Rey Vargas reflects on WBC 122-pound title win

Rey Vargas (right) and Gavin McDonnell. Photo: Mark Robinson

In late February, Rey Vargas won a 12-round majority decision over Gavin McDonnell to claim the vacant WBC junior featherweight title.

Vargas, who is rated No. 3 by THE RING at 122 pounds, was announced as the winner by scores of 117-111, 116-112 and 114-114 at the Ice Arena in Hull, England.

Looking back, the 26-year-old boxer-puncher is pleased with his efforts. “It was a great fight,” Vargas told RingTV.com through Ivan Leon of Promociones Del Pueblo. “We followed the plan and the strategy and I believe that it gave us the result because now I am world champion.”

In the early rounds, the Mexico City native pressed the action, before picking off the previously unbeaten Brit by counter-punching. “That was the strategy: to press the first rounds, then counter at the end,” revealed the unbeaten titleholder. “I believe it gave us good results.”

Although confident he’d won the fight, Vargas (29-0, 22 knockouts) admits to be being anxious before the scores were announced. “Yes, of course there was concern,” he admitted. “We felt like winners but, many times, the judges see something else.”

The decision, justifiably, went Vargas’ way and he was elated to fulfill a lifelong dream. “It is why you fight as a professional and now being here as a champion is incredible,” he said.

Vargas was greeted by a throng of his friends and family, press and a mariachi band when he returned to Mexico.

His mentor Nacho Beristain was also very happy with his fighter’s endeavors.

“Rey is a very disciplined boxer, strong trainer, he deserves it,” said the Hall-of-Fame coach. “I am very proud because, from a young age, he was brought here by his father and now he is a world champion.”

It is still early days but, since Vargas won a vacant title, he is obliged to face two consecutive mandatory challengers, as per WBC rules.

First, he will face the winner of No. 3-ranked Anselmo Moreno versus No. 4 Julio Ceja, who meet on May 27 in Panama. That bout will be followed by the winner of No. 1 Hugo Ruiz versus No. 2 Ronny Rios.

His promoter, Oswaldo Kuchle of Promociones Del Pueblo, isn’t concerned.

“We are ready,” said Kulche. “We want big fights and we are ready to fight with anyone.”

