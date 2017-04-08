News

Vasyl Lomachenko dominates, stops Jason Sosa

by Michael Rosenthal

Vasyl Lomachenko thoroughly outboxed and gradually broke down Jason Sosa, whose corner stopped their junior lightweight fight after the ninth round Saturday in Oxon Hill, Maryland.

Lomachenko, who retained his WBO title, outclassed Sosa from beginning to end. The New Jersey fighter was game but couldn’t begin to match the skills of his Ukrainian opponent, who was dazzling in every respect as he consistently landed quick, hard punches that Sosa couldn’t see coming.

Lomachenko (8-1, 6 knockouts) outlanded Sosa (20-2-4, 15 knockouts) 275-68 in overall punches, according to CompuBox.

The pounding eventually wore down Sosa, who had taken a fearful beating and had difficulty defending himself by the eighth round. His trainer allowed it to go one more and then saved him from taking further punishment.

Lomachenko won every round on my card.

A full report will follow shortly.

 

  • Roberto Carlos Guerra

    Damn these eastern Europeans are beasts. What do they eat over there?

    I look forward to hopefully seeing Loma vs Pacquiao later this year and then maybe Crawford. I wonder if Loma can make 140 and still be the same fighter.

    • Dee Money

      Apparently they eat the same thing that they also sleep and breathe….boxing.

      • Roberto Carlos Guerra

        Good formula for success.

    • Beefalope

      I think Crawford is a bridge too far anytime in the near future. I can’t see either Crawford or Loma staying at their current weights because there simply is no one left for them to dominate. Loma has a lot of intriguing fights at 135, and Crawford has fascinating fights at 147.

      • Stephen M

        Loma is kinda small and he doesn’t hit that hard. I’d be curious to how he does at 135.

        • Beefalope

          Yeah, that’s why I think Crawford simply is not a realistic possibility, which is unfortunate because these guys, along with Ward, are two of the three most skilled pure boxers out there.

          Right now, it looks like 135 is the peak for Loma. 140 would be pushing it, and I cannot imagine 147.

          Garcia vs. Loma would be a fascinating fight, and I can see that one happening in a year or two if Garcia doesn’t move up to fight Crawford.

        • WildArrow

          He beats them all with the skillset he has.

      • Roberto Carlos Guerra

        That’s a shame. I guess Loma vs Pacman would be more realistic for now.

        I can see Loma retiring Pacquiao the way Pacquiao retired De La Hoya, though it would probably be much more competitive.

        • Beefalope

          Unless Pacman is fighting purely for a paycheck, which certainly is a possibility, I don’t there’s any way he’s getting into the ring with Loma.

          • Roberto Carlos Guerra

            True. Though I hope that wouldn’t be the case. I used to be a huge Pacquiao fan. Not so much anymore. I’d actually root for Loma.

  • Stephen M

    I really enjoyed all three fights. That hasn’t happened in a while.

    Lomachenko is really on another level.

    • Beefalope

      They were all good. Same thing with all the Golovkin fights a few weeks ago. Boxing has had a very good year so far.

  • Beefalope

    Loma was in complete control from start to finish in that fight, as he has been in all of has fights since Salido. I can’t remember the last time I’ve seen a fighter this thoroughly dominant through sheer overwhelming skill. He makes every fighter look inept.

  • Chris Stans

    LomaLinares would be the beautiful thing ever. All skill

    • Beefalope

      Or Loma v Garcia. Some really good options in these weights.

    • WildArrow

      Linares looked so good against Crolla because Crolla’s style was tailor made for Linares. But against Loma he would look amateur.

  • WildArrow

    All the 135 title holders Flanagan, Easter Jr., Linares and Garcia will be easy work for Loma.

    • Beefalope

      I don’t think so. I love Loma and I do think he would beat anyone at 135, but I can’t say that it would be easy. There’s some very good talent at that weight.

      Loma definitely needs to move up because there is no competition for him at 130.

      • WildArrow

        Its your opinion, but I agree on him moving up.

  • Niall Burns

    He just makes it look so easy, 135lbers beware

