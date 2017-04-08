Vasyl Lomachenko dominates, stops Jason Sosa

Photo / @HBOBoxing

Vasyl Lomachenko thoroughly outboxed and gradually broke down Jason Sosa, whose corner stopped their junior lightweight fight after the ninth round Saturday in Oxon Hill, Maryland.

Lomachenko, who retained his WBO title, outclassed Sosa from beginning to end. The New Jersey fighter was game but couldn’t begin to match the skills of his Ukrainian opponent, who was dazzling in every respect as he consistently landed quick, hard punches that Sosa couldn’t see coming.

Lomachenko (8-1, 6 knockouts) outlanded Sosa (20-2-4, 15 knockouts) 275-68 in overall punches, according to CompuBox.

The pounding eventually wore down Sosa, who had taken a fearful beating and had difficulty defending himself by the eighth round. His trainer allowed it to go one more and then saved him from taking further punishment.

Lomachenko won every round on my card.

A full report will follow shortly.