, he deserves it,” said the Hall-of-Fame coach. “I am very proud because, from a young age, he was brought here by his father and now he is a world champion.”

It is still early days but, since Vargas won a vacant title, he is obliged to face two consecutive mandatory challengers, as per WBC rules.

First, he will face the winner of No. 3-ranked Anselmo Moreno versus No. 4 Julio Ceja, who meet on May 27 in Panama. That bout will be followed by the winner of No. 1 Hugo Ruiz versus No. 2 Ronny Rios.

His promoter, Oswaldo Kuchle of Promociones Del Pueblo, isn’t concerned.

“We are ready,” said Kulche. “We want big fights and we are ready to fight with anyone.”

 

 

 

 

 

Questions and/or comments can be sent to Anson at [email protected] and you can follow him on Twitter @AnsonWainwright.

 

 

 

Struggling to locate a copy of THE RING Magazine? Try here or…

SUBSCRIBE

You can subscribe to the print and digital editions of THE RING Magazine by clicking the banner or here. You can also order the current issue, which is on newsstands, or back issues from our subscribe page. On the cover this month: THE RING reveals The Greatest Heavyweight of All Time.

  • Creating wealth via the internet is usually as stress-free (as well as really hard) quite as getting cash off-line. Despite the fact that hundreds of Marketing and advertising industry professionals believe to currently have a top-secret system to earn fast earnings, the the reality is, you do not have any way you possibly can become unbelievably rich as soon as possible by simply clicking a button or perhaps ordering a small number of ebook. Getting cash on the web will involve working hard and also willpower. If you happen to be able to input the required time and work into it, there are tons of ways to taking a lot more earning potential online.I am making $10000 or maybe extra each month through this task.Here’s the technique to become profitable whereas the others are very long making money ideas >>>>> http://deliciousurl.com//1o

Current Poll

Ratings: Junior Featherweight

Guillermo Rigondeaux
1
Guillermo Rigondeaux
Record: 17-0-0 (11 KOs)
Jessie Magdaleno
2
Jessie Magdaleno
Record: 24-0-0 (17 KOs)
Rey Vargas
3
Rey Vargas
Record: 29-0-0 (22 KOs)
Genesis Servania
4
Genesis Servania
Record: 27-0-0 (11 KOs)
Nonito Donaire
5
Nonito Donaire
Record: 37-4-0 (24 KOs)
Moises Flores
6
Moises Flores
Record: 25-0-0 (17 KOs)
Diego De La Hoya
7
Diego De La Hoya
Record: 17-0-0 (9 KOs)
Hugo Ruiz
8
Hugo Ruiz
Record: 36-4-0 (32 KOs)
Yukinori Oguni
9
Yukinori Oguni
Record: 19-1-1 (7 KOs)
Jonathan Guzman
10
Jonathan Guzman
Record: 22-1-0 (22 KOs)

Contact Us

P.O. Box 90254
Brooklyn, NY 11209
215-643-3069
© 2017 RING TV LIVE. All rights reserved.

Get Our Newsletter.

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news, events and deals in your inbox!